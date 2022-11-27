Read full article on original website
Ford F-150 Lighting Evidently Bricked While Charging At Electrify America Station
One Ford customer got more than they bargained for during a recent trip to an Electrify America charging station. During the process of topping off their F-150 Lightning, they heard a loud boom before both the charger and the truck went dead. Now, the owner is waiting for a resolution while their truck sits idle, hundreds of miles from home.
Fellten Motors Will Turn Your Classic Porsche 911 And Other Cars Into EVs
As automakers across the globe make the transition to electric powertrains, a small team is working to help classic cars make the shift too. That company is Fellten Motors and it’s building standardized bolt-in kits that can keep classics on the road without the oil and gas. It already has offices in the U.K. and Australia and will open one in the U.S. soon.
Rivian Teams Up With Tenneco To Update Its Supercar-Like Suspension System
Future Rivian R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV models will feature an updated version of their already unique suspension setup. The electric vehicle manufacturer just inked a new deal with supplier Tenneco and shed some light on how future vehicles will handle. It sounds like the already impressive ride quality of Rivian vehicles is about to get better.
Ford Will Build An F-Series Super Duty Raptor If Customers Scream Loud Enough
The Raptor brand has been remarkably successful for Ford, heightening the performance of trucks across its range. And the brand could continue to expand into the F-Series Super Duty family, but only if customers demand it. Speaking to Ford Authority, Aaron Bresky, the engineering manager for the Super Duty range,...
A Collector Is Selling Some Stunning Datsun 240Z, 260Z, And 280Zs
An impressive collection of classic Datsun Z models are currently available through individual auctions on Bring a Trailer. The collection is owned by a member of the online auction marketplace and took approximately 20 years to bring together. The first Datsun Z purchased by the collector was a Series I 240Z finished in Safari Gold. It is in pristine condition having undergone a comprehensive restoration that started in 2013 and only ended in July 2022.
GM Has Been Quietly Repairing Teslas With Great Success, But How Does It Work?
General Motors president Mark Reuss recently revealed that the car manufacturer has repaired more than 11,000 Teslas over the past year but just how and why is it doing this?. Neither Reuss nor anyone else from GM has revealed details about its Tesla repair program but the company’s president acknowledged that it is a “growing business.” There are likely a couple of explanations for why GM has found itself repairing vehicles from its biggest EV competitor.
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Debuts On Feb 8 With Hybrid Max Powertrain
Toyota today confirmed that it is working on a new larger three-row SUV called the Grand Highlander. It added that it will unveil the new vehicle on February 8, ahead of the 2023 Chicago Auto Show. The Japanese carmaker said that the new model will expand the Highlander nameplate, which...
BYD Outsells VW In China Through November, Becomes Top-Selling Brand
Data from China Merchants Bank International (CMBI) reveals that BYD sold a total of 152,863 vehicles across the country between November 1 and November 27, marking an increase of nearly 83 percent in average daily sales compared to the same period a year earlier. Volkswagen sold a total of 143,602...
U.S. Stellantis Dealers Preparing For EV Transition, Charging Infrastructure Set To Be Installed By Early 2024
Stellantis expects 50% of U.S. sales to come from electric vehicles by the end of the decade and to accomplish that goal, dealers will need to be ready. Thankfully, preparations are already underway as the automaker as revealed they’re working with more than 2,600 dealers to assess their readiness to transition to electric vehicle sales and service.
2023 Ford Ranger Platinum Debuts As The Most Expensive Trim Besides The Raptor
Ford introduced a new Platinum trim for the Ranger that slots between the Wildtrack and the Raptor with more premium looks and features, available in Europe, UK, and Australia. Just like the closely-related Ford Everest Platinum SUV, the pickup has pretty generous standard equipment and is exclusively offered with the 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel.
Travis Pastrana’s 862 HP Subaru GL Wagon Is An Awesome Throwback
The Subaru GL Wagon built by Hoonigan for the one and only Travis Pastrana is a Gymkhana car unlike any other. Unveiled back in January, the car was created for Pastrana to continue his collaboration with the Hoonigan team. It came to life shortly after work on his 862 hp Subaru WRX STI was completed and brought to life by Subaru Motorsports USA and Vermont SportsCar.
Ford Brazil’s Ranger Rusty Blue Looks Like It Was Abandoned In The Jungle
Ford Brazil commissioned Deus Ex Machina to create a special display vehicle out of the outgoing Ranger. The result is called “Rusty Blue” and combines a unique livery with a few off-road modifications. The obvious highlight of the truck is the combination of the light blue color with...
2023 Honda Civic Type R Offers 325 HP For £46,995 In The UK
Honda has announced full pricing details and specifications for the 2023 Civic Type R in the UK and the wider European market. Mechanically, the 2023 Honda Civic Type R is the same in Europe as it is in other markets. As such, it is driven by a revised 2.0-liter VTEC turbocharged four-cylinder engine that features fewer turbo blades but ones with an optimized shape and diameter to reduce inertia. Additionally, the car rocks a straight exhaust system that increases airflow by 13 percent, an upgraded radiator, a revised air intake, and tweaked ignition timing control and tuning of the variable timing control.
Honda Unveils Next-Gen Driver Assistance Tech, Will Embrace Hands-Free Driving
When you think of advanced driver assistance systems and semi-autonomous driving technology, which automaker comes to mind? Probably not Honda, but the company is looking to change that by announcing new features for their Sensing 360 and Sensing Elite technology suites. Honda Sensing 360 is the mid-level suite of driver...
Lancia’s New Logo, Audi RS6 And RS7 Performance Editions, And 2024 Tesla Model 3 Facelift: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Polestar is fast adding to its range of all-electric offerings, with a hotly anticipated model, the Polestar 6, already in the works. The two-door sports car will be setting its sights high too, with engineers benchmarking the Porsche 911 in terms of vehicle dynamics. Polestar has time on its hands, as the first production units won’t arrive in showrooms until 2026, but the prospect of the 911 getting some competition is an exciting one.
Lordstown Endurance Gets Final Approval For Sales Start, First Trucks Headed To Customers
It’s been a long and tough road for Lordstown Motors, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel as the company has announced the Endurance is now fully homologated and has received certification from the Environmental Protection Agency as well as the California Air Resources Board. Thanks...
A Rivian Designer Just Fixed The 2023 BMW M2
The design of the second-generation 2023 BMW M2 has caused quite a lot of controversy since its unveiling, particularly since the first variant of the series was such a looker. While BMW remains insistent in its belief that its bizarre design language will pay dividends, one talented design has shown just how beautiful the new M2 could have been.
Nissan Nismo CEO Confirms Standalone Hybrid Sports Car
Good news for petrolheads as Nissan’s Nismo division is developing a standalone sportscar set to arrive before the end of the decade. The model is expected to be fitted with a hybrid powertrain and will be offered in Japan, Europe, the UK, and the US, likely serving as an indirect replacement for the GT-R.
New Subaru Crosstrek Launches In Japan With A Cheaper FWD Option And Plethora Of Accessories
The new Subaru Crosstrek was unveiled last September, but the company has now announced its market launch in Japan together with detailed specs and a long list of accessories. Unlike its AWD-only predecessors, the new Crosstrek will be offered in Japan as a front-wheel drive (FWD) model as well, with both versions powered by a hybrid powertrain.
2024 Mercedes E-Class Prototype Photographed Inside And Out
A new batch of pictures from our spy photographers has revealed some of the most important parts of the interior of the upcoming 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Caught testing at night, we can now see the near-production infotainment setup of the car in situ. In recent spy shots from China, we...
