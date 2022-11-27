JACKSON, Tenn. — With the winter months approaching, The Ned is making sure Jacksonians are staying warm. And that is with the Tree of Warmth. “Something that we have been doing for several years now,” said The Ned’s Creative Services Manager Jordan Alexander. “We sort of put out a word to try and get donations of hats, gloves, and scarves to hang out on this tree.”

