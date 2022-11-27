Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Tree lighting to be held in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A local county is getting ready for Christmas with a tree lighting!. The Chester County Courthouse Christmas Tree lighting will be Thursday, December 1 at 5 p.m. This will be a free event for everyone. The annual holiday event will bring the community together, plus...
WBBJ
Pinson Mounds invites guests to make ornaments
PINSON, Tenn. — Pinson Mounds State Park is getting into the holiday spirit, and you’re invited!. The park will host a Christmas ornaments activity on Saturday, December 17, where you can join a ranger in making your very own Christmas ornaments. The activity will cost $7 per ornament...
WBBJ
Jackson church works to donate to schools each month
JACKSON, Tenn. — Wanting to make a difference in their community, Love and Truth Church realized they had the funding to start a new project. In October, Demark Elementary reached out to the church and asked them for some assistance with funding. They delivered what they thought would be...
WBBJ
Tree of Warmth provides winter clothing to Jacksonians in need
JACKSON, Tenn. — With the winter months approaching, The Ned is making sure Jacksonians are staying warm. And that is with the Tree of Warmth. “Something that we have been doing for several years now,” said The Ned’s Creative Services Manager Jordan Alexander. “We sort of put out a word to try and get donations of hats, gloves, and scarves to hang out on this tree.”
WBBJ
Several grants provided to West Tennessee libraries
JACKSON, Tenn. — From books to computers, residents are in need of growing resources. To help out, many libraries throughout Tennessee were visited by Secretary of State Tre Hargett. Each library along the route received a grant according to their specific needs. The Jackson-Madison County Library was among many...
WBBJ
‘The Nutcracker’ hits the stage at Civic Center Dec. 9-11
JACKSON, Tenn. — A favorite holiday tradition is returning to the stage in the Hub City. Ballet Arts will present “The Nutcracker” at the Carl Perkins Civic Center from Dec. 9-11. You’re invited to experience the magic with Clara, Mouse Queen and Sugarplum Fairy as they go...
WBBJ
Advocate against polio speaks in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Rotary Club held a meeting on Wednesday. Their guest speaker was Kim Kim. He is an advocate for the End Polio Now campaign and a fellow Rotarian for his club in Hendersonville, Tennessee. He spoke on Wednesday to spread awareness of the disease to...
WBBJ
Youth votes for favorite tree in Hardeman County
BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Young local residents are putting in their vote for the holidays. The Carl Perkins Center began their Festival of Trees on Tuesday, with local students visiting the Bolivar Municipal Center to vote on their favorite tree. Businesses in the area of Bolivar and Hardeman County provided...
WBBJ
Ugly Christmas Sweater party, contest coming to downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s time to dust off that ugly sweater and prepare to shine!. Floral Cakes Bakery & Event Center is hosting an Ugly Sweater Christmas Party in downtown Jackson on Saturday, December 17. The public is invited to come together for a fun holiday celebration featuring...
WBBJ
Christmas-themed banquet held for university donors
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local university is hosted its annual scholarship banquet. Guests filled downtown Jackson to show their appreciation and support for education. Union University welcomed donors to the Carl Perkins Civic Center for a night full of fun and appreciation. “Tonight is our 24th annual Union University...
WBBJ
Henderson County woman marks 102 years of life
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A resident of Henderson County turned 102 years young on Tuesday. Louise Smith had her 102nd birthday! She grew up in Scotts Hill and was one of eight siblings in her house. She was born in 1920. In attendance of the birthday party was also...
WBBJ
Sea of Blue held for former Lexington assistant chief
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A local town held a Sea of Blue in honor of a former assistant chief. The Sea of Blue began at the Henderson County Fairgrounds and ended in front of the Lexington Police Department. It was in honor of Assistant Chief of Police Barry Roberts, who...
WBBJ
City of Jackson prepares for Christmas parade, tree lighting
JACKSON, Tenn. — Preparations are underway for the City of Jackson’s holiday celebrations. The annual Christmas parade and a tree lighting ceremony will take place in the Hub City next week. This year, instead of being held on a Monday evening, the parade has been scheduled for 10...
WBBJ
Winslow Ray Fuller
Funeral service for Winslow Ray Fuller, age 79, will be Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Bethlehem #1 Missionary Baptist Church in Medon (Mercer), TN. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Fuller died Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Visitation for Mr. Fuller...
WBBJ
‘A Christmas Carol: Scrooge’ coming to the stage in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A classic Christmas tale with a twist is coming to a stage in Jackson this December. The Jackson Theatre Guild is presenting “A Christmas Carol: Scrooge” at The Ned in downtown Jackson. This re-telling of Charles Dickens’ story, co-directed by Billy Worboys and LOLO,...
WBBJ
Jackson Symphony to ring in Christmas with Holiday Pops concert
JACKSON, Tenn. — Sounds of the season are ringing in!. The Jackson Symphony is kicking off Christmas with a huge Holiday Pops weekend. There are two opportunities to chime in, with a matinee concert beginning Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. Officials with the...
WBBJ
City shares plans to buy ‘Jackson Plaza’
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has made a big announcement. Wednesday, over Facebook, Jackson Mayor Scott Conger announced that the city plans to buy the Jackson Plaza shopping center. The center in the past housed Service Merchandise, which closed in the year 2002, along Old Hickory Boulevard.
WBBJ
Mrs. Millicent Styles Dickerson
Mrs. Millicent Styles Dickerson was born on December 1, 1961 in Jackson, Tennessee. She departed this life on November 23, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. For more information, please contact Bledsoe Funeral Home at 731-427-1521.
WBBJ
Family invests in West Tennessee university’s students
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A family has invested in Freed-Hardeman University students. The newly named Hatchett Investment Team met with its benefactor Rob Hatchett on Thursday to celebrate the new ownership, as well as present their semester performance. Hatchett said he looks forward to the partnership. “This is a...
WBBJ
Mrs. Mollie Bell Stewart Hill
Services for Mrs. Mollie Bell Stewart Hill, age 83 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, 3:00 P.M., at the Home Baptist Church. The interment will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022, 1:30 P.M., at Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Parkers Crossroads, Tennessee. The visitation...
Comments / 0