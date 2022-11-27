Read full article on original website
Ohio judge orders men who made fake robocalls to register voters
CLEVELAND (AP) — Two men convicted of fraud for targeting Black voters with phony robocalls before the 2020 election must spend 500 hours registering voters in low-income neighborhoods of Washington, D.C., an Ohio judge has ruled. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack Burkman, 56, of Arlington, Virginia, pleaded guilty last month to a […]
Argument Leads To Shooting In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot yesterday afternoon in Northwest D.C. This incident happened on the 6300 Block of Georgia Avenue. Shortly after 1 pm, the suspect and victim were involved in an argument. After displaying a firearm, the suspect shot the victim. The suspect and a person of interest left the scene in a vehicle. As a result of the shooting, the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A nearby surveillance camera captured the person of interest. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post Argument Leads To Shooting In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
DCHA responds to scathing HUD report
The DC Housing Authority submitted a 60-page report to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development Tuesday, responding to an audit released by the federal agency in September. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/dcha-responds-to-scathing-hud-report/. DCHA responds to scathing HUD report. The DC Housing Authority submitted a 60-page report to the US...
Ex-Marine who entered Capitol on Jan. 6 gets 14 days in prison
A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a Burlington County man to 14 days behind bars for his actions at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Marcos Panayiotou, 30, of North Hanover Township, who was an active duty U.S. Marine until 2020, will serve the 14 days intermittently, a sentence that is usually served on weekends or other non-consecutive times, records show. Details of the timeframe were not immediately available.
'Anyone could be the next victim' | Fairfax police announce $11K reward in search for alleged killer
FAIRFAX, Va. — A search in Fairfax County for an accused killer who could be "armed and dangerous" is on day 60, according to police, who are now offering thousands of dollars as a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. The hunt began after an early...
Fairfax woman arrested for Target embezzlement
A Fairfax County woman has been arrested after police say she stole over $10,000 in cash, gift cards and merchandise from a Target in the Chantilly area while working as a part-time employee.
2 people shot in car in Stafford County, Virginia
Police are working several active crime scenes as a result of a shooting. U.S. 1 were closed in both directions at Potomac Creek.
Felon Sentenced Over 7 Years In Federal Prison For Armed Robberies Of Convenience Stores
GREENBELT, Md. – U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm sentenced Tiffany Renea Edmundson, age 34, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, yesterday to 94 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for three armed commercial robberies and for violating her supervised release for a previous federal conviction on the same commercial robbery charge.
DC Police investigate double shooting in Chinatown
WASHINGTON — Two men were shot in Chinatown just after midnight on Wednesday and police are working to figure out exactly what happened. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 800 block of 7th Street Northwest around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Two men were found shot. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. One man was in critical condition while the other had injuries not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.
Judge drops assault charges against former DC Deputy Mayor Christopher Geldart
Prosecutors have dropped charges against former D.C. Deputy Mayor Christopher Geldart on Tuesday, ending a monthlong legal battle that began when the official was accused of assault and later resigned from office due to questions about his living arrangement.
D.C. Police Release Photo of Armed Robber
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect involved in an Armed Robbery that took place on October 30th in Northwest, D.C. This incident happened on the 500 Block of M Street. The attack occurred at approximately 6:54 pm at the listed location when the suspect displayed a knife at the victim. The suspect then demanded the property of the victim. After the victim complied, the suspect left the scene. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, or can identify the suspect, please take no The post D.C. Police Release Photo of Armed Robber appeared first on Shore News Network.
Prosecutors: Parking problems, stop for McFlurries led to killing of midshipman's mother
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Prosecutors claim parking problems and a stop at McDonald's led to the fatal shooting of a Naval Academy midshipman's mother. Prosecutors went before the jury Tuesday in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, saying murder suspect Angelo Harrod had a plan and had help carrying it out. Prosecutors said evidence includes video, DNA and cellphone records.
House fire displaces DC family
DC Fire and EMS responded to a kitchen fire in the 2600 block of Otis Street NE., according to a tweet.
Police officer shoots 2 pit bulls during welfare check in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A police officer shot two pit bulls after he was bitten by the dogs during a welfare check at a home in Prince William County. The shooting happened Monday just after 10 p.m. at a residence in the 13900 block of Telegraph Road in Woodbridge. Authorities say...
Prosecutors want jail time for Baltimore County daycare owner who shot husband
Prosecutors in Washington D.C. are seeking a two-year jail sentence for a Baltimore County woman accused of shooting her husband this past summer.
Is dating in DC actually the worst? National finance website ranks cities for singles
WASHINGTON — Cuffing season is already well underway, which the singles among us might know all too well. If you're living in D.C. and trying to hunt down a holi-date for Christmas dinner, or a New Year's kiss by midnight, you might want to start with a plane ticket.
Former prosecutor launches bid to replace his boss as Arlington’s Commonwealth’s Attorney
Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti now has a challenger — someone who once worked for her. Former Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Katcher will go up against the incumbent in the Democratic primary in June. Katcher was hired as Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney by Theo Stamos in 2012 and he was promoted to deputy in 2021 near the outset of Dehghani-Tafti’s tenure.
Woman pleads guilty to shooting husband who was accused of molesting kids at her day care
WASHINGTON — A woman pleaded guilty on Monday to aggravated assault and gun charges after she shot her husband following a confrontation with him about whether he had sexually abused young children. Shanteari Weems was with her attorneys in D.C. Superior Court on Monday to enter two guilty pleas...
Funeral for Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin High to be held Tuesday
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A beloved member of the Prince George's County community will be honored and remembered Tuesday afternoon. Funeral services for Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin C. High will be held at noon at the Show Place Arena with internment immediately afterward, officials announced. High...
19-Year-Old Shot To Death In Southeast, D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Multiple Gunshots rang out in Southeast, D.C. early yesterday morning, leaving a teen dead. Shortly before 1 am on Sunday, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Seventh District received a report of gunshots at the 4300 Block of Wheeler Road. When police arrived, they discovered the young man, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. He did not survive. 19-year-old Corey Riggins, Junior of D.C. was identified as the victim. This shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by The post 19-Year-Old Shot To Death In Southeast, D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
