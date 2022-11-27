ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Comments / 2

Related
WDTN

Ohio judge orders men who made fake robocalls to register voters

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two men convicted of fraud for targeting Black voters with phony robocalls before the 2020 election must spend 500 hours registering voters in low-income neighborhoods of Washington, D.C., an Ohio judge has ruled. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack Burkman, 56, of Arlington, Virginia, pleaded guilty last month to a […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Argument Leads To Shooting In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot yesterday afternoon in Northwest D.C. This incident happened on the 6300 Block of Georgia Avenue. Shortly after 1 pm, the suspect and victim were involved in an argument. After displaying a firearm, the suspect shot the victim. The suspect and a person of interest left the scene in a vehicle. As a result of the shooting, the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A nearby surveillance camera captured the person of interest. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post Argument Leads To Shooting In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

DCHA responds to scathing HUD report

The DC Housing Authority submitted a 60-page report to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development Tuesday, responding to an audit released by the federal agency in September. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/dcha-responds-to-scathing-hud-report/. DCHA responds to scathing HUD report. The DC Housing Authority submitted a 60-page report to the US...
WASHINGTON, DC
NJ.com

Ex-Marine who entered Capitol on Jan. 6 gets 14 days in prison

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a Burlington County man to 14 days behind bars for his actions at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Marcos Panayiotou, 30, of North Hanover Township, who was an active duty U.S. Marine until 2020, will serve the 14 days intermittently, a sentence that is usually served on weekends or other non-consecutive times, records show. Details of the timeframe were not immediately available.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
WUSA9

DC Police investigate double shooting in Chinatown

WASHINGTON — Two men were shot in Chinatown just after midnight on Wednesday and police are working to figure out exactly what happened. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 800 block of 7th Street Northwest around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Two men were found shot. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. One man was in critical condition while the other had injuries not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Release Photo of Armed Robber

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect involved in an Armed Robbery that took place on October 30th in Northwest, D.C. This incident happened on the 500 Block of M Street. The attack occurred at approximately 6:54 pm at the listed location when the suspect displayed a knife at the victim. The suspect then demanded the property of the victim. After the victim complied, the suspect left the scene. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, or can identify the suspect, please take no The post D.C. Police Release Photo of Armed Robber appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
arlnow.com

Former prosecutor launches bid to replace his boss as Arlington’s Commonwealth’s Attorney

Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti now has a challenger — someone who once worked for her. Former Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Katcher will go up against the incumbent in the Democratic primary in June. Katcher was hired as Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney by Theo Stamos in 2012 and he was promoted to deputy in 2021 near the outset of Dehghani-Tafti’s tenure.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Shore News Network

19-Year-Old Shot To Death In Southeast, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Multiple Gunshots rang out in Southeast, D.C. early yesterday morning, leaving a teen dead. Shortly before 1 am on Sunday, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Seventh District received a report of gunshots at the 4300 Block of Wheeler Road. When police arrived, they discovered the young man, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. He did not survive. 19-year-old Corey Riggins, Junior of D.C. was identified as the victim. This shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by The post 19-Year-Old Shot To Death In Southeast, D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy