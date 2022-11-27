Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
valleynewslive.com
NDSU Students react to institution’s proposed academic reorganization plan
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University announced plans to restructure its institution. The first step is possibly reorganizing and potentially merging or eliminating some academic programs. In October, NDSU President David Cook announced major budget cuts, citing a budget shortfall of $10.5 million. To cut costs,...
valleynewslive.com
NDSU engineering students adapt toys for local kids with disabilities
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Engineering students at North Dakota State University are putting their skills to the test to make the holiday season more enjoyable for children of all abilities. Playing with off-the-shelf toys is often not possible for children with physical and motor disabilities, depending on their...
valleynewslive.com
NDSU seeking feedback on restructuring plans following budget cuts announcement
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -North Dakota State University is now seeking feedback as the institution looks to restructure following last month’s budget cuts. President David Cook says the first step of the process is to look into academic programs among all seven colleges. He adds the plan could...
valleynewslive.com
College students helping teacher shortages in elementary schools
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Everybody loves a win-win, but what about a win-win-win? That’s what’s happening with a partnership between universities, elementary schools and students. VCSU and NDSU have teamed up for sometime for their education program, but this school year, they’re taking the classroom...
valleynewslive.com
Suspect in abduction of 5-year-old Idaho boy believed to be in North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police in a small, southwestern Idaho town believe a man involved in the disappearance of a young boy is on the run and is in North Dakota. 5-year-old Michael Vaughan was last seen outside near his Fruitland, Idaho home on July 27, 2021. Police believe the boy was likely abducted.
valleynewslive.com
Car flipped in N. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car is seriously damaged following a rollover crash in north Fargo. Emergency crews got the call about the crash around 5:15 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 in the 3000 block of Elm St. N. Police say it appears the driver was either looking...
valleynewslive.com
‘Light Up the Night’ in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo is ringing in the holiday season on Thursday evening. The annual Light Up the Night event is happening from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the POW-MIA Plaza on Sheyenne Street. There will be carolers from local high schools, crafts and free refreshments as...
valleynewslive.com
Cenex will be flaring off large propane tanks in Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Fire Chief Scott Magnuson said officials with Cenex Harvest States will be flaring off the large propane tanks located just south of the Pinnacle Condominiums in Valley City on Thursday, December 1st between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Magnuson said the public...
ksl.com
Housing market is crashing down to reality in the West
SALT LAKE CITY — Yet again, regional housing markets in the Mountain West are among those seeing the largest share of homes for sale with price tags that are getting slashed. The price cuts come as the West's real estate market continues to come down to earth after over...
valleynewslive.com
Lidgerwood retirement home looking for donations to keep open until new ownership
LIDGERWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Lidgerwood retirement center is looking for help as they work to stay open until the facility goes under new ownership. Dakota Estates was expected to close due to a lack of revenue. It was also alleged there was a misappropriation of funds by...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo teen in need of heart transplant
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The community is coming together in a big way to support a Fargo teenager diagnosed with heart failure. 16-year-old Reese Scufsa thought he was having flu symptoms, but doctors discovered he had an enlarged heart causing issues with his organs and an associated blood clot in his heart.
valleynewslive.com
Police say threat of school violence found at WF High School deemed not credible
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A threat found on a locker room wall at West Fargo High School has been deemed not credible. West Fargo Police say a School Resource Officer quickly responded on the evening of November 30; and after a thorough investigation, found no credible threat.
3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
New apartments are popping up everywhere; What this means for renters
New apartments everywhere. Don Day from BoiseDev has kept a close eye on this project he talks about new development with our Don Nelson.
Idaho Law Enforcement Needs Your Help Now More Than Ever!
The past few weekends and, for that matter, last year have been challenging for Idaho Law Enforcement agencies. We forget that our police officers are under incredible respect, and although not perfect, they protect and serve. However, recent tragedies and controversies in our state have caused many to question the competency of our law enforcement agencies.
valleynewslive.com
FPD Asking for publics help finding missing woman
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. They are looking for 23-year-old Salacia Jewett, who last contacted family and friends from a hotel possibly in the Fargo area on November 19. Salacia is 5′6″ and approximately 120 pounds with...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho plans to build two new locations for prisoners. Where will they be located?
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – The Idaho Department of Correction plans to spend nearly $156 million to build one prison and expand another in Ada County. The state plans to build an 848-bed prison for women, and a 280-bed housing unit for men inside an existing prison, according to a request for qualifications published by the Division of Public Works. The document is a request for qualified construction and design firms to bid for the project.
KREM
Michael Vaughan case: Crews finish searching Fruitland property for evidence
BOISE, Idaho — Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff on Wednesday confirmed crews finished processing the entire home off Redwing Street in Fruitland, where investigators were looking for the possible remains of 6-year-old Michael Vaughan, who went missing from his neighborhood on July 27, 2021. Investigators have been out at...
valleynewslive.com
Large police presence in S. Fargo tied to manhunt for man with warrants
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Roads were blocked off and neighborhoods were flooded with Fargo Police officers Wednesday evening. Fargo Police say officers descended on the Crescent Park Apartment complex in the 1600 block of 34th St. S. Wednesday in an attempt to arrest a man with outstanding warrants. Police are searching for 22-year-old Tremane Rainey for an aggravated reckless endangerment charge stemming from an early October incident in the 1200 block of N. University Dr., as well as two probation violation warrants for fleeing in a motor vehicle. After a thorough search of the area, it was determined that Rainey left the location prior to officers arriving, FPD states.
Crash in Caldwell kills Greenleaf café owner
CALDWELL, Idaho — Nathan Daniels, 49, died Tuesday night after a pickup struck him in the area of South 20th Avenue and Fillmore Street, the Canyon County coroner has confirmed. Idaho State Police said in a news release that the driver, a 39-year-old Caldwell man, was headed south on...
Comments / 0