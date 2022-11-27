I am going to start by saying that I don’t have a phone – but this doesn’t mean that I don’t stay connected. I’m 10 and have three best friends. Their names are Scarlett, Emilia and Margot. I see them every day at school. We are all in the same class. We all look after each other. We like to do strange handshakes and singing games. We also have millions of playdates after school – and a lot of sleepovers on Fridays at my house. I love them. Now that we are in year six, we are allowed to walk...

6 HOURS AGO