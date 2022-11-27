Read full article on original website
Dear Abby: I can’t choose between my boyfriend and my best friend
DEAR ABBY: I recently started talking to this guy from my past. I really like him. We’ve been off and on for a year now because we both had things in our lives that needed attention first (i.e., my bipolar depression and seeking counseling). see also Dear Abby: I can’t move on from my husband’s seven-year infidelity Anyway, my best friend has threatened to remove me from her life if I pursue a relationship with him. On one hand, this guy makes me feel like I’m on fire — in a good way, of course. But, on the other hand, I don’t want...
After Living a Good Life With a Wife and Kids, Man Learns That It Was All a Lie
At a party in 2005, a man named Mike who was in his final semester of college met this incredibly attractive woman named Jade. Although Jade initially tried to avoid him, Mike pursued her for months before finally winning her heart. For Mike, it was essentially love at first sight. It was a real dream come true, and miraculously, my sliding only got better after that.
What’s the best thing to do when you can’t sleep?
If you’ve been lying in bed unable to sleep for 15-20 minutes or more, it’s a good idea to get out of bed and do something else (ideally in another room). The logic of getting up and heading to another room comes from considering stimulus control (we learn to behave in a certain way in the presence of a certain stimulus). We want to pair sleep (rather than being awake) with the bedroom environment. Only return to the bedroom when you are ready to sleep.
I lived on a 42-foot sailboat for over a year. Here's why the lifestyle didn't work out for me.
I lived aboard with my boyfriend and dog, but we moved into an apartment after realizing that boat life wasn't everything we thought it would be.
Woman divides opinion after telling her husband she'll divorce him if he gains more weight
A woman has divided opinion after telling her husband she'll divorce him if he gains any more weight. Taking to parenting forum Mumsnet, the mum explained she was fed up of her husband eating takeaways, and wanted to take drastic action to make him realise his habits were unhealthy. "My...
I Can't Live With My Lazy Husband—What Should I Do?
"He did nothing to change his behaviors and merely insists that he's always been the way he is and why am I complaining now."
How to tell your kids you can't — or won't — afford everything they want
Instead of spending a fortune on holiday gifts and experiences, take your children to volunteer. It will help kickstart an important conversation.
Fiction: I Put A Recorder On My Daughter's Phone, What I Saw After 3 Days Made Me Cry
Please keep in mind that this is a fictitious article written solely for your entertainment; do not read any meaning into it. My name is Judy, and I'm a single mother with a beautiful daughter named Ana. Ana is my hope, my joy, and, most importantly, the only one I play with when I'm bored; we literally do everything together. Ana is a blessing to me, despite the fact that some believe she is the cause of my current situation.
Can You Really Move When You Have Children?
Moving homes by itself can be a big, overwhelming feat. However, when you have children, it can be even harder. If they are older, they may be able to help, which can be quite a blessing. If they are younger, it may be a battle every day as you work on packing up your things.
How to Listen to Yourself — Especially If You’re Really Out of Practice
Learning how to listen to yourself can improve your overall well-being. Even if you’re out of practice, you can make positive changes in your life. Listening to yourself is one of the best things you can do. It promotes happiness and can improve your well-being while making sure you’re on the best path for yourself. Learning how to listen to yourself is essential even though it takes practice, you can make it happen.
I Never Thought I'd Let My Kids Sleep In Bed With Me
Once upon a time, I had a long list of things I’d never do as a parent: iPads at a restaurant, snacks before meals, and Nerf battles, just to name a few. But at the tippity-top of that list was the ultimate no-no for me: letting a kid sleep in my bed.
Opinion: You cheat, and what next? Never confess your cheating to your spouse.
Relationship: If you are not caught red-handed — shut your mouth, go for counseling, or leave the relationship. “Before someone betrayed you, you betrayed yourself.” ― Meir Ezra.
Good Bedtime Routines to Help Your Children Sleep
One of the most challenging parts of raising children can be putting them to sleep (and hoping that they stay there). By bedtime, everyone is tired and cranky, even you as a parent, which makes it even harder. Even worse, many children seem to find another wind, making it really challenging to get them into bed.
I’m Scared of My Baby Monitor
You can now know everything about your baby at all times. An expectant parent of a certain type—cash-flush and availed of benzodiazepine, or maybe just fretful—will be dizzied by the options. Consider the $300 “dream sock,” for sale again after a hiccup with the FDA, which latches on...
Voices: I don’t have a phone – this is how I stay connected to my friends
I am going to start by saying that I don’t have a phone – but this doesn’t mean that I don’t stay connected. I’m 10 and have three best friends. Their names are Scarlett, Emilia and Margot. I see them every day at school. We are all in the same class. We all look after each other. We like to do strange handshakes and singing games. We also have millions of playdates after school – and a lot of sleepovers on Fridays at my house. I love them. Now that we are in year six, we are allowed to walk...
Trouble Sleeping When You Are Not In Your Own Bed?
The simple truth is that most people don’t sleep very well when they are away from home. They get used to their own bed and environment. When things are different, they may struggle to get a good night of sleep.
Someone asked strangers online to share life's essential lessons. Here are the 17 best.
It’s true that life never gets easier, and we only get continuously better at our lives. Childhood’s lessons are simple—this is how you color in the lines, 2 + 2 = 4, brush your teeth twice a day, etc. As we get older, lessons keep coming, and though they might still remain simple in their message, truly understanding them can be difficult. Often we learn the hard way.
Woman Battling Depression Who Can’t Bring Herself to Clean Gets Sweetest, Most Helpful Surprise From Sister
Acts of service is clearly her love language.
I Took Up Running At Age 51 — Here’s Why I Love It
I’ve never done much exercise. To be honest, I never enjoyed it and there was always something else I’d rather be doing — reading a book, watching a movie, house chores. Anything except exercising. I think, over time, I got it into my head that exercise just wasn’t my thing.
If You Clash With Your Mother-In-Law At Every Holiday Gathering, There’s Hope
Do you clash with your mother-in-law? Does watching Monster-In-Law feel like a docuseries of your own life? Does the thought of visiting your in-laws make you want to scratch your eyes out sometimes? You're not alone. From parenting styles to how you cook the turkey, there are many instances in which you might butt heads with your MIL — especially during the holiday season.
