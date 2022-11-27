MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - All is quiet and cold as we kick start the month of December! Today many towns woke up to temperatures in the 30s, and later on this afternoon we will likely only warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s. For the last month of the year, that is a bit cooler than normal, but not far off. There will likely be a good bit of sunshine today and not as much wind, so all and all it will still be an pleasant Thursday.

