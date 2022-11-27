Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
WSFA
Pair of Alabama receivers enter the NCAA transfer portal
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A top receiver for the Alabama Crimson Tide announced on Wednesday that he is entering the transfer portal. Traeshon Holden, a member of the 2020 Crimson Tide recruiting class, announced on Twitter that he will be leaving Alabama. “To the Alabama Family, I would like to...
WSFA
Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams staying at Auburn as associate head coach
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Incoming Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze kicked off his introductory press conference Tuesday morning by thanking interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, who went 2-2 to close out the season while bringing renewed passion to the team and fanbase. Many Auburn fans had...
WSFA
School spirit high as St. James Trojans prep for 1st state title game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - High school football ends this week in Alabama. State championship games are set in Auburn and several fever country teams are still playing - one of those teams is the Saint James Trojans. “It’s been fun to watch them progress, work and be successful. That’s really...
WSFA
ALEA investigates 8 Thanksgiving travel period deaths for 2022
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says its troopers investigated eight deaths during the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday travel period, up from seven reported during the same period a year earlier. The holiday travel period ran between midnight on Nov. 23 and midnight Nov. 27 and involved deadly...
WSFA
Alabama family survives after EF-1 tornado destroys home
TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County family considers themselves lucky after surviving a tornado that destroyed their Tallassee home early Wednesday morning. “All we could do was kind of hunker down,” explained resident Joe Mays. “I had my wife’s head underneath me. She had all the boys under her. And when I looked back up, I saw the sky.”
WSFA
Overnight tornadoes, storms leave path of damage in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA First Alert weather team tracked deadly severe weather overnight into Wednesday morning. The storms moved eastward, bringing with them tornado warnings for several counties. Sunrise brough visual confirmation of the damage, and news of two deaths. According to the Montgomery County EMA’s office, an...
WSFA
Iranian American living in Alabama talks World Cup and protests
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When was the last time your team lost, and you went out and celebrated?. That’s what’s happening in Iran, whose national team was eliminated from the World Cup by the U.S. yesterday, in a game you saw here on WBRC FOX6. The day after the game, an Iranian American in our community described his feelings about the game and the deeper struggle in his home country.
WSFA
6 HBCU bands revealed for 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fans have voted and selected the six marching bands that will perform at the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands, which showcases marching bands and dance teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Returning to a live event for the first time since 2020, the HBOB...
WSFA
NWS: 8 tornadoes confirmed across central Alabama
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It will be a long road of recovery for a north Montgomery community following Wednesday’s tornadoes. The National Weather Service in Birmingham confirmed eight tornadoes made their way across central Alabama. Officials confirmed Wednesday that two people, a mother, and her 8-year-old son, were...
WSFA
Founder of Birmingham Mercedes Marathon reveals why the event is leaving the city, what could be next for the event
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After more than two decades, the Birmingham Mercedes Marathon’s founder announced Monday that the race had run its course. Valerie Cuddy, Mercedes Marathon Organizer, said, “I think a lot of things have gone on with many resources involved with the event. A lot of people who have aged out, and retired were involved in the past. A lot of sponsors have moved on or have changed ownership. There have been all kinds of things.”
WSFA
FIRST ALERT: Multiple tornado warnings across WSFA viewing area
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA First Alert weather team is tracking severe weather overnight into Wednesday morning. The storms are moving eastward, bringing with it tornado warnings for several counties in the WSFA 12 News viewing area. You can watch live severe weather coverage right in the stream at...
WSFA
Details on Montgomery County damage, deaths to be released at 10 a.m.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA First Alert weather team tracked severe weather overnight into Wednesday morning. The storms moved eastward, bringing with it tornado warnings for several counties in our viewing area. Two people died and multiple people were injured in Montgomery County. According to the Montgomery County EMA’s...
WSFA
NWS preliminary survey reports 29 tornadoes across Alabama, EF-1 confirmed in Eutaw
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Weather Service has issued preliminary findings that include 29 tornadoes, 40 severe wind reports, and 33 severe hail reports following an overnight storm that swept through the state last night, Nov. 29, and this morning, Nov. 30. NWS survey findings also indicate that an...
WSFA
2 dead, multiple injured in Montgomery following severe weather
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people have died as a result of the severe storms that swept across the Montgomery County area early Wednesday morning. Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton said along with the deaths, multiple other people were injured. The deaths and injuries happened in the community of Flatwood, but the exact location of where the fatalities occurred is not being released.
WSFA
WATCH LIVE: Update on tornado recovery efforts in Flatwood community
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It will be a long road of recovery for a north Montgomery community following Wednesday’s tornado. Officials confirmed Wednesday that two people, a mother, and her 8-year-old son, were killed in the Flatwood community during the severe weather. Leaders from the Montgomery County Commission...
WSFA
AIDS-related deaths continue to decrease while diagnoses numbers stagger
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day. It is an opportunity to educate about HIV and AIDS, and honor the lives lost from the diseases. Renee Heffron is the Director at the UAB Center for AIDS research. It’s one of the seven original centers established in 1988 by the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
WSFA
Brief shot of cold ahead of weekend showers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - All is quiet and cold as we kick start the month of December! Today many towns woke up to temperatures in the 30s, and later on this afternoon we will likely only warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s. For the last month of the year, that is a bit cooler than normal, but not far off. There will likely be a good bit of sunshine today and not as much wind, so all and all it will still be an pleasant Thursday.
WSFA
Man last seen in Montgomery found dead in La Pine
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man who was last seen in the Montgomery area was later found dead in La Pine. According to police, Nakel Johnson, 47, was last seen in the area of the 3400 block of Mobile Highway. On Nov. 15th, around 3:30 p.m., Johnson’s body was found in the 2300 block of Boyd Springs Road in La Pine.
WSFA
Pedestrian struck, killed on Montgomery’s Troy Highway identified
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the pedestrian killed in a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday night. According to police, a Ford Mustang struck the man in the area of Troy Highway near Park Towne Way. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police later identified the victim as Christopher...
WSFA
The Rundown: Holiday events happening from December 2-4
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - December is here, which mean Christmas is weeks away. We have some events that will get you in the holiday spirit!. The city of Prattville will start the holiday season with their annual Christmas Parade. Marching bands, lights, dancers, candy and more will be there as the parade makes its way through downtown. You can even visit the ice skating rink! An all around great night of holiday fun.
