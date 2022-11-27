ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Pair of Alabama receivers enter the NCAA transfer portal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A top receiver for the Alabama Crimson Tide announced on Wednesday that he is entering the transfer portal. Traeshon Holden, a member of the 2020 Crimson Tide recruiting class, announced on Twitter that he will be leaving Alabama. “To the Alabama Family, I would like to...
Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams staying at Auburn as associate head coach

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Incoming Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze kicked off his introductory press conference Tuesday morning by thanking interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, who went 2-2 to close out the season while bringing renewed passion to the team and fanbase. Many Auburn fans had...
ALEA investigates 8 Thanksgiving travel period deaths for 2022

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says its troopers investigated eight deaths during the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday travel period, up from seven reported during the same period a year earlier. The holiday travel period ran between midnight on Nov. 23 and midnight Nov. 27 and involved deadly...
Alabama family survives after EF-1 tornado destroys home

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County family considers themselves lucky after surviving a tornado that destroyed their Tallassee home early Wednesday morning. “All we could do was kind of hunker down,” explained resident Joe Mays. “I had my wife’s head underneath me. She had all the boys under her. And when I looked back up, I saw the sky.”
Overnight tornadoes, storms leave path of damage in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA First Alert weather team tracked deadly severe weather overnight into Wednesday morning. The storms moved eastward, bringing with them tornado warnings for several counties. Sunrise brough visual confirmation of the damage, and news of two deaths. According to the Montgomery County EMA’s office, an...
Iranian American living in Alabama talks World Cup and protests

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When was the last time your team lost, and you went out and celebrated?. That’s what’s happening in Iran, whose national team was eliminated from the World Cup by the U.S. yesterday, in a game you saw here on WBRC FOX6. The day after the game, an Iranian American in our community described his feelings about the game and the deeper struggle in his home country.
6 HBCU bands revealed for 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fans have voted and selected the six marching bands that will perform at the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands, which showcases marching bands and dance teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Returning to a live event for the first time since 2020, the HBOB...
NWS: 8 tornadoes confirmed across central Alabama

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It will be a long road of recovery for a north Montgomery community following Wednesday’s tornadoes. The National Weather Service in Birmingham confirmed eight tornadoes made their way across central Alabama. Officials confirmed Wednesday that two people, a mother, and her 8-year-old son, were...
Founder of Birmingham Mercedes Marathon reveals why the event is leaving the city, what could be next for the event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After more than two decades, the Birmingham Mercedes Marathon’s founder announced Monday that the race had run its course. Valerie Cuddy, Mercedes Marathon Organizer, said, “I think a lot of things have gone on with many resources involved with the event. A lot of people who have aged out, and retired were involved in the past. A lot of sponsors have moved on or have changed ownership. There have been all kinds of things.”
FIRST ALERT: Multiple tornado warnings across WSFA viewing area

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA First Alert weather team is tracking severe weather overnight into Wednesday morning. The storms are moving eastward, bringing with it tornado warnings for several counties in the WSFA 12 News viewing area. You can watch live severe weather coverage right in the stream at...
Details on Montgomery County damage, deaths to be released at 10 a.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA First Alert weather team tracked severe weather overnight into Wednesday morning. The storms moved eastward, bringing with it tornado warnings for several counties in our viewing area. Two people died and multiple people were injured in Montgomery County. According to the Montgomery County EMA’s...
2 dead, multiple injured in Montgomery following severe weather

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people have died as a result of the severe storms that swept across the Montgomery County area early Wednesday morning. Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton said along with the deaths, multiple other people were injured. The deaths and injuries happened in the community of Flatwood, but the exact location of where the fatalities occurred is not being released.
WATCH LIVE: Update on tornado recovery efforts in Flatwood community

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It will be a long road of recovery for a north Montgomery community following Wednesday’s tornado. Officials confirmed Wednesday that two people, a mother, and her 8-year-old son, were killed in the Flatwood community during the severe weather. Leaders from the Montgomery County Commission...
AIDS-related deaths continue to decrease while diagnoses numbers stagger

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day. It is an opportunity to educate about HIV and AIDS, and honor the lives lost from the diseases. Renee Heffron is the Director at the UAB Center for AIDS research. It’s one of the seven original centers established in 1988 by the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Brief shot of cold ahead of weekend showers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - All is quiet and cold as we kick start the month of December! Today many towns woke up to temperatures in the 30s, and later on this afternoon we will likely only warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s. For the last month of the year, that is a bit cooler than normal, but not far off. There will likely be a good bit of sunshine today and not as much wind, so all and all it will still be an pleasant Thursday.
Man last seen in Montgomery found dead in La Pine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man who was last seen in the Montgomery area was later found dead in La Pine. According to police, Nakel Johnson, 47, was last seen in the area of the 3400 block of Mobile Highway. On Nov. 15th, around 3:30 p.m., Johnson’s body was found in the 2300 block of Boyd Springs Road in La Pine.
Pedestrian struck, killed on Montgomery’s Troy Highway identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the pedestrian killed in a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday night. According to police, a Ford Mustang struck the man in the area of Troy Highway near Park Towne Way. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police later identified the victim as Christopher...
The Rundown: Holiday events happening from December 2-4

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - December is here, which mean Christmas is weeks away. We have some events that will get you in the holiday spirit!. The city of Prattville will start the holiday season with their annual Christmas Parade. Marching bands, lights, dancers, candy and more will be there as the parade makes its way through downtown. You can even visit the ice skating rink! An all around great night of holiday fun.
