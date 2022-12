The Annual Whiskey, Wine & Cheese is a holiday open house that will be held on December 9th from 5pm – 9pm. This event supports CASA’s advocacy for children in DeKalb County who have experienced abuse or neglect. The evening will include a live wreath auction, a variety of hors d’oeuvres and beverages and the sharing of a CASA Story. Donations will be accepted at the door and throughout the evening (no ticket required for admission). The event is an open house so feel free to come whenever and stay as long as you would like! Event program from approximately 7:30-8 PM. For more information, you can check their website.

DEKALB COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO