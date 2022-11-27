Read full article on original website
osfhealthcare.org
OSF HealthCare welcomes new primary care provider
OSF HealthCare is pleased to add a new primary care provider to its staff to better serve the community of Princeton and surrounding areas. The addition of Jennifer Comerford, APRN, on November 28 will ensure continued access for patients in need of primary care at the OSF Medical Group office at 535 Park Ave. E.
nachicago.com
Eisenstein Clinic Now Located Solely in Arlington Heights
The Eisenstein Clinic, in Arlington Heights, has combined their Arlington Heights and Naperville locations into one office to better serve their patients with morning, afternoon and evening appointments to accommodate various lifestyles. The clinic provides integrated, holistic, patient-centered care for all ages up to 65. Owner Dr. Jennifer Eisenstein, APRN,...
100fmrockford.com
Handmade hats and more hung to fence outside UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital in Rockford
ROCKFORD — Dozens of handmade hats, mittens, scarves and gloves were tied to the fences outside UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital on Tuesday for anyone in need to pluck so they can keep warm this winter. Hanging the care kits is an annual Giving Tuesday tradition at Swedes, and this...
News Channel Nebraska
How To Experience More Of God’s Supernatural Blessing
Originally Posted On: https://elan.church/content/how-to-experience-more-of-gods-supernatural-blessing. Do you want to experience more of God’s supernatural blessing in your life? God is good in His nature, and every good thing comes from Him, but He also will not give you more than you can handle. It’s God’s job to do what He wants to do, but it is our job to be prepared for what He is about to do (and to be ready to run with it.)
fox32chicago.com
Lurie Children's Hospital nurses at odds with management over potential to unionize
CHICAGO - Nurses at one of Chicago's most prestigious hospitals are at odds with management after receiving what some described as anti-union messaging. Leaders of Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago told nurses they "don’t need a union" to speak for them and that hospital administration is "concerned about how unions can impact work culture," according to a letter signed by the hospital’s chief nursing officer and assistant chief nursing officer that was obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.
seniorresource.com
Alden Estates and 6 More Nursing Homes Near Chicago!
Knowledge is power, but finding the answers you need isn’t always easy. Nobody wants their precious time on another internet search. That’s where SeniorResource.com comes in! If you’re in the market for a good nursing home, you’re already in the right place. No need to do another Google search because we’ve scoured Illinois for the best senior care options. Here’s our list of the top SEVEN highest-rated nursing homes near Chicago!
More than 500 families receive coats, winter supplies in West Pullman
On Tuesday, the charitable organization ‘In His Hands Resource Center’ was in West Pullman at the Kroc Center to give away coats and other winter supplies to families in need.
starvedrock.media
Bringing Holiday Cheer To Veterans In La Salle
A holiday tradition started during the height of the pandemic continued Wednesday in the wind and cold. A handful of volunteers joined staffers with the La Salle County Veterans Assistance Commission to paint holiday displays on windows at the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle. Lissa Olson with the veterans commission estimates the group painted 50 to 70 windows as some veterans looked on and even interacted with the group.
This Illinois Town Is Hosting A Warm & Tasty Holiday Cocoa Crawl
This could be the warmest and tastiest holiday event in Illinois this year. Illinois Is A Top State For Celebrating The Holidays. I know residents are really down on Illinois but there are some good things about our state. When it comes to the holidays, the Land of Lincoln is one of the best states to celebrate. It helps that we get the perfect type of weather for this time of year. Plus, pretty much everyone is all in for Christmas. There are all kinds of events to help you get into the spirit.
949wdkb.com
Whiskey, Wine and Cheese CASA Fundraiser Will Be December 9th
The Annual Whiskey, Wine & Cheese is a holiday open house that will be held on December 9th from 5pm – 9pm. This event supports CASA’s advocacy for children in DeKalb County who have experienced abuse or neglect. The evening will include a live wreath auction, a variety of hors d’oeuvres and beverages and the sharing of a CASA Story. Donations will be accepted at the door and throughout the evening (no ticket required for admission). The event is an open house so feel free to come whenever and stay as long as you would like! Event program from approximately 7:30-8 PM. For more information, you can check their website.
MyStateline.com
One more thing: Estate Sale
If you love estate sales and Department 56 collectables then you don’t want to miss this sale this weekend. At 4928 Rainbow Ridge in Rockford Estates by Holly is hosting an estate sale with hundreds of Department 56 collectables.
Why Chicago's property tax bills are so high
Source: Cook County Treasurer; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals The Cook County Treasurer's Office released a scathing report this morning explaining why property tax bills have gone through the roof.Why it matters: The report says Chicago homeowners' median tax bill went up nearly 8% since 2020. Many residents already felt the sticker shock when bills went online in November, but others haven't yet seen them. The bills are being mailed to homeowners today. The intrigue: In stark contrast to Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi's promise during election season, most residential properties saw tax increases — while most commercial properties saw decreases....
The Independent Newspapers
Displaying their crafts at the Lombard Christmas Mart
Scott Johnson of Lombard was one of over 100 artists, crafters and vendors who participated in the annual Lombard Christmas Mart on Saturday, Nov. 5. Johnson sells custom tumblers that can be used to keep drinks hot or cold. He said drinks can be kept hot in these tumblers for four to six hours, or cold for 12 to 16 hours. Johnson said he creates the custom tumblers out of blank, stainless-steel tumblers, and started his business, “I Tumble For You,” two years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Illinois law going into effect January 1st requires all homes have 10-year smoke detectors
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois home smoke alarms must be equipped with 10-year sealed batteries starting January 1. According to Public Act 100-0200, which was passed in 2017, smoke alarms that were installed in homes prior to January 1st can remain in place until they are 10 years old. Homes built after 1988 that already […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Group Seeks to Commemorate 150th Anniversary of Often Forgot Tragic Dixon Event That Impacted the Nation
On Sunday, May 4 of 1873, a few hundred people went down to the Rock River to watch a large-scale baptism being held by one of the Dixon Churches. None of them imagined the day would end with a disaster that would claim dozens of lives and have an impact across the nation.
MyStateline.com
Scammers trying to get Cyber Monday shoppers' money
The Better Business Bureau warned of online scams for Cyber Monday shoppers. Scammers trying to get Cyber Monday shoppers’ money. The Better Business Bureau warned of online scams for Cyber Monday shoppers. Lender: Still good time to buy a house, even with …. Interest rates on home loans are...
Dogs, kittens for $25 at Winnebago ‘Empty the Shelters’ event
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Animal Services is lowering adoption fees for dogs and kittens to $25 this weekend as part of the annual “Empty the Shelters” event. The nationwide event is held by animal shelters nationwide from Thursday, December 1st until Saturday, December 3rd, and is sponsored by the BISSELL foundation. “Our population […]
NBC Chicago
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: What to Do If You're Sick, How Many Tests to Take
Feeling ill after the holiday gatherings last week?. Experts say there are some steps you should consider taking. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Exposed to COVID? Here's What Experts Say About Testing Procedures. The Thanksgiving gatherings have come and gone, but unfortunately...
wgnradio.com
What Section 179 of the IRS code means for vehicle purchasing
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/12/22: Vice President and General Manager of the Carol Stream Joe Cotton Ford Tracy Conn joins the show to about section 179 for vehicle purchases when it comes to businesses. To learn more about these vehicles or Joe Cotton Ford in general visit their website joecottonford.net or call them at 1-844-215-5215.
Morton Arboretum's ‘Illumination' Named Among Best Christmas Light Displays in US
A new report is shining a light on a popular holiday display in Chicago's suburbs - the Morton Arbortum's Illumination show. U.S. News and World Report ranked the 23 best Christmas lights displays in the U.S. and the Lisle display was cited as one of the go-to shows for the Midwest.
