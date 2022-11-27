By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON - The stage is set at Boston City Hall for Prince William and Princess Kate's arrival Wednesday. Boston City Hall is one of several stops on the agenda for their three-day trip. The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to speak at 4:45 p.m. at the Speaker's Corner of City Hall Plaza Wednesday. The Boston Commissioner of Property Management said Tuesday that they're expecting thousands rain or shine. "The public when they do come will have an opportunity to see them and get close and it will be intimate," said Commissioner Eamon Shelton. The festivities will start at 4...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO