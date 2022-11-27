ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

CBS Boston

Security for Prince William and Princess Kate's Boston visit "an expensive endeavor"

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON - The stage is set at Boston City Hall for Prince William and Princess Kate's arrival Wednesday. Boston City Hall is one of several stops on the agenda for their three-day trip. The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to speak at 4:45 p.m. at the Speaker's Corner of City Hall Plaza Wednesday. The Boston Commissioner of Property Management said Tuesday that they're expecting thousands rain or shine. "The public when they do come will have an opportunity to see them and get close and it will be intimate," said Commissioner Eamon Shelton. The festivities will start at 4...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Longtime Boston North End restaurant to close doors after Christmas

BOSTON — A longtime North End restaurant announced plans to close at the end of this year. Ristorante Fiore, the popular Hanover Street Italian restaurant with a spacious dining room and roof deck, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. "For the past 40+ years, it has truly...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Driver destroys wall in front of Dorchester home

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver destroyed a wall and part of a porch in front of a home on Harvard Street in Dorchester Monday night. The car came to a rest next to the house following the crash. It is unclear how the crash happened or if anyone was...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Disabled residents at apartment building waiting days for elevator repair

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Residents who live in a Mattapan Heights apartment building are speaking out after almost a week with their only elevator out of service.Several residents who live in 229A that WBZ-TV spoke to deal with a medical issue. One woman named Tai has severe asthma. "When I get up there I can barely breathe," Tai said. She's frustrated another day has passed by without the elevator being fixed. "I have a handicap plaque and everything, it's not like this is a joke."A man who recently had double knee surgery had to carry two packages up several flights...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Here's what the Prince and Princess of Wales said when they arrived in Boston

BOSTON — The first overseas trip by the Prince and Princess of Wales since the death of Queen Elizabeth II began Wednesday afternoon in Boston. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker greeted the couple at Boston Logan International Airport, where they arrived aboard a commercial British Airways flight. Upon landing, William...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigation underway on Magnolia Street in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway on Magnolia Street in Boston. Officers were on scene Sunday night surrounding a car stopped in the middle of the road with its doors open. No further details have been released. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Marshfield Police Identify Married Victims, Suspect In Double Stabbing

MARSHFIELD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — State and local police are looking for a suspect after a deadly double stabbing in Marshfield. Police say they responded to 75 Gotham Hill Drive at about 9:00 PM on Tuesday night. They found two victims there, a married couple who owned the home: Carl Mattson, 70 years old, and Vicki Mattson, who would have turned 71 today.
MARSHFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Police investigation underway at Downtown Crossing MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation has been launched at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. Officers could be seen gathered near the entrance to the station and crime scene tape was blocking off an area. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS...
BOSTON, MA
theweektoday.com

Police break up wild turkey fight

A brawl most fowl occurred at Dartmouth Police headquarters Sunday morning. According to a video posted to the department's Facebook Page, Sgt. Scott Brooks had to break up a fight between two male wild turkeys. In the video, the two birds who were "ironically both named Tom" can be...
DARTMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

18-year-old stabbed at Downtown Crossing MBTA station

BOSTON – An 18-year-old man was seriously hurt Saturday night when he was stabbed at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station.It happened around 11:30 p.m. Transit Police said it appears the man was stabbed during an incident on the stairs near near the Franklin Street entrance.The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening.Police said preliminary investigation suggests a potential suspect could be a boy who is 16-19 years old.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Unique Somerset restaurant known for big portions closes its doors

A Somerset restaurant has closed its doors and it is currently unclear what will become of it. The Railway Cafe announced on social media on Wednesday that the restaurant will no longer be in business at 938 Lees River Avenue. "It is with great sadness that we have to share...
SOMERSET, MA

