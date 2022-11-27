ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

klcc.org

More wintry weather on the way for Oregon

Heavy wind and rain tapered off in the Portland metro area Wednesday morning, but they’ve already caused widespread power outages and traffic issues. U.S. 26 has reopened after downed power lines were cleared from the roadway between the Sylvan overpass and the Vista Ridge Tunnel. U.S. 30 is closed about halfway between Astoria and Clatskanie, due to a landslide. Traffic officials Wednesday morning had no estimate for when that highway would reopen.
OREGON STATE
The Madras Pioneer

Madras tops 8,000

Central Oregon growing quickly while Portland area shrinks by 11,000 people Madras has cracked the 8,000 mark for population, Culver is now 1,663 and Metolius is nearing quadruple digits at 987. The Portland State University Population Research Center recently released its estimate for 2022. It noted that Jefferson County's population growth of 372 over the year, 1.48%, made it the seventh-fastest growing county percentage-wise in the state. Jefferson County went from 25,032 people in 2021 to 25,404 in 2022. Gilliam County, with a county seat of Condon, grew 2.76%, with 56 additional residents, from 2,016 in 2021 to...
MADRAS, OR
thatoregonlife.com

New Pod Of Orca Whales Spotted On Oregon Coast

Here in Oregon we love whale watching. During the spring and winter whale migrations, up to 25,000 gray whales and many pods of orcas pass by the Oregon coast and draw thousands of people with binoculars hoping to see these majestic creatures. This November whale watchers have been excited by a group of killer whales not normally seen along the Oregon coast that was recently sighted and photographed.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades and parts of Central Oregon until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected and the ski areas will receive anywhere from 2-3 feet of new snow. Winds will be a concern up in the Cascades gusting around 70 miles per hour or stronger up at Mt. Bachelor. The rest of the High Desert can expect strong winds through the morning and into the afternoon. Snow levels start relatively high and will plummet throughout the day. Higher elevations can expect accumulating snow with anywhere from 3-6 inches for parts of southern Deschutes County.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm

EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases climb

Patients infected with the coronavirus took up 363 Oregon hospital beds Wednesday, a 16% increase over the previous week that signals COVID-19′s continued presence, and impact, on the state and its already strained health care system. New cases of the coronavirus have also grown, with new state data showing...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Meet the 2022 Oregon Beer Showdown winner

PORTLAND, Ore. — The newly crowned Oregon Beer Showdown winner is one of the event's more-improbable champions. That is, Monkless Belgian Ales began as a No. 14 seed when the 2022 bracket began. Driven by a rabid fan base, Bend-based Monkless plowed through the field, culminating in a finals win over its neighbor Crux Fermentation. Monkless collected more than 65% of the finals vote.
OREGON STATE
Blogging Big Blue

SNAP Benefits Oregon: Here’s How Much Oregonians Will Receive in December!

The emergency SNAP benefits allotments made in December in Oregon will continue, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services. After the federal government authorized the compensation for December, Oregon will distribute the emergency allotments in January 2023. However, once the federal public health emergency is over, it is anticipated that emergency allotments to SNAP recipients would come to an end.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Salem Health among Oregon hospitals temporarily diverting ambulances to 'manage capacity'

Salem Health hospital has been diverting ambulances to other hospitals since 9 a.m. Tuesday. The measures come as hospitals across Oregon see a surge in RSV cases, coupled with increased patients with the flu and COVID-19. It’s the second time the hospital has reached “diversion” status in the last 10 years. Back in July of 2022, the hospital diverted patients for only four hours.
SALEM, OR
Alina Andras

Six Great Burger Places in Oregon

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you wish to try some new restaurants, here is a list of six amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit soon.
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

Opinion: Oregon’s Coverage Plan Should ​​Go Further For More People

Maribeth Guarino is a Health Care Advocate at OSPIRG and Carly Hood-Ronick is the executive director at Project Access NOW. Health care costs present real problems for Oregonians. Prior to the pandemic, about 15% of Oregonians reported delaying medical care due to cost, with folks making less than $49,000 annually more likely to do so. About one third of Oregonians report struggling to pay medical bills, which can lead to using up savings, borrowing money, failing to pay other bills or afford basic necessities or racking up more debt. A study of Oregon bankruptcies found that 60% of bankruptcies in 2019 included some form of medical debt. Oregonians are being asked to sacrifice in order to take care of basic health care needs for themselves and their families. While Oregon policymakers have taken some important steps recently to alleviate astronomical health care costs for our state’s residents, more action is needed to adequately serve those in need.
OREGON STATE
KGW

'The Holy Rollers': One of Oregon’s first cults

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. A man named Edmund Creffield started one of the first known cults in Oregon history in the early 1900s. The Brides of Christ was widely regarded as a cult in town, but dozens of women — many of them wealthy — abandoned their families to join it. Some even brought their children with them.
CORVALLIS, OR
KTVL

Ripple Effect: Political analysts react to Oregon midterms

After 35 years of republicans losing in Oregon’s elections, two politics professors at Oregon universities explained what they think is to blame for the party’s shortcomings and how Oregonians should process the changes coming from Measures 111 and 114. Adjunct Politics Professor at Southern Oregon University (SOU) Dr....
OREGON STATE

