Read full article on original website
Related
klcc.org
More wintry weather on the way for Oregon
Heavy wind and rain tapered off in the Portland metro area Wednesday morning, but they’ve already caused widespread power outages and traffic issues. U.S. 26 has reopened after downed power lines were cleared from the roadway between the Sylvan overpass and the Vista Ridge Tunnel. U.S. 30 is closed about halfway between Astoria and Clatskanie, due to a landslide. Traffic officials Wednesday morning had no estimate for when that highway would reopen.
Madras tops 8,000
Central Oregon growing quickly while Portland area shrinks by 11,000 people Madras has cracked the 8,000 mark for population, Culver is now 1,663 and Metolius is nearing quadruple digits at 987. The Portland State University Population Research Center recently released its estimate for 2022. It noted that Jefferson County's population growth of 372 over the year, 1.48%, made it the seventh-fastest growing county percentage-wise in the state. Jefferson County went from 25,032 people in 2021 to 25,404 in 2022. Gilliam County, with a county seat of Condon, grew 2.76%, with 56 additional residents, from 2,016 in 2021 to...
KGW
Once thought extinct, a unique species of Oregon lamprey is back in its native lake
PORTLAND, Ore. — The smallest lamprey in Oregon is back in its namesake lake after being pushed to the brink of extinction. The Miller Lake lamprey, which lives only in Miller Lake and its surrounding watershed in the southern Oregon Cascades, is only three to six inches long and feeds parasitically off other fish.
WWEEK
Oregon Grows the Nation’s Christmas Trees—and It’s a Year-Round Job for Casey Grogan
Oregon is the nation’s largest producer of Christmas trees, by a long shot. In 2019, the latest year for which government data is available, the state shipped 3.8 million trees worth $110.3 million. North Carolina came in second at 2 million trees worth $67.2 million. Oregon trees travel as far as Mexico and Singapore.
What’s my altitude? List of elevations in Portland, SW Wash., Willamette Valley
When the meteorologist says there’s a chance of snow at elevations above 500 feet or a winter weather watch in effect for areas above 2,000 feet, it can be informative – but only if you know the elevation you’re at or traveling to.
thatoregonlife.com
New Pod Of Orca Whales Spotted On Oregon Coast
Here in Oregon we love whale watching. During the spring and winter whale migrations, up to 25,000 gray whales and many pods of orcas pass by the Oregon coast and draw thousands of people with binoculars hoping to see these majestic creatures. This November whale watchers have been excited by a group of killer whales not normally seen along the Oregon coast that was recently sighted and photographed.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades and parts of Central Oregon until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected and the ski areas will receive anywhere from 2-3 feet of new snow. Winds will be a concern up in the Cascades gusting around 70 miles per hour or stronger up at Mt. Bachelor. The rest of the High Desert can expect strong winds through the morning and into the afternoon. Snow levels start relatively high and will plummet throughout the day. Higher elevations can expect accumulating snow with anywhere from 3-6 inches for parts of southern Deschutes County.
KDRV
Landslide induced by heavy rain closes U.S. Highway 30 in Western Oregon
ASTORIA, Ore. -- U.S. Highway 30 is closed at one point in western Oregon because of a landslide. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says the slide at about 10:30pm last night closed U.S. 30 about 20 miles east of Astoria. ODOT says U.S. 30 is closed through today and possibly...
KVAL
Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
Inflation relief: Oregon among 20 states offering one-time rebates, tax credits
Amid high inflation and rising interest rates, at least 20 states are offering one-time tax rebates and tax credits to help people cope with rising costs.
Oregon COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases climb
Patients infected with the coronavirus took up 363 Oregon hospital beds Wednesday, a 16% increase over the previous week that signals COVID-19′s continued presence, and impact, on the state and its already strained health care system. New cases of the coronavirus have also grown, with new state data showing...
Meet the 2022 Oregon Beer Showdown winner
PORTLAND, Ore. — The newly crowned Oregon Beer Showdown winner is one of the event's more-improbable champions. That is, Monkless Belgian Ales began as a No. 14 seed when the 2022 bracket began. Driven by a rabid fan base, Bend-based Monkless plowed through the field, culminating in a finals win over its neighbor Crux Fermentation. Monkless collected more than 65% of the finals vote.
SNAP Benefits Oregon: Here’s How Much Oregonians Will Receive in December!
The emergency SNAP benefits allotments made in December in Oregon will continue, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services. After the federal government authorized the compensation for December, Oregon will distribute the emergency allotments in January 2023. However, once the federal public health emergency is over, it is anticipated that emergency allotments to SNAP recipients would come to an end.
KATU.com
Salem Health among Oregon hospitals temporarily diverting ambulances to 'manage capacity'
Salem Health hospital has been diverting ambulances to other hospitals since 9 a.m. Tuesday. The measures come as hospitals across Oregon see a surge in RSV cases, coupled with increased patients with the flu and COVID-19. It’s the second time the hospital has reached “diversion” status in the last 10 years. Back in July of 2022, the hospital diverted patients for only four hours.
Six Great Burger Places in Oregon
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you wish to try some new restaurants, here is a list of six amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit soon.
thelundreport.org
Opinion: Oregon’s Coverage Plan Should Go Further For More People
Maribeth Guarino is a Health Care Advocate at OSPIRG and Carly Hood-Ronick is the executive director at Project Access NOW. Health care costs present real problems for Oregonians. Prior to the pandemic, about 15% of Oregonians reported delaying medical care due to cost, with folks making less than $49,000 annually more likely to do so. About one third of Oregonians report struggling to pay medical bills, which can lead to using up savings, borrowing money, failing to pay other bills or afford basic necessities or racking up more debt. A study of Oregon bankruptcies found that 60% of bankruptcies in 2019 included some form of medical debt. Oregonians are being asked to sacrifice in order to take care of basic health care needs for themselves and their families. While Oregon policymakers have taken some important steps recently to alleviate astronomical health care costs for our state’s residents, more action is needed to adequately serve those in need.
cascadebusnews.com
Dutch Bros in Oregon Donated More than $23,000 to Support Honor Flight of Central Oregon
(Photo | Courtesy of Dutch Bros) Dutch Bros locations in Oregon partnered with customers to donate more than $23,000 to Honor Flight of Central Oregon. Proceeds from every drink sold on November 11 at participating shops were donated to the organization to support their mission. Honor Flight of Central Oregon...
'The Holy Rollers': One of Oregon’s first cults
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. A man named Edmund Creffield started one of the first known cults in Oregon history in the early 1900s. The Brides of Christ was widely regarded as a cult in town, but dozens of women — many of them wealthy — abandoned their families to join it. Some even brought their children with them.
opb.org
After more than two decades, Oregon removes Highway 20′s ‘safety corridor’ designation
Crash rates along U.S. Highway 20 in Lincoln County have fallen enough that the Oregon Department of Transportation has decided to remove the “safety corridor” designation. In a so-called “safety corridor,” traffic patrols are increased and fines are doubled. It’s a targeted approach to reducing traffic crashes on...
KTVL
Ripple Effect: Political analysts react to Oregon midterms
After 35 years of republicans losing in Oregon’s elections, two politics professors at Oregon universities explained what they think is to blame for the party’s shortcomings and how Oregonians should process the changes coming from Measures 111 and 114. Adjunct Politics Professor at Southern Oregon University (SOU) Dr....
Comments / 0