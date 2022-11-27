Maribeth Guarino is a Health Care Advocate at OSPIRG and Carly Hood-Ronick is the executive director at Project Access NOW. Health care costs present real problems for Oregonians. Prior to the pandemic, about 15% of Oregonians reported delaying medical care due to cost, with folks making less than $49,000 annually more likely to do so. About one third of Oregonians report struggling to pay medical bills, which can lead to using up savings, borrowing money, failing to pay other bills or afford basic necessities or racking up more debt. A study of Oregon bankruptcies found that 60% of bankruptcies in 2019 included some form of medical debt. Oregonians are being asked to sacrifice in order to take care of basic health care needs for themselves and their families. While Oregon policymakers have taken some important steps recently to alleviate astronomical health care costs for our state’s residents, more action is needed to adequately serve those in need.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO