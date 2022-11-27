John Robert Graham Sr., 97, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at The Pines at Davidson. He was born on August 6, 1925, in Grays Creek, N.C., to the late Daniel Edward Graham Sr., and May Belle Breece Graham. Throughout his life, he was a man of many accomplishments and achievements. After graduating high school, he proudly served his county in the United States Navy during World War II. After serving, he attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and graduated in 1950 with a degree in chemistry. Go Tar Heels! From 1950 to 1980, he led a Fortune 500 company and subsequently purchased Mooresville Oil Company, his family legacy. He was a charter member of the Point Lake and Golf Club, the Mooresville-Lake Norman Rotary Club and Peninsula Baptist Church. He loved to play golf and always joked that his children could never beat him in a round. He enjoyed flying his own airplane, traveling with his beautiful wife of over 69 years, but most of all, enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren on Lake Norman.

MOORESVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO