Gainesville, GA

accesswdun.com

Union County Teen takes the stage in Macy’s Day Parade

An 11th-grade Union County High School student had the chance to shine during the 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. Ayden Burnett played the flute with the Great American Marching Band during the parade, an opportunity he discovered when he made the Georgia All-State Band. Union County...
UNION COUNTY, GA
WGAU

DJJ counselor arrested in Gainesville

John Wilkins Jr worked as a counselor with the state Juvenile Justice Department in Gainesville: the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says he’s been arrested and charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes and electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor. From WSB TV…. A former counselor with...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Evelyn Rebecca “Becky” Grant

Evelyn Rebecca “Becky” Grant, age 77, was called home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, peacefully in her sleep on November 27, 2022, after gracefully living many years with an illness. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, in...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County lights up for Christmas

Beginning with Social Circle on Nov. 18, and ending with the City of Monroe on Dec. 8, one by one Walton County’s cities have ushered in the 2022 Christmas Season. Walnut Grove was the most recent with the tree lighting on Nov. 19. Members of the community gathered at Walnut Grove City Hall for an afternoon and evening of holiday celebration with games for the kids, a visit by Santa, hot chocolate and smore’s and of coure, the lighting of the Christmas Tree.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
wabe.org

Atlanta is gentrifying fast. Can nightlife survive it?

This is Part 1 of the 3-part series: Nightlife in Atlanta. Edgewood is the most rapped about street in Atlanta. The endless number of songs pay homage to one of Atlanta’s last remaining nightlife districts — one that embodies hip-hop culture in Atlanta. It’s made up of over...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Rebeca Soto Andrade

Mrs. Rebeca Soto Andrade, 77, of Gainesville, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at her residence with her family by her side. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church. Father Roberto Herrera will officiate. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home Monday, December 5, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

TIMELINE | Severe weather, thunderstorms possible overnight around Atlanta

ATLANTA — Storms continue to hold together over the southeast. We've been tracking severe storms in Mississippi and western Alabama. Those storms are moving our way. We expect them to be weaker by the time they get here. While the widespread severe storms stay west, it is possible that we could have some isolated strong storms with heavy rain and damaging wind possible.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

10 Cute Holiday Market Pop-Ups To Explore This Christmas

Sometimes it can be hard to find that perfect gift for family and friends, but don’t worry Secret Atlanta has you covered. Give a unique gift to your loved ones this year by shopping some of this local holiday pop-ups around town. Check out 10 of the cutest little markets popping up this season.
ATLANTA, GA
CNBC

The Rise of Atlanta

The metro Atlanta region emerged as a national economic bright spot in recent decades. This sparked a population boom in Atlanta's sprawling suburbs, fueling concerns over equity. The current vanguard of groups in the city are attempting to build with density while preserving affordable housing. Local planners believe that the BeltLine, a 22-mile loop that provides a pedestrian path and community space, will reconnect neighborhoods, providing a bridge to the city's future.
ATLANTA, GA

