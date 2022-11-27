Read full article on original website
Traffic Watch Update: New ADA parking spots open at Forsyth County CourthouseMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Christmas parade Saturday in Cumming expected to draw thousandsJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Winter Market ready to set up shop at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
accesswdun.com
Union County Teen takes the stage in Macy’s Day Parade
An 11th-grade Union County High School student had the chance to shine during the 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. Ayden Burnett played the flute with the Great American Marching Band during the parade, an opportunity he discovered when he made the Georgia All-State Band. Union County...
'The need is staggering' | Georgia nonprofits in need this Giving Tuesday. Here's how to help
ATLANTA — It's the season of giving, and nonprofits in Georgia are hoping you do just that this Giving Tuesday. The Tuesday after Thanksgiving focuses on giving back to charities and nonprofits in the community. CEO of the nonprofit Helping Mamas Jamie Lackey said inflation is bringing in fewer...
Hoax calls reporting school shootings made about several Georgia schools
A rash of hoax calls to Georgia police departments reporting shootings at schools is triggering searches, lockdowns and chaos at schools throughout the entire state. In Coastal Georgia, Brunswick High School was cleared by law enforcement after a threat was made against the school Wednesday morning. As a precaution all...
How some Georgia colleges defy trend toward enrollment drops
Some metro Atlanta colleges find enrollment success amid national and statewide declines.
Metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger officially opens today
KENNESAW, Ga. — The day that Whataburger fans in metro Atlanta have been waiting for has arrived. The popular Texas chain opens its Kennesaw location at 11 a.m. Monday. The restaurant at 705 Town Park Lane is the first of several locations that Whataburger plans to open within the next year.
secretatlanta.co
Experience Holiday Joy With This Festive Residential Light Display In Kennesaw
With so many light shows taking over iconic ATL spaces, some of the residential spaces get overlooked. But this Kennesaw gem is always a treat for the eyes, as one of the largest residential holiday lights displays in the state of Georgia, entitled Lights of Joy. There are over 230...
5 local senior home repair services for aging in place
Home repair programs offer discounted or free repairs for older adults who have low income or disabilities to make it more accessible, safe and livable.
DJJ counselor arrested in Gainesville
John Wilkins Jr worked as a counselor with the state Juvenile Justice Department in Gainesville: the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says he’s been arrested and charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes and electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor. From WSB TV…. A former counselor with...
Local non-profit CEO speaks on helping the homeless ahead of Georgia’s Giving Tuesday
ATLANTA — Georgia’s generosity will be on full display this week on ‘Giving Tuesday’. It’s your chance to support nonprofit organizations in the community. WSB-TV’s Director of Community and Public Affairs, Condace Pressley, went one-on-one with HOPE Atlanta’s CEO, Julio Carrillo. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
accesswdun.com
Evelyn Rebecca “Becky” Grant
Evelyn Rebecca “Becky” Grant, age 77, was called home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, peacefully in her sleep on November 27, 2022, after gracefully living many years with an illness. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, in...
Atlanta prioritizing homeless support in affordable housing agenda
Synya Bradshaw and Maria Hairston moved to Georgia from North Carolina with nothing but their clothes and few personal i...
Monroe Local News
Walton County lights up for Christmas
Beginning with Social Circle on Nov. 18, and ending with the City of Monroe on Dec. 8, one by one Walton County’s cities have ushered in the 2022 Christmas Season. Walnut Grove was the most recent with the tree lighting on Nov. 19. Members of the community gathered at Walnut Grove City Hall for an afternoon and evening of holiday celebration with games for the kids, a visit by Santa, hot chocolate and smore’s and of coure, the lighting of the Christmas Tree.
WEATHER UPDATE: Flooding, lightning primary impacts as storms sweep Atlanta
You might want to leave extra time to get where you’re going Wednesday morning.
wabe.org
Atlanta is gentrifying fast. Can nightlife survive it?
This is Part 1 of the 3-part series: Nightlife in Atlanta. Edgewood is the most rapped about street in Atlanta. The endless number of songs pay homage to one of Atlanta’s last remaining nightlife districts — one that embodies hip-hop culture in Atlanta. It’s made up of over...
At least 18 killed on Georgia roads over Thanksgiving holiday weekend
At least 18 people were killed on Georgia roads over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to the Georgia Departme...
accesswdun.com
Rebeca Soto Andrade
Mrs. Rebeca Soto Andrade, 77, of Gainesville, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at her residence with her family by her side. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church. Father Roberto Herrera will officiate. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home Monday, December 5, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
WXIA 11 Alive
TIMELINE | Severe weather, thunderstorms possible overnight around Atlanta
ATLANTA — Storms continue to hold together over the southeast. We've been tracking severe storms in Mississippi and western Alabama. Those storms are moving our way. We expect them to be weaker by the time they get here. While the widespread severe storms stay west, it is possible that we could have some isolated strong storms with heavy rain and damaging wind possible.
accesswdun.com
Dirty Dozen: 2 North Georgia legal actions shaped implementation of Clean Water Act
The Georgia Water Coalition released its 2022 Dirty Dozen report on Tuesday, focusing on 12 Clean Water Act legal cases that helped clean up Georgia’s waterways, including two in Northeast Georgia. The report includes the 1997 Union County case, Driscoll v. Adams, and the 2011 Rabun County settlement in...
secretatlanta.co
10 Cute Holiday Market Pop-Ups To Explore This Christmas
Sometimes it can be hard to find that perfect gift for family and friends, but don’t worry Secret Atlanta has you covered. Give a unique gift to your loved ones this year by shopping some of this local holiday pop-ups around town. Check out 10 of the cutest little markets popping up this season.
CNBC
The Rise of Atlanta
The metro Atlanta region emerged as a national economic bright spot in recent decades. This sparked a population boom in Atlanta's sprawling suburbs, fueling concerns over equity. The current vanguard of groups in the city are attempting to build with density while preserving affordable housing. Local planners believe that the BeltLine, a 22-mile loop that provides a pedestrian path and community space, will reconnect neighborhoods, providing a bridge to the city's future.
