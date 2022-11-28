ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Island Park, ID

Multi-vehicle crash reported on Highway 20

By Travis Richards
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26L474_0jPLrflu00

UPDATE 11/27/22 5:50 p.m. – US-20 now closed from Ashton to the Idaho/Montana border.

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) – A multi-vehicle crash has been reported on Highway 20, forcing traffic to be closed in both directions, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

The crash happened between 4275 North Road in and Targhee Pass.

The highway is closed in both directions from Milepost 394 to Milepost 406, north of Island Park to the Idaho/Montana state-line.

Drivers headed to or from Island Park and Montana should expect delays.

The post Multi-vehicle crash reported on Highway 20 appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

Woman who died in Rexburg crash two weeks ago identified by police

REXBURG — A local police department has identified a 42-year-old woman that died in a crash two weeks ago. The Rexburg Police Department sent out a news release Tuesday stating that Misty Kay Ybarra of Rexburg died after she was transported to a local hospital. According to the release,...
REXBURG, ID
The Moose 95.1 FM

Mother Nature is Coming for the Montana Idaho Border This Week

This week won't be a great time for travel to Idaho. Up to two feet of snow and very gusty winds are expected around West Yellowstone and along the Montana/Idaho border. It's pretty rare that we see the phrase "travel could be difficult to impossible" so let's take this advisory seriously. Even with just a FEW inches of snow falling in that area can cause poor visibility - this storm is supposed to bring up to two feet and very gusty winds. That makes for a dangerous combination.
MONTANA STATE
Idaho State Journal

WINTER STORM WARNINGS: Second weekend storm forecast to hit East Idaho today through Tuesday morning

The second of two weeekend winter storms is forecast to arrive in East Idaho on Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings to alert the public about the several inches of snow and 40 mph winds that are forecast to hit much of East Idaho late Sunday morning through Tuesday morning. The hardest hit area is forecast to be Bear Lake County's Emigration Summit, where up to...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Authorities investigating East Idaho shooting incident that sent one to hospital

Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a shooting incident in the 3400 East block of Swan Valley Highway in Irwin. Around 1:30 p.m. deputies and ambulance personnel responded to a report of a shooting at that location and subsequently contacted two individuals involved. One was transported to the hospital by ambulance and is currently being treated for injuries. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time. Deputies have contacted all parties involved and the scene is secure.
IRWIN, ID
Idaho State Journal

Officer on leave after shooting at East Idaho bar

An Idaho Falls police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave after shooting a 63-year-old man who reportedly attacked him with a knife. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Sunday at the Idaho Falls Fraternal Order of Eagles on Hemmert Avenue. A news release states the bar was open and that several patrons witnessed the shooting. The man who was shot was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
mtpr.org

Moderate to heavy snow expected in western Montana this week

Another winter storm is set to dump significant snow in western Montana’s mountains this week. National Weather Service meteorologists anticipate a ‘moderate to heavy snow event’ as the storm moves from the northwest to the southeast Wednesday into Thursday. The storm could drop a foot or more...
MONTANA STATE
Idaho State Journal

‘IT WASN’T JUST A STORE’: East Idaho woman restoring Swan Lake’s historic Thomas Mercantile

The history of the Thomas Mercantile Co. is one that weaves through three generations of lives, two world wars, the Great Depression and more. It features strong family ties, tragedy, heartache, love and community. It begins with Samuel Thomas riding into the tiny hamlet of Swan Lake in south Bannock County on a bright and sunny morning in 1909 and purchasing a little store. For more than a century, three generations of the Thomas family kept the business — which area residents referred to as...
IDAHO STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

These 5 Roads Have Proven to Be Montana’s Deadliest

Driving during the winter can be an absolute nightmare. Roads covered in snow and ice can cause significant problems for travelers in the state. If you're new to Montana, you'll soon realize that winter travel is no joke. In addition to all of the snow, high winds and subzero temperatures prove that Montana winters aren't for the faint of heart. If you've ever been stuck in a white-out blizzard in Montana, it's probably something that you never want to experience again.
MONTANA STATE
koze.com

Winter Storm Warnings & Advisories For E. Washington & North Idaho

SPOKANE, WA – The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories for eastern Washington and northern Idaho. In addition to some snow today and cold temperatures overnight, moderate to heavy snow will arrive Wednesday. Lingering light snow will remain in the Inland Northwest Thursday and Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
Idaho8.com

Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday

Winter storm warning remains in effect through 11am for eastern highlands of Idaho and some of western Wyoming in Teton and Lincoln counties. Widespread snows will continue with accumulations of several inches possible through today and into tomorrow. Winds gusting will make for difficult travel conditions and blowing snow a problem for drivers and drifts. Slick roads with ice beneath and new snow on top will be slick and freeze overnight with an arctic blast dropping in. Highs today will be in the 20's and near freezing around lower valley areas, Pocatello and Blackfoot. Upper 20's for Idaho Falls to near 30 and 20's for mountains. Winds from SW 10-20+ gusts and lows tonight in the teens and single digits.
TETON COUNTY, WY
eastidahonews.com

Woman rushed to hospital after being run over in Walmart parking lot

IDAHO FALLS — A woman was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after being run over by a truck in the Walmart parking lot. It happened around 7:30 p.m. at Walmart on Utah Avenue. The driver of a GMC Sierra hit the woman and the left side of her body was pinned underneath one of the tires, according to witnesses.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho gas prices fall 10 cents

Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 10.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.07/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Idaho gas prices fall 10 cents appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy