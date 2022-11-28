Read full article on original website
3 men rescued from capsized boat near Winyah Bay in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Three men were rescued Sunday after authorities said their 38-foot boat capsized near Winyah Bay. The U.S. Coast Guard said a crew based out of North Carolina relayed a message to Sector Charleston watchstanders shortly before 2 p.m. saying that the boat was taking on water near the entrance to Winyah […]
wpde.com
Charleston Coroner identifies man who drove stolen car into Ashley River
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified the man who died after driving a stolen car into the Ashley River on Nov 25. According to the coroner's office, Say’Von Wright, 20, cause of death was drowning. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED)...
wpde.com
Man accused of shooting at bicyclist who was riding home from work in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A man is accused of shooting at a bicyclist in North Myrtle Beach. Police were called Nov. 13 to the area of 4th Avenue South and Hillside Drive after reports of a shooting. The victim told police the shooting happened along South Ocean Boulevard, according to the report.
cbs17
SC authorities investigating death of Coastal Carolina student at a residence hall
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a Coastal Carolina student died Sunday night at Magnolia Hall, according to an agency spokesperson. “It is with sadness that we provide an update to you that a CCU student passed away,” the university said Monday...
wpde.com
Crews respond to 2-acre fire in Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Residents may see smoke in the area of Highway 646 in Loris Monday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 11:15 a.m. to an approximate two-acre fire in the area of Hagan Road and Highway 646. Officials said the fire was contained...
911 calls, video released following incident where vehicle plunges into Ashley River in South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Guests at an Airbnb called 911 Friday morning after witnessing suspicious activity outside the home on Flynn Drive in North Charleston. The guests told police dispatch that they noticed a vehicle outside the home. The callers described the vehicle as a gray sedan. Soon after their call, police arrived. Callers […]
Midway Fire Rescue responds to multi-vehicle crash in Pawleys Island
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Pawleys Island, according to Midway Fire Rescue. It happened at the area of Ocean Highway and Petigru Drive in Georgetown County, MFR said. It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the crash or not. Drivers are asked to exercise caution […]
3-vehicle crash blocking Highway 501 traffic at Cox Ferry Road in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A three-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer is blocking a section of Highway 501 at Cox Ferry Road in Conway, according to authorities. Few details about the crash are available, but a Conway city spokesperson says there are vehicle fluids on the highway that “may require clean up.” As of 2:29 p.m., […]
New Myrtle Beach Dunkin’ GO now open
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Dunkin’ GO location in Myrtle Beach opened on Monday. The new location is at 1937 Mr. Joe White Avenue, which is near Sam’s Club, according to the company. The new location is drive-thru only. “We have observed a shift in our guests’ behavior in recent years, with more […]
Pot-bellied pig reported stolen in South Carolina over Thanksgiving weekend
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Animal Society is offering a reward after a pot-bellied pig in its care was reported stolen over the weekend. According to the Charleston Animal Society, “Piggie Stardust” was taken from the shelter’s barn over Thanksgiving. The pot-bellied pig, which was found as a stray at a Home Depot […]
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and Grits
Two SC cities were named the best destinations for shrimp and grits.Photo bySimply Recipes. Much like BBQ, shrimp and grits are a down south staple and if you are a true foodie you have most likely tasted it at some point! However, a big debate in the foodie world is - which cities have the best shrimp and grits? Well, one major national publication thinks that they have the answer to that question - and not one but two cities from SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the others that made the cut as well!
wpde.com
New waterfront education facility, Boeing Learning Lab to come to South Carolina Aquarium
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Aquarium has released plans to expand the future of their education program after receiving a $2 million donation to support the Boeing Learning Lab at the Maritime Center, the Charleston peninsula’s first waterfront multidisciplinary learning center. According to a release from...
Man shot while driving in South Carolina, deputies say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot Monday night while driving on Johns Island. According to the sheriff’s office, it happened shortly before 7 p.m. while the man was driving near the 400 block of River Road toward Kiawah Island. The man told deputies that a […]
3 South Carolina family members killed in crash, 4 injured
Authorities have identified a South Carolina man and two children who died in a pre-dawn rollover on an Arizona freeway that left four other family members injured.
live5news.com
Charleston may require elevated foundations of new single-family homes above ground
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new proposal from the city of Charleston could change the way new homes are built within the city, as officials say they want to elevate homes to make them more resilient. City leaders are drafting an ordinance requiring the foundations of some new single-family homes...
live5news.com
Traffic accidents spark Johns Island rezoning concerns
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Despite more than 100 people who live on Johns Island saying they are against rezoning plans for a road, Charleston City Council is still considering the change. The city’s planning commission pushed forward plans to rezone Southwick Drive at Monday night’s meeting.. “You...
counton2.com
Crash involving dump truck impacting traffic in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say a crash involving a dump truck is impacting traffic in Georgetown Monday morning. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, the incident happened at Highmarket Street at West Virginia Road around 8 a.m. Monday. One westbound lane of Highmarket Street is blocked.
wpde.com
Driver not charged after 1-year-old hit, killed by SUV in North Myrtle Beach: Report
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A driver will not be charged after a child was hit and killed by an SUV in North Myrtle Beach Tuesday. Jazlyn Verganza, 1, was identified as the child, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. A witness told police they tried to...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Savannah Hwy. shut down after crash downs power lines
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a crash that downed power lines has blocked both directions of Savannah Highway. The lines are blocking the roadway near Wappoo Road, police said on Twitter. Injuries in the crash appeared to be non-life-threatening, Inspector Michael Gillooly said. Drivers are being...
WMBF
SCDOT sends notice to vacate to business owners along Main Street; Road marked for construction
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A letter in the mail is the most notice some business owners along Main Street in Myrtle Beach received letting them know they’d have to move out. Black Thai Restaurant in Myrtle Beach along with several other tenants received a letter asking them to...
