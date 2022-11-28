Read full article on original website
Augustana women will once again be taking their share of 3-pointers this season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana women’s basketball team has almost always featured several players who can shoot from beyond the 3-point line and this year’s squad is no exception. Avon’s Lauren Sees loves that about playing on this team... But also knows that being a little selective will lead to more approval from her coach Dave Krauth who always seems to build similar type teams that always produces wins.
Previous NCAA experience will help Coyotes volleyball team Friday against Houston
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -For the 3rd straight year and the 4th time in 5 years the Coyotes of South Dakota Volleyball team is headed to the big dance. Leann Williamson’s team will play Houston at 3:30 Friday in Omaha on Creighton’s home floor trying to win an opening round match. I had Elizabeth Juhnke on Calling All Sports yesterday and she feels very confident about her team’s chances. The experience of being there before will really help while it’s the 1st time in 2 decades for the Cougars.
Augie men knock off Hastings
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Isaac Fink had a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds as the Augustana men’s basketball team held off Hastings College 59-50 Sunday afternoon in the Elmen Center. Fink was one of three Vikings in double-figure scoring as Ryan Miller recorded a...
Coyotes run past Lancers
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota got back on the winning track with a 97-58 victory over Mount Marty tonight inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. With the win, the Coyotes evened up their record at 4-4. Five Coyotes scored in double-figures for the first time since last season’s first-round game against Kansas City in the Summit League tournament. After scoring a career-high 13 points Saturday against Coastal Carolina, Mihai Carcoana broke his personal record again with 19 points. Carcoana shot 8-of-10 from the floor including a perfect 3-of-3 from beyond the arc. Tasos Kamateros netted a new season-high with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting in 18 minutes of play. Kamateros made 4-of-5 from behind the three-point line and tied for team-lead with seven rebounds tonight. Paul Bruns scored 13 in his second-straight start for USD. Bruns went 5-of-8 from the floor and made 3-of-5 from three. Keaton Kutcher contributed a career-high 12 points. All 12 of Kutcher’s points came via the three-point line where he went 4-of-6 tonight. Kruz Perrott-Hunt rounded out the double-digit scoring efforts with 10 points in 16 minutes.
Skyforce have good young talent under Head Coach Kasib Powell
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Skyforce are off to a good start and the players seem excited about the talent that has been assembled by Kasib Powell and his staff. DJ Stewart, Mychal Mulder and Chandler Hutchison are back from last year and they have some really good young players like Jamal Cain who is on a 2-way contract with the Miami Heat and is ready to get out on the court and prove himself.
Cougs come from behind to defeat South Dakota State
After trailing South Dakota State 14-3 nearing the end of the first quarter, Washington State finally found their groove and used a 13-3 second quarter to get them back into the game and they never looked back. The Cougs notched their fifth win of the season on Monday with a 61-41 victory over the Jacks, holding them to their lowest point total this season. The Jacks upset #10 Louisville 65-55 last Monday.
Coyotes get Houston in NCAA Volleyball Tournament Friday at Omaha
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the third consecutive season the South DAkota volleyball team gathered together to watch the NCAA Tournament Selection Show with their ticket to the Big Dance in hand. The question this year is whether their 29-3 record and strong RPI, both the best during...
Minnesota rallies past SDSU in thrilling dual at Frost Arena
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnesota closed Sunday’s wrestling dual with South Dakota State by winning the final four matches to pull out a 19-16 victory in a battle between ranked squads before a crowd of 1,603 at Frost Arena. The 13th-ranked Golden Gophers improved to 2-0 in...
USD-Sioux Falls to offer Elementary Ed. Degree
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In response to a statewide shortage of qualified teachers, the University of South Dakota School of Education now offers the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education degree at USD – Sioux Falls. The B.S.Ed. in elementary education prepares students to...
SFPD: 25 crashes Tuesday morning as snow fell
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snowy, slick road conditions in and around Sioux Falls caused delays and 25 crashes as more than 3 inches of snow fell Tuesday morning. Snowfall totals range from just over an inch up to four inches in some areas. Bonesteel 3″. Burke 4″. Crooks...
Winter weather system leads to icy roads in parts of South Dakota
One of the season's first blasts of winter weather is resulting in poor driving conditions in areas of South Dakota, particularly in the southeast part of the state. Snow began falling Monday night and continued into Tuesday morning. According to the National Weather Service, the main band of snowfall runs from Vermillion and Yankton up to Sioux Falls, with between 2-6 inches of snow expected. Counties in this region are in a winter weather advisory through 6 p.m. CT.
Is Sioux Falls Getting A Big Snowstorm on Tuesday?
We all knew that snow was going to grace our presence eventually this winter. Based on multiple reports from our friends at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, it looks like Tuesday we will see our first significant snow of the season. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls...
Community mourns beloved Sioux Falls Bishop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Bishop Swain, was loved by many, those closest to him remembering his legacy. Swain first served as an intelligence officer for the Air Force in the Vietnam War. Never expecting he would be called to serve as Bishop of Sioux Falls. “I received the...
Snow Returns To South Dakota: Remember These 10 Storms?
Here's some news that some South Dakotans prefer not to hear this time of year. Winter is coming. In denial? Dropping temperatures and early snowstorms out west near Deadwood speak for itself. Now snow has finally entered in the Sioux Empire, including Sioux Falls. Slowly but surely, people are bracing...
Woman from Scotland, man from Sioux Falls killed in Nov. 22 accident in Hutchinson County
Names of the two people who died Nov. 22, 2002, in a two-vehicle crash five miles north of Scotland have been released. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates that a 2010 Kenworth T800 semi-truck and trailer were traveling northbound on South Dakota Highway 25 when it crossed the center line while navigating a curve and struck a southbound 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Minivan.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Accumulating snow expected for the southeastern counties
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in place for the southeastern counties in our area Monday evening through Tuesday evening as a storm system is set to bring accumulating snow and gusty winds to the area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued...
Funeral arranged for Bishop Paul Swain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A funeral has been arranged for the Most Reverend Paul J. Swain, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Sioux Falls. Bishop Swain had been in hospice care at the Dougherty House before passing on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the age of 79. The Bishop had suffered significant medical complications in recent weeks.
Winter weather will bring snow and strong winds to the area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Light to moderate snow, from 1 to 4 inches, and a glaze of ice are expected Tuesday as winter weather passes through the region. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says, currently a heavier band of snowfall looks to develop along a line from Yankton to Windom, Minnesota. Northwest winds gusting up to 35mph could lead to visibility problems at times. A Winter Weather Advisory runs until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
South Dakota DOT prepping for freezing rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some freezing rain is in the forecast for a portion of South Dakota, and the DOT is preparing. KELOLAND Meteorologist Adam Rutt tells us that the best chances for the freezing rain will be near and southeast of Sioux Falls beginning early on the morning of November 29, though cold air is expected to quickly turn the precipitation to snow as the day progresses.
Comings & Goings
A new gym, ETS Sioux Falls, specializes in individualized personal training for youth athletes and customized team training. It’s at 3505 S. Minnesota Ave. Services include speed, strength and power development training. It’s part of a national network for ETS Performance, which is based in Minnesota and has 23 locations in five states.
