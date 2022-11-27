ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Fantasy Football: Early waiver wire pickups for Week 13

By Mo Castillo, Yahoo Sports
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r5jIg_0jPLr4OO00

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are two options to consider on the waiver wire ahead of Week 13.

Isaiah McKenzie, WR, Buffalo Bills (33 percent rostered)

You may be surprised to learn that, in the Bills' 28-25 victory over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, Buffalo's leading receiver was none other than Isaiah McKenzie. The slot receiver converted 10 targets (second on the team behind Stefon Diggs' 15) into six catches, 96 yards and a touchdown. He also had two rush attempts.

We know that the Josh Allen-Diggs connection won't be hindered, and Gabe Davis has proven himself a big-play threat, but McKenzie's performance in Week 12 was interesting when you consider that Allen has been dealing with an elbow injury. It's possible that Allen is compensating while healing and throwing more short and intermediate passes — which is where McKenzie can excel.

The Bills have some important divisional games coming up, meaning all hands on deck. McKenzie represents a high-upside FLEX play in any league with points tied to receptions.

JaMycal Hasty, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars (3 percent rostered)

Jaguars starting running back Travis Etienne left the game against the Baltimore Ravens with a foot injury. While he returned to the sideline, he found himself watching as Hasty showed out. Hasty rushed 12 times for 28 yards, but his biggest impact came in the passing game.

Hasty converted all four of his targets into 66 yards and a touchdown. It remains to be seen if Etienne will need to miss time, but regardless, it's stashing season. Viable, talented backup running backs should be rostered in virtually every league for moments like these. Hasty appears to be one of them at this point — and he's barely rostered. Go get him.

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Fantasy Football Bust Candidates: Week 13's biggest potential disappointments

Editor's note: The players listed below are NFL stars who were drafted or added in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is not an endorsement to bench them in Week 13. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of the NFL's biggest stars. Aside from examining this week's matchups, this can also serve as a reminder not to overreact if one of your high draft picks disappoints in Week 13.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Report: UAB to hire ex-NFL QB Trent Dilfer, currently a high school coach, as next head coach

UAB is going outside the box with its next head coach, unless that box has widened in the aftermath of Jeff Saturday. The Blazers are expected to hire former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer, a man with zero coaching experience at the collegiate level, to run their program, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. A deal reportedly hasn't been finalized, but is expected to come to terms in the next few days.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

College Football Week 13 Overreaction: Michigan goes back to back against Ohio State, LSU loses their playoff chances & is Caleb Williams the Heisman front-runner?

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger break down all of the biggest games from college football’s 2022 rivalry week. This past weekend provided some much needed clarity in the College Football Playoff picture, so the...
ALABAMA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
123K+
Followers
140K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy