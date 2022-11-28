The Rock Returns To Local 7-Eleven He Used To Steal Snickers Bars From & Buys Every Snickers On The Shelf

You’re not you when you’re hungry…

According to Snickers, this statement is fact, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson seems to agree.

For an entire year when he was 14 years old, he recalls going into a local 7-Eleven in Hawaii and stealing a king-sized Snickers bar before heading to the gym. His family struggled financially, and he didn’t have the money to purchase the candy bar, but he recalled the same clerk turning her head every day and letting him get away with the small theft.

In his social media post relaying the memory, he jokingly referred to the candy as his “pre-workout,” but he has lived with the heaviness of the petty theft decision for many decades:

“I was broke as hell, so I used to steal a king sized Snickers EVERY DAY from 7-11 for almost a year when I was 14 yrs old, on my way to the gym… The same clerk was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me.”

He recently returned to Hawaii for the first time in many years, following his family’s eviction in 1987 this was his first visit, and he returned to the local store to correct his wrongs:

“I have been waiting decades to do what I’m getting ready to do now… I did that for almost a year every day. I had to come back and buy every Snickers bar on those shelves.”

The Rock included video of his return to the store, including him re-telling the story, before wiping the 7-Eleven Snicker bar shelves and having the young clerk ring them up. In addition to that, he also took care of the purchases of everyone in the store to help right the wrong decisions of his 14-year-old-self.

He knew that to some people this desire to remedy the decisions of his younger self might seem “silly,” but I think it’s a nice heartwarming story.

Crazy to think that an empathetic register clerk helped fuel the early workouts of what would become “The Rock,” one of America’s most popular wrestling personalities and actors.

I predict a collaboration between this guy and Snickers real soon…