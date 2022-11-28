ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

The Rock Returns To Local 7-Eleven He Used To Steal Snickers Bars From & Buys Every Snickers On The Shelf

By Lacey West
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
You’re not you when you’re hungry…

According to Snickers, this statement is fact, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson seems to agree.

For an entire year when he was 14 years old, he recalls going into a local 7-Eleven in Hawaii and stealing a king-sized Snickers bar before heading to the gym. His family struggled financially, and he didn’t have the money to purchase the candy bar, but he recalled the same clerk turning her head every day and letting him get away with the small theft.

In his social media post relaying the memory, he jokingly referred to the candy as his “pre-workout,” but he has lived with the heaviness of the petty theft decision for many decades:

“I was broke as hell, so I used to steal a king sized Snickers EVERY DAY from 7-11 for almost a year when I was 14 yrs old, on my way to the gym… The same clerk was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me.”

He recently returned to Hawaii for the first time in many years, following his family’s eviction in 1987 this was his first visit, and he returned to the local store to correct his wrongs:

“I have been waiting decades to do what I’m getting ready to do now… I did that for almost a year every day. I had to come back and buy every Snickers bar on those shelves.”

The Rock included video of his return to the store, including him re-telling the story, before wiping the 7-Eleven Snicker bar shelves and having the young clerk ring them up. In addition to that, he also took care of the purchases of everyone in the store to help right the wrong decisions of his 14-year-old-self.

He knew that to some people this desire to remedy the decisions of his younger self might seem “silly,” but I think it’s a nice heartwarming story.

Crazy to think that an empathetic register clerk helped fuel the early workouts of what would become “The Rock,” one of America’s most popular wrestling personalities and actors.

I predict a collaboration between this guy and Snickers real soon…

Comments / 77

Let's not forget
2d ago

People making making negative comments probably have some My Name is Earl wrongs to make right as well. He's doing it his way. Maybe they should do their own instead of checking him.

Reply(2)
12
Steve Johnston
2d ago

My sister's and brother stopped at a pharmacy that we all used to shoplift candy bars from and paid for the candy bars like 20 years after we did that.

Reply(3)
11
WonkaWillie
2d ago

That math doesn’t add up? You steal 365 candy bars but then buy “everything on the shelf and give it to the kids”, and pay for everyone else’s purchase? Are YOU going to pay for what you stole, because “your gesture” only pays for what you currently received and gave away?

Reply(3)
9
