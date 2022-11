KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Led by Miguel Tomley's 25 points, the Idaho State Bengals defeated the Kansas City Kangaroos 75-65 on Tuesday night. Rayquawndis Mitchell led the Kangaroos in scoring, finishing with 18 points. The Bengals are now 2-6 with the win and the Kangaroos dropped to 3-7.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 12 HOURS AGO