Watch: Man picks fight with Terrell Owens outside CVS

Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens still trains like a professional athlete, and he got a chance to show off how good of shape he's in Saturday evening.

TMZ Sports landed video of Owens fighting -- and having his way with -- a man outside of a CVS in Los Angeles:

Owens spoke to TMZ and said that he was having "a friendly conversation" with a fan inside the drug store chain, before an unknown third party created a problem:

"Terrell says a second man -- the guy who was ultimately clocked -- started talking crap to the fan Owens was conversing with. The aggressor threatened to beat up the men outside, according to witnesses.

"The group eventually made their way outside to the sidewalk in front of the store. Terrell was playing peacemaker, according to a witness.

"Unfortunately, the heckler who allegedly started the confrontation just minutes earlier inside the store took an unprovoked swing at Owens."

It's unclear what mental state the third party was in, especially given that it was apparently nearing midnight on a Saturday night. Anyone that recognized Owens probably wouldn't be inclined to fight him. Heck, when Owens played he was 6-foot-3, 225 pounds and he doesn't seem to have lost much muscle mass since he last played in 2010. Even if the person didn't know who Owens was, someone in sound mind probably wouldn't pick a fight with someone of his stature.

Now 48, Owens caught 1,078 passes for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns during a 15-year career that saw him play for the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram