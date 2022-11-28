Read full article on original website
Australia plays Denmark for last 16 spot at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Scenes of wild celebrations featuring flares and fire are not the norm in Australia after World Cup matches. Yet that was exactly what happened in Melbourne’s Fed Square after the Socceroos beat Tunisia on Saturday for just their third win in 18 World Cup matches.
World Cup Daily: Germany avoids elimination with late goal vs. Spain
Germany lives to see another matchday after Niclas Füllkrug's heroic goal against Spain in the 75th minute of Monday's intense matchup. Unfortunately for Canada, it wasn't so lucky. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Sunday and what to watch for on Monday. It took one goal...
Italy, Russia and Ukraine: Which countries are missing from the World Cup?
World Cup 2022 in Qatar is well underway, with the many pre-tournament controversies and talking points giving way to some enthralling performances on the pitch, such as England’s 6-2 opening win over Iran, as well as some utterly dismal displays, such as England’s wretched 0-0 draw with the USA.From shock wins by Saudi Arabia over Argentina and Japan over Germany to a wonder goal from Richarlison and a thrilling fightback by Cameroon against Serbia, this rare winter tournament has had it all and we are not even out of the group stage yet.For all that, a number of big name...
World Cup 2022 Group E: Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica schedule, fixtures, rankings
Japan and Spain sent early messages in Group E with an upset of Germany and demolition of Costa Rica, respectively, to start the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Japan reached the Round of 16 at the last World Cup and gave Belgium everything it could handle before bowing out 3-2, while Costa Rica surprised everyone in 2014 when it emerged atop a Group D with England, Italy, and Uruguay, then beating Greece in the Round of 16.
Germany salvages 1-1 draw against Spain at World Cup
AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — Only a win for Germany in the final group game will give the four-time World Cup champions a chance to avoid a second straight early elimination. At least they’re improving. Substitute Niclas Füllkrug scored in the 83rd minute Sunday to give...
Not much room for youth in Croatia vs Belgium at World Cup
DOHA , Qatar (AP) — When Belgium’s “Golden Generation” meets Croatia’s accomplished veterans in a decisive World Cup match on Thursday, there won’t be much room on the field for younger players. Croatia, which reached the final four years ago, and Belgium, which finished third in 2018, each rely on a vast array of experienced players. Croatia’s 20-year-old Joško Gvardiol and 25-year-old Nikola Vlašić, plus Belgium’s 21-year-old Charles De Ketelaere, are some of the exceptions — with Belgium’s 21-year-old midfielder Amadou Onana suspended for the game after picking up two yellow cards. Nicknamed “Little Pep” because of the similarities between his last name and that of Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola, the physical Gvardiol has already become a fixture at center back for Croatia and Leipzig, which recently extended his contract to 2027.
Portugal vs. Uruguay World Cup lineups, starting 11 for Group H match at Qatar 2022
Uruguay and Portugal will each have at least one absentee at the back when they meet in Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Ronald Araujo's place in the Uruguay squad was in doubt through injury and the saga around his fitness appears to be escalating, although his teammates still managed to keep a clean sheet against South Korea.
Qatar says farewell to World Cup in 2-0 loss to Netherlands
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Ibrahim Al-Ghanim, a former Qatar national soccer team defender, was dressed like thousands of other local men as he rushed to his seat through a main foyer at Al Bayt Stadium. He wore the traditional thobe — the long-sleeve, floor-length white robe — and...
Spain vs Germany LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and final score as Niclas Fullkrug hits late equaliser
Germany gave themselves hope of avoiding another early World Cup exit when they snatched a 1-1 draw with Spain as substitute Niclas Fullkrug fired home an 83rd minute equaliser that cancelled out Alvaro Morata’s opener.The result leaves Germany facing a must-win match against Costa Rica in four days’ time and also means Spain have yet to book their spot in the knockout phase of the tournament.Germany were looking in danger of suffering another early exit from the World Cup, after being eliminated following the group stage in 2018, before Fuellkrug took advantage of Jamal Musiala’s battling in the box...
Crown Princess of Spain has supposed crush on Barcelona starlet Gavi
Gavi has been winning the hearts of many Barcelona and Spain fans for just over a year, since he made the jump to senior football, not least those of the royal family in Spain. Diario AS say that Crown Princess Leonor has something of a crush on the minute midfielder....
World Cup Viewer's Guide: Germany must win for last-16 shot
Germany must win in its final game of the group stage against Costa Rica on Thursday to have any shot of advancing at the World Cup
Japan vs Spain: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Top spot in Group E will be on the line when Spain and Japan face off in their group-stage finale at the 2022 World Cup on Thursday. A draw will likely do the trick and see leaders Spain (4 points) to finish top of Group E, unless Costa Rica (3 points – 3rd) pull off a second colossal upset of the tournament and beat Germany (1 point – 4th). Japan (3 points – 2nd) could also advance with a draw, pending the result of Costa Rica vs Germany.
World Cup Daily: USA advances to Round of 16, will play Netherlands
The United States men's national team has advanced to the World Cup knockout stage for the first time since 2014 after beating Iran 1-0 at Al Thumama Stadium on Tuesday. England, Senegal and the Netherlands also secured their spots in the Round of 16, with the Netherlands and England winning Groups A and B, respectively.
Niclas Fullkrug provides huge point for Germany vs Spain
A pair of substitutes did the scoring Sunday as Alvaro Morata and Niclas Fullkrug traded second-half goals in a 1-1 draw that leaves World Cup Group E wide open heading into the final match day. Spain now meets Japan will one more point than its final day opponents, while Germany...
Belgium holds players’ meeting after poor start to World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois says the squad has held a meeting where players aired their “honest” views about how the team can salvage its World Cup campaign. Belgium arrived in Qatar as the No. 2-ranked team and one of the tournament favorites. The team was unconvincing in a 1-0 win over Canada before losing to Morocco 2-0 on Sunday and likely needs to beat Croatia in their final group game on Thursday to advance. Courtois and Belgium captain Eden Hazard have played down reports of infighting in the squad after the Morocco game. Courtois did say players had a frank exchange of views at their training base in Al Rayyan.
Netherlands top Group A as Qatar’s World Cup comes to a forgettable end
Host the World Cup. Invite all of football, as well as its glare and attention. Work your way through 12 years of preparation, planning and build-up. But then what? It’s a question Qatar have never really come close to answering at their own World Cup. They had already made history by becoming the first host nation to be knocked out after just two matches. Without anything to play for against the Netherlands, they at least had the chance to go out with a final flourish. But Qatar produced nothing, and perhaps the most controversial World Cup hosts in tournament...
