Parents falsely accused after a 5-month-old baby girl is taken from her crib. What happened to Sabrina Aisenberg?Fatim HemrajValrico, FL
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Tampa's Massive Flamingo Is Finally Getting A Name, And You Can HelpUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
New Prize Announced For Whoever Has The Best Name For Florida's FlamingoUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Sheriff: A man from St. Pete was shot after making threats and brandishing a pistol at an officer.EddyEvonAnonymousSaint Petersburg, FL
voiceofalexandria.com
Heavy snow falls across parts of Minnesota on Tuesday
(Minneapolis, MN)--Portions of Minnesota saw as much as nine inches of snow yesterday. (Tuesday) Goodhue, Hennepin, Ramsey, Dakota, and Anoka counties received between 5 to 9 inches of snow. St. Paul reported 9 inches, Burnsville and Bloomington both picked-up 8 inches, Woodbury had 7.5 inches, and Mankato reported 7 inches of snow.
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the Poorest City in Wisconsin
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch - particularly those without the means to absorb rising costs. (The price of this household item is soaring.)
voiceofalexandria.com
Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally
(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the Poorest City in Minnesota
voiceofalexandria.com
Portions of Minnesota could see 6 inches or more of snow today
(Undated)--Portions of Minnesota will have difficult travel conditions today. (Tuesday) The National Weather Service says that widespread plowable snow is expected today with a narrower band of heavier snow. Officials say around 6 inches will most likely fall in the heavier band, but locally higher totals will be possible. For...
voiceofalexandria.com
Below normal temps expected for much of the first week in December
(Undated)--The National Weather Service in Chanhassen say that near or below normal temperatures will continue through the first week of December. Officials say that light snow is likely Friday night with some accumulation possible. Strong winds late Friday night may result in areas of blowing snow which should likely reduce visibility at times.
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the Poorest City in North Dakota
voiceofalexandria.com
South Dakota residents question 17.9% electricity rate increase
(The Center Square) - South Dakota residents questioned the need for an increase in their electricity rates by a company investing more than $1 billion in wind generation. Xcel Energy is asking the Public Utilities Commission for a 17.9% rate hike beginning next year. The increase would affect most of...
voiceofalexandria.com
Gov. Tim Walz solicits six-figure donations for inauguration committee
Gov. Tim Walz points to the Duluth Lift Bridge while on a fire truck aerial ladder at a local fire station on Wednesday. Nov. 2, 2022. Photo by Michelle Griffith/Minnesota reformer. As Democrats prepare to take control of the Legislature, DFL Gov. Tim Walz’s inauguration committee is soliciting donations as...
