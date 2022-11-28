ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OU Overtakes Ole Miss As Rebs Go Cold Down The Stretch

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
Grant Sherfield scored 12 points and Tanner Groves scored 10 and Oklahoma beat Ole Miss 59-55 on Sunday in the final of the ESPN Events Invitational title game.

Following Myles Burns’ dunk with 4:26 that gave the Rebels a 55-52 lead, Ole Miss proceeded to miss its final eight shots and Oklahoma secured the win with a 7-0 run.

The Sooners led 34-32 at halftime as neither team ever managed a double-digit advantage.

OU (6-1) has won six straight since its season-opening night loss against Sam Houston in which the Bearkats beat the Sooners 52-51 in Norman, Oklahoma.

Off the Oklahoma bench, Sam Godwin added 11 points by shooting 5 for 7 and Bijan Cortes 10 made all four of his shot attempts.

Amaree Abram scored 17 for Ole Miss (6-1) and reserve TJ Caldwell 10 shooting 4 for 6. Ole Miss missed a chance to get to 7-0 for the first time since the 2007-08 season.

Oklahoma and Ole Miss entered having met four previous times splitting the series. The Sooners won the last meeting between the two programs, beating the Rebels 95-72 in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

