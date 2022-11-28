ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
The Raiders must think they play baseball. For the second consecutive game, Las Vegas earned a walk-off victory as they beat the Seahawks in overtime, 40-34. Running back Josh Jacobs sealed the win with an 86-yard touchdown run on the Raiders’ second overtime drive, capping a wild afternoon of football in Seattle. Jacobs ended his day with an astounding 303 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns; he’s just the fourth player in the Super Bowl era to accomplish that feat.
The Seattle Seahawks lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12 at Lumen Field and now find themselves behind the San Francisco 49ers in the race to win the NFC West. Another consequence of the loss is a slight slip in the latest NFL power rankings. Heading into the new workweek, the Seahawks have fallen two spots to land at No. 17 overall in Touchdown Wire’s latest compilation.
Jimmy Garoppolo's success as an NFL quarterback continues to produce eye-popping stats. After the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Garoppolo found himself on a list with two Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Montana, Young and ... Garoppolo? The holy trinity of 49ers quarterbacks.
Defensive lineman Mike Purcell and quarterback Russell Wilson had a fiery exchange on the sideline in a game Wilson was outplayed by Sam Darnold. ESPN's Bill Barnwell wrote about Wilson and the Broncos on Monday in an attempt to understand how exactly things went sideways in Denver this season. "When...
