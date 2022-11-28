Read full article on original website
'We Should've Won': Seahawks Pete Carroll in Disbelief After OT Loss vs. Raiders
The Seattle Seahawks had multiple chances to win on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. But behind their own mistakes and some controversial calls, they fell in heartbreaking fashion.
Raiders' Josh Jacobs beats Seahawks with 86-yard overtime run
For the second straight week, the Las Vegas Raiders won a game in overtime, leaning on one of their best offensive players. Last Sunday against the Denver Broncos, it was this throw from Derek Carr to receiver Davante Adams that sealed the deal. This Sunday in Seattle, it was running...
Seahawks lose in overtime against Raiders, fall to second in NFC West
SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks lost to the Las Vegas Raiders 40-34 in overtime, falling to second in the NFC West. Coming off their Week 11 bye, the Hawks returned to United States following a 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany. The loss put them tied with the San Francisco 49ers on top of the NFC West...
2023 NFL Draft order: Lions, Seahawks holding top-five picks thanks to QB trades
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
Seahawks takeaways: What we learned in 40-34 overtime loss vs. Raiders
SEATTLE — Once division rivals, the Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders now face off sparsely in the NFL regular season. Coming out of Seattle's bye week, it was the underwhelming Raiders who lined up on the other side of the field at Lumen Field. The Seahawks struggled out of...
Seahawks have 3 Duds and 2 Studs in 40-34 OT loss to Raiders
If anyone is feeling a little ill today after watching the Seahawks lose on Sunday, you can get some antacids at your local pharmacy. It might be needed, as the Seattle Seahawks lost 40-34 in overtime to the lowly Las Vegas Raiders. Coming into this game, the Raiders were among...
Raiders winners and losers in 40-34 OT victory vs. Seahawks
The Raiders must think they play baseball. For the second consecutive game, Las Vegas earned a walk-off victory as they beat the Seahawks in overtime, 40-34. Running back Josh Jacobs sealed the win with an 86-yard touchdown run on the Raiders’ second overtime drive, capping a wild afternoon of football in Seattle. Jacobs ended his day with an astounding 303 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns; he’s just the fourth player in the Super Bowl era to accomplish that feat.
PFF Grades: Where the Minnesota Vikings stand after 12 weeks
The Minnesota Vikings are sitting in a really good place with a 9-2 record and the ability to clinch the NFC North division this weekend with a win over the New York Jets. They need some help with a loss by the Detroit Lions and it would be great to have one hurdle finished so they can focus on getting prepared for the playoffs.
2023 NFL Draft: Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions are Big Winners of Week 12, Even Though They Lost
The Seahawks and Lions may have lost in 2023, but they are already winning the 2023 NFL Draft because the Broncos and Rams are losing more. The post 2023 NFL Draft: Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions are Big Winners of Week 12, Even Though They Lost appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Seahawks slip to No. 17 in Touchdown Wire's Week 12 NFL power rankings
The Seattle Seahawks lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12 at Lumen Field and now find themselves behind the San Francisco 49ers in the race to win the NFC West. Another consequence of the loss is a slight slip in the latest NFL power rankings. Heading into the new workweek, the Seahawks have fallen two spots to land at No. 17 overall in Touchdown Wire’s latest compilation.
Watch: Seahawks brought literal 12th man onto field during interception return vs. Raiders
Officials either didn't see or decided not to call the Seahawks for too many men on the field, giving the team great field position for their first offensive possession of the game. Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III scored a rushing touchdown moments later. The offensive fireworks were just starting,...
Seahawks' Quandre Diggs on Run Defense: 'I Thought We Fixed It' After Loss vs. Raiders
Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs started off Sunday's matchup at home against the Las Vegas Raiders on fire. He intercepted Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on the first play of the game and got another pick on Vegas' third drive of the game to secure the second multi-interception game of his career.
NFC Playoff Picture: Seahawks on outside looking in after Week 12
The Seahawks needed to win Sunday’s home game against the Raiders to maintain pace in a tight playoff race but they came up short in OT. Combined with another win for the Commanders, Seattle’s loss to Vegas has dropped the team out of the current NFC playoff picture. With Washington in, all four NFC East teams are now on pace for a postseason spot.
Jimmy G among 49ers Hall of Fame QBs with win over Saints
Jimmy Garoppolo's success as an NFL quarterback continues to produce eye-popping stats. After the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Garoppolo found himself on a list with two Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Montana, Young and ... Garoppolo? The holy trinity of 49ers quarterbacks.
Russell Wilson's stalled ride has Denver experiencing buyer's remorse
Defensive lineman Mike Purcell and quarterback Russell Wilson had a fiery exchange on the sideline in a game Wilson was outplayed by Sam Darnold. ESPN's Bill Barnwell wrote about Wilson and the Broncos on Monday in an attempt to understand how exactly things went sideways in Denver this season. "When...
