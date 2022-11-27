Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved oneJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The Importance Of Martin MaldonadoIBWAAHouston, TX
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Houston Sees a Lot of People Trapped in Their Own Houses After StormBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Related
Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans
The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
Yardbarker
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa seemingly takes a shot at Brian Flores
It’s safe to say that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a newfound appreciation for his occupation. Since Mike McDaniel took over as Dolphins head coach in February, Tagovailoa has gone from Miami’s most unwanted to potential NFL MVP. He hinted McDaniel was the reason why during a post-game interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala CBS Sports following Miami’s 30-15 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday in which he also took a slightly veiled shot at former Dolphins coach Brian Flores in the process.
Dolphins LT Terron Armstead ruled out with pec injury
Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead exited their Week 12 matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday before the half. Just after halftime, it was announced that Arsmtead wouldn’t return to action, as he was ruled out with a pectoral injury. The severity of the injury is unclear, at this point.
Terron Armstead’s value to Dolphins was made obvious in shaky second half vs. Texans
The Miami Dolphins’ 30-15 win against the Houston Texans on Sunday could hardly have started better, with a 30-point first half and scores on 5 of 6 drives to start.
Surfer Dude rides wave to gnarly, narrow Week 12 victory in Miami Herald’s latest NFL QB rankings
JACKSONVILLE’S LAWRENCE WINS CLOSE WEEK 12, KANSAS CITY’S MAHOMES MAINTAINS NO. 1 OVERALL, MIAMI’S TUA STAYS IN TOP 10 IN UPDATED MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Jaguars’ Surfer Dude Trevor Lawrence wins Week 12 honors with a 51.05-point game, edging the Chargers’ Justin Herbert by less than one point. The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes maintains the overall No. 1 spot in the Miami Herald’s updated NFL quarterback rankings, slightly growing his lead over second place Joe Burrow of the Bengals. The Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa dips one spot to No. 8 overall. Our ratings system is cumulative not percentile based, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. QBs on a bye therefore take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of a season. This is the 25th year for the Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998, the year before Dan Marino retired -- with Steve Young the first ever season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a quarterback’s running statistics. Our updated top 25 (plus other Dolphins) for 2022 entering Week 13:
49ers announce practice squad moves ahead of Dolphins game
The San Francisco 49ers have signed defensive lineman Kemoko Turay to the team's practice squad. To make room on the practice squad, the team released cornerback Ka'dar Hollman. Turay (6-5, 253) was waived by the team on November 26 after defensive lineman T.Y. McGill was promoted to the active roster....
West Virginia Hires North Texas AD Wren Baker
His hiring follows the surprising dismissal earlier this fall of Shane Lyons, who is now deputy athletic director at Alabama.
Dolphins' Terron Armstead will miss time with pectoral strain
Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead left Sunday afternoon’s matchup against the Houston Texans before halftime, and it was reported that a pectoral injury would keep him out for the remainder of the game. While Miami didn’t need him to hold off Houston with a 30-point lead, it was...
Where will the Browns' first pick be in the 2023 NFL Draft after win vs. Buccaneers?
The Cleveland Browns managed to sneak out a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Jacoby Brissett’s last start under center in 2022. As a result, their draft picks slid down the board a bit. If the 2023 NFL Draft were today, where would the Browns be picking?. As...
What did Matt Rhule learn from his 2-plus seasons as Panthers HC? He should've 'taken another job'
Now that former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has a new job (he was hired by Nebraska to be their new head coach less than a week ago), he's opening up about his time with the Panthers and giving his side of the story about why the marriage between the two parties ended.
tennisuptodate.com
Video: Coco Gauff leads cheers for NFL team Miami Dolphins, meets star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle
Rising tennis superstar Coco Gauff is living her best life in the off-season. She was seen cheering for the NFL team Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday. The 18-year old American attended the game between the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans, which the home team won 30-15. The World No. 7 even cheered on for the Dolphins ahead of the match with the team's mascot.
Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 13 game?
The Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. Which team will win the game? Check out these NFL Week 13...
Comments / 0