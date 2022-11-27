ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans

The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa seemingly takes a shot at Brian Flores

It’s safe to say that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a newfound appreciation for his occupation. Since Mike McDaniel took over as Dolphins head coach in February, Tagovailoa has gone from Miami’s most unwanted to potential NFL MVP. He hinted McDaniel was the reason why during a post-game interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala CBS Sports following Miami’s 30-15 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday in which he also took a slightly veiled shot at former Dolphins coach Brian Flores in the process.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead ruled out with pec injury

Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead exited their Week 12 matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday before the half. Just after halftime, it was announced that Arsmtead wouldn’t return to action, as he was ruled out with a pectoral injury. The severity of the injury is unclear, at this point.
Miami Herald

Surfer Dude rides wave to gnarly, narrow Week 12 victory in Miami Herald’s latest NFL QB rankings

JACKSONVILLE’S LAWRENCE WINS CLOSE WEEK 12, KANSAS CITY’S MAHOMES MAINTAINS NO. 1 OVERALL, MIAMI’S TUA STAYS IN TOP 10 IN UPDATED MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Jaguars’ Surfer Dude Trevor Lawrence wins Week 12 honors with a 51.05-point game, edging the Chargers’ Justin Herbert by less than one point. The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes maintains the overall No. 1 spot in the Miami Herald’s updated NFL quarterback rankings, slightly growing his lead over second place Joe Burrow of the Bengals. The Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa dips one spot to No. 8 overall. Our ratings system is cumulative not percentile based, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. QBs on a bye therefore take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of a season. This is the 25th year for the Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998, the year before Dan Marino retired -- with Steve Young the first ever season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a quarterback’s running statistics. Our updated top 25 (plus other Dolphins) for 2022 entering Week 13:
tennisuptodate.com

Video: Coco Gauff leads cheers for NFL team Miami Dolphins, meets star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle

Rising tennis superstar Coco Gauff is living her best life in the off-season. She was seen cheering for the NFL team Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday. The 18-year old American attended the game between the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans, which the home team won 30-15. The World No. 7 even cheered on for the Dolphins ahead of the match with the team's mascot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy