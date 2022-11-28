ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millwood, WA

KREM2

Avista has snow plan ahead of winter storm

SPOKANE, Wash. — Avista has plans in place for any outages that may occur during Wednesday's winter storm. With about 8 inches of snow predicted overnight in Spokane, Avista is bracing for the heavy snow that may take the power out of neighborhoods in the Inland Northwest. Avista is following National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts to figure out which places may need the most immediate attention.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Here’s how to check snow plow progress in the City of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – As snow starts moving in, the City of Spokane has a webpage to show show progress when it comes to plowing roads. According to the City of Spokane, the snow response plan includes:. Plowing more quickly with the ability to remain flexible for changing weather conditionsMaximize...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Slick roads hinder fire crews in Spokane County

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – Roads get snowy and icy this time of year, that’s why we have plows, deicer and sanders to make those roads drivable. But for one neighborhood just south of Newman Lake, neighbors claim those roads aren’t treated nearly as much as they should be. Although the hill on Campbell Rd is sanded and plowed now, neighbors say that’s not normally the case. It’s what firefighters call no man’s land, a place unserved by fire crews. But for Carolyn Gallion… It’s home. “Wilderness… It’s really beautiful out here,” Gallion said. Just 15 minutes north of the Pines exit in Spokane Valley, the roads go from paved to primitive…. to unpredictable. “It turns into ice,” she said. Barely plowed or sanded, Campbell Rd becomes an ice rink. “Awful. The worst. That little hill right there… We can’t even get up it,” she said. The problem comes as cars try to travel on one steep hill. “You get kind of in the middle and it’s like whoosh you hit ice. No gravel. No nothing. So they’re in the ditch and then another car came down,” she said. “She went down the hill and lost control and hit them then she was stuck.” Last Tuesday, Spokane Valley Fire found out firsthand how slick it is trying to get to a home on fire. “They slid down the hill,” she said. The rig only got halfway up before sliding down and getting stuck in a ditch, Valley Fire spokesperson said crews could’ve rolled into an embankment if they slid to the opposite side of the road. Blocking the roadway now, the fire still blazing, other trucks tried a different direction. “The other two trucks came from Newman Lake. They were on the summer road. They got stuck,” she said. The rigs were stuck for 7 hours. “While that house burnt to the ground,” she said. Gallion is scared that with no help from the county to make this road drivable… “The maintenance is not there,” she said. “And you can just keep calling and calling it doesn’t matter.” Her family could be next. “It’s pretty frightening that our roads aren’t safe because we also have families here,” she said. Commissioners are in charge of funding for this area of Spokane County. NonStop Local did reach out to them several times Tuesday but have yet to hear back.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane County crews preparing for upcoming snowstorm

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County is making sure you are safe on the roads ahead of the expected snow storm. Since early Monday morning, crews from Spokane County have been working 12-hour shifts, plowing and sanding emergency routes and major roads in all four districts. This is so they can clear secondary routes before the storm starts Tuesday night. The...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane woman killed in crash on SR 17 in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Spokane woman was killed in a car crash on SR 17 near Yonezawa Boulevard in Moses Lake. WSP says someone was driving south on SR 17 in the left lane heading toward Yonezawa Boulevard. The woman, 36-year-old Tawney Guenther, was in the left lane just north of Yonezawa Boulevard when the person driving the vehicle...
MOSES LAKE, WA
Ask Spokane

Can I register my driver license in Spokane?

Because of the work, I will live in Spokane for two years. So I want to know can I register the driver license in Spokane? Does the vehicle registration address have to be the residential address when applying for a drivers license? Can the drivers license address be different from the vehicle registration address? Thank you!
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Public Schools prepares for heavy winter weather

SPOAKNE, Wash. – Spokane Public Schools is preparing for winter weather tonight by preparing a Weather Alert Team. This team includes district leaders and officials from Durham School Services. At 3 a.m. on Nov. 30, Durham supervisors will start driving school bus routes on the north and south sides...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

RV fire breaks out at Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — An RV caught on fire at Camp Hope. Smoke was coming from the homeless camp earlier on Tuesday. Firefighters from the Spokane Fire Department are on the scene trying to put out the fire. Two people were able to escape from the fire. Firefighters also found a puppy under a pile of blankets. The puppy is unharmed....
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

A STRONG winter storm is on the move!

A strong winter storm is set to move in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Plan on a slow morning commute and the possibility of school closures. The national weather service has issued a “Winter Storm Watch” for the northern mountains of Washington and Idaho, as well as the Spokane, CDA, Silver Valley, Lookout pass as well as the Palouse. In addition, a “Winter Storm Warning” is in place for Central Washington, including Okanogan, Methow and Wenatchee valleys and the Cascades mountain passes. Most warnings and watches are set to expire Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with early indications showing 2-4″ of snow in Spokane/CDA metro area overnight Tuesday and an additional 2-4″ throughout the day Wednesday.
SPOKANE, WA
dailyfly.com

One Injured in I-90 Collision Near Coeur d’Alene

Coeur d’Alene, ID – Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 12:37 pm on westbound Interstate 90 near milepost 16 in Kootenai County, Idaho. The driver of a semi tractor-trailer lost control on the Interstate and impacted cement barriers. The driver of the...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

School closures, delays for Nov. 30

INLAND NORTHWEST – With a winter storm rolling in this week, here’s a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 30. Last Updated: Nov. 29 at 4 p.m. Medical Lake School District: 2 hour delayDeer Park School District: 2 hour delay. FOX28 Spokane©
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

750 gallons of water need to extinguish vehicle fire in Shoshone County

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho – A full tank of gas made one vehicle fire a pain to put out for firefighters with Spokane County Fire District 1 on Sunday. At about 6:30 a.m., crews with SCFD arrived at mile marker 63.5 on I-90 in response to the vehicle fire. The first units that arrived found the car was already fully engulfed. All occupants were able to escape, and none were injured.
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID

