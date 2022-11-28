Read full article on original website
Avista has snow plan ahead of winter storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — Avista has plans in place for any outages that may occur during Wednesday's winter storm. With about 8 inches of snow predicted overnight in Spokane, Avista is bracing for the heavy snow that may take the power out of neighborhoods in the Inland Northwest. Avista is following National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts to figure out which places may need the most immediate attention.
Here’s how to check snow plow progress in the City of Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – As snow starts moving in, the City of Spokane has a webpage to show show progress when it comes to plowing roads. According to the City of Spokane, the snow response plan includes:. Plowing more quickly with the ability to remain flexible for changing weather conditionsMaximize...
Slick roads hinder fire crews in Spokane County
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – Roads get snowy and icy this time of year, that’s why we have plows, deicer and sanders to make those roads drivable. But for one neighborhood just south of Newman Lake, neighbors claim those roads aren’t treated nearly as much as they should be. Although the hill on Campbell Rd is sanded and plowed now, neighbors say that’s not normally the case. It’s what firefighters call no man’s land, a place unserved by fire crews. But for Carolyn Gallion… It’s home. “Wilderness… It’s really beautiful out here,” Gallion said. Just 15 minutes north of the Pines exit in Spokane Valley, the roads go from paved to primitive…. to unpredictable. “It turns into ice,” she said. Barely plowed or sanded, Campbell Rd becomes an ice rink. “Awful. The worst. That little hill right there… We can’t even get up it,” she said. The problem comes as cars try to travel on one steep hill. “You get kind of in the middle and it’s like whoosh you hit ice. No gravel. No nothing. So they’re in the ditch and then another car came down,” she said. “She went down the hill and lost control and hit them then she was stuck.” Last Tuesday, Spokane Valley Fire found out firsthand how slick it is trying to get to a home on fire. “They slid down the hill,” she said. The rig only got halfway up before sliding down and getting stuck in a ditch, Valley Fire spokesperson said crews could’ve rolled into an embankment if they slid to the opposite side of the road. Blocking the roadway now, the fire still blazing, other trucks tried a different direction. “The other two trucks came from Newman Lake. They were on the summer road. They got stuck,” she said. The rigs were stuck for 7 hours. “While that house burnt to the ground,” she said. Gallion is scared that with no help from the county to make this road drivable… “The maintenance is not there,” she said. “And you can just keep calling and calling it doesn’t matter.” Her family could be next. “It’s pretty frightening that our roads aren’t safe because we also have families here,” she said. Commissioners are in charge of funding for this area of Spokane County. NonStop Local did reach out to them several times Tuesday but have yet to hear back.
U.S. Forest Service advises North Idaho residents drive carefully on forest service roads ahead of storm
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The U.S. Forest Service in North Idaho has issued a warning to drivers to be careful on forest service roads during Wednesday's snowstorm. The service says that obstacles such as boulders and downed trees will be likely through the storm. Drivers should also expect longer wait times for rescue and recovery services.
Spokane County crews preparing for upcoming snowstorm
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County is making sure you are safe on the roads ahead of the expected snow storm. Since early Monday morning, crews from Spokane County have been working 12-hour shifts, plowing and sanding emergency routes and major roads in all four districts. This is so they can clear secondary routes before the storm starts Tuesday night. The...
City of Spokane releases snow response plan ahead of winter storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — With a Winter Storm Warning in place for much of eastern Washington and north Idaho, the city of Spokane has released its winter operations response. The response includes plans for plowing, parking and communication with residents. The forecast calls for a foot of snow or more...
Winter Storm Warning in place starting early Wednesday for Spokane, CdA
SPOKANE, Wash. – Our Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded into a Winter Storm Warning in the Spokane area that will officially go into place at midnight heading into Wednesday morning and last until 11 a.m. Thursday. Over that time an average of 6-10 inches of snow could fall...
‘We are in winter operations mode:’ City spokesperson gives insight on snowplow priorities
SPOKANE, Wash. – A spokesperson for the City of Spokane is confident the city is hard at work plowing roadways during this week’s winter storm. “We are in winter operations mode,” City Spokesperson Kirstin Davis said. Since midnight on Monday, Washington State Patrol (WSP) said troopers responded...
Small trailer catches fire at I-90 homeless camp, no injuries reported
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters are responding to the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya Street where a trailer has reportedly caught on fire. Jewels Helping Hands Executive Director Julie Garcia told KREM 2 the homeless camp is not being evacuated at this time. Ryan Overton with the Washington...
Spokane woman killed in crash on SR 17 in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Spokane woman was killed in a car crash on SR 17 near Yonezawa Boulevard in Moses Lake. WSP says someone was driving south on SR 17 in the left lane heading toward Yonezawa Boulevard. The woman, 36-year-old Tawney Guenther, was in the left lane just north of Yonezawa Boulevard when the person driving the vehicle...
Can I register my driver license in Spokane?
Because of the work, I will live in Spokane for two years. So I want to know can I register the driver license in Spokane? Does the vehicle registration address have to be the residential address when applying for a drivers license? Can the drivers license address be different from the vehicle registration address? Thank you!
Department of Transportation shares photos of roads near Liberty Lake/WA-ID border
WASHINGTON – The Washington State Department of Transportation shared photos of the snow hitting the Liberty Lake/Washington-Idaho border.
Spokane Public Schools prepares for heavy winter weather
SPOAKNE, Wash. – Spokane Public Schools is preparing for winter weather tonight by preparing a Weather Alert Team. This team includes district leaders and officials from Durham School Services. At 3 a.m. on Nov. 30, Durham supervisors will start driving school bus routes on the north and south sides...
‘It’s just part of Spokane:’ Local family business happy to shovel away snow for those walking by
SPOKANE, Wash. – Thousands of people across the region woke up to a snowy Monday, as the mid-week winter storm came earlier than expected. “It’s just part of Spokane,” Darrin Wittkopp said. Wittkopp’s family has owned the local business, Music City, on Monroe and Sinto in Spokane...
Coeur d’Alene Public Schools, Post Falls to honor Moscow murder victims
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — Coeur d’Alene Public Schools and the City of Post Falls will help “Light up Idaho” in remembrance of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered on November 13. Lake City High School and Coeur d’Alene High School will leave their field lights on from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday to coincide with the candlelight vigils...
RV fire breaks out at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — An RV caught on fire at Camp Hope. Smoke was coming from the homeless camp earlier on Tuesday. Firefighters from the Spokane Fire Department are on the scene trying to put out the fire. Two people were able to escape from the fire. Firefighters also found a puppy under a pile of blankets. The puppy is unharmed....
A STRONG winter storm is on the move!
A strong winter storm is set to move in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Plan on a slow morning commute and the possibility of school closures. The national weather service has issued a “Winter Storm Watch” for the northern mountains of Washington and Idaho, as well as the Spokane, CDA, Silver Valley, Lookout pass as well as the Palouse. In addition, a “Winter Storm Warning” is in place for Central Washington, including Okanogan, Methow and Wenatchee valleys and the Cascades mountain passes. Most warnings and watches are set to expire Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with early indications showing 2-4″ of snow in Spokane/CDA metro area overnight Tuesday and an additional 2-4″ throughout the day Wednesday.
One Injured in I-90 Collision Near Coeur d’Alene
Coeur d’Alene, ID – Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 12:37 pm on westbound Interstate 90 near milepost 16 in Kootenai County, Idaho. The driver of a semi tractor-trailer lost control on the Interstate and impacted cement barriers. The driver of the...
School closures, delays for Nov. 30
INLAND NORTHWEST – With a winter storm rolling in this week, here’s a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 30. Last Updated: Nov. 29 at 4 p.m. Medical Lake School District: 2 hour delayDeer Park School District: 2 hour delay. FOX28 Spokane©
750 gallons of water need to extinguish vehicle fire in Shoshone County
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho – A full tank of gas made one vehicle fire a pain to put out for firefighters with Spokane County Fire District 1 on Sunday. At about 6:30 a.m., crews with SCFD arrived at mile marker 63.5 on I-90 in response to the vehicle fire. The first units that arrived found the car was already fully engulfed. All occupants were able to escape, and none were injured.
