Grandparents targeted by these fake callers

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Police Department is reporting another phone call attempt to get money from unsuspecting grandparents.

Grandparents have reported to the Longmeadow Police Department that these phone callers pretend to be their grandchildren, telling stories of being in jail, the hospital, or out of the country unable to return home. Sometimes another scammer is involved in pretending to be a doctor or lawyer, and the con becomes believable.

The caller asks for gift cards, prepaid debit cards, or a wire transfer, and a plea not to tell their parents. The Longmeadow Police recommend contacting loved ones to verify the information and that the grandchild in question is safe. Call the jail, hospital, or courthouse where the caller claims to be instead of calling the number back directly.

