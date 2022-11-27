Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each monthJake WellsFlorida State
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently ClosesTy D.Winter Park, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Davenport woman is accused of driving straight toward two Polk County deputies as she exited a pawn storeEddyEvonAnonymousPolk County, FL
Related
Shaquille O’Neal predicts Giannis Antetokounmpo will destroy the Philadelphia 76ers in their next matchup
Shaq belives the whole post-game drama in Philly will be costly for the 76ers once they face Giannis again.
WFMZ-TV Online
76ers place six players in double figures in win over Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Shake Milton had 29 points and seven assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers routed the Orlando Magic 133-103 on Sunday night. Tobias Harris added 25 points for Philadelphia, which also beat the Magic 107-99 on Friday night. Danuel House Jr. scored 19 points, and fellow reserve Paul Reed had 12 points and 13 rebounds.
numberfire.com
Celtics' Al Horford (back) available on Wednesday
Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Horford has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against the Heat. Horford's Wednesday projection includes 10.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson (ankle) questionable for Spurs on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After missing three games with ankle soreness, Richardson's status currently in the air on Wednesday. Expect Doug McDermott to play more minutes if Richardson is ruled out. Richardson's current projection includes...
numberfire.com
Rodney McGruder playing with Pistons' second unit on Tuesday night
Detroit Pistons guard Rodney McGruder is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the New York Knicks. McGruder will resume his previous bench role after Bojan Bogdanovic made his return on Tuesday. In 59.2 minutes this season per Rotogrinders' Court IQ, McGruder is averaging 0.65 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) questionable on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Gilgeous-Alexander is dealing with a hip injury and is questionable to face the Spurs on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.6 minutes against San Antonio. Gilgeous-Alexander's...
numberfire.com
Rui Hachimura (ankle) out again Sunday evening for Washington
Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. This will now make it a full week sidelined for Hachimura as he deasl with right ankle soreness. It's unclear when he'll be cleared to return to the court. In 16 games this...
numberfire.com
Theo Maledon starting for Hornets Monday in place of sick Terry Rozier
Charlotte Hornets guard Theo Maledon will start Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Terry Rozier is a surprise inactive. He was originally listed probable to start the week, but he has since been ruled out of action. Now, Maledon will make his first start as a member of Charlotte.
FOX Sports
Detroit hosts Dallas after Doncic's 41-point game
Dallas Mavericks (10-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-18, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Detroit Pistons after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 116-113 win against the Golden State Warriors. The Pistons are 3-7 in home games. Detroit is 1-1...
numberfire.com
Terry Rozier (illness) ruled out for Hornets Monday night
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier will not play Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Rozier was listed probable on the injury report due to a non-COVID illness. His situation seems to have worsened over the last few hours, as the veteran has now been ruled out as a result of his ailness. Theo Maledon and James Bouknight should see more work at the point.
numberfire.com
Jalen Johnson (ankle) won't play Monday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson will not play Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson was listed questionable due to right ankle soreness. Now, he has been ruled out of action to kick off the week. AJ Griffin and Justin Holiday should see more action with Johnson sidelined.
numberfire.com
Terrence Ross (illness) won't return for Orlando Sunday night
Orlando Magic guard/forward Terrence Ross will not return Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ross is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, the team is holding him out for the remainder of the second half versus a shorthanded 76ers team. Expect more minutes for R.J. Hampton and Caleb Houstan.
numberfire.com
De'Andre Hunter (foot) will play Monday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter will suit up Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Hunter was listed questionable due to left foot soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. Expect him out there in his full capacity. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Lauri Markkanen (knee) available for Jazz Monday night
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen will play Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Markkanen was listed questionable to play due to a right knee contusion. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court versus his former team. Our models project Markkanen...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Jakob Poeltl (quad) out on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (quad) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Poeltl will not be active due to a right knee bone bruise. Expect Zach Collins to see more minutes at the five on Wednesday night. Collins' projection includes 13.3 points, 8.9 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Thomas Bryant to come off Lakers' bench Monday
The Los Angeles Lakers did not list Thomas Bryant in their lineup for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Bryant will take a seat Monday with Anthony Davis (calf) back in the starting five. Bryant has a $4,300 salary on FanDuel and has averaged 20.3 fantasy points per game this...
numberfire.com
Seth Curry available Monday for Nets' second leg
Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry is not on the injury report for Monday versus the Orlando Magic. Curry is set to play in the second leg of a back-to-back for the first time this season. He made 11-of-15 field goals, including 7-of-10 3-pointers, on Sunday and scored a season-best 29 points.
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Jarrett Allen (back) remains out on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (back) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Allen will be inactive for his third straight contest with a lower back contusion. Expect Dean Wade to see a boost in minutes versus a Philly team allowing a 108.1 defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders'...
numberfire.com
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard (knee) cleared for play Monday
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (knee) will play in Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Nembhard has missed the last four games for the Pacers, but should make his return for tonight's tilt against the Lakers. Nembhard has a $3,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 13.9...
numberfire.com
Saddiq Bey playing bench role for Pistons on Tuesday night
Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. Bey will come off the bench after Isaiah Stewart was named Tuesday's starter. In 26.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bey to produce 13.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.
Comments / 0