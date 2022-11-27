Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
76ers place six players in double figures in win over Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Shake Milton had 29 points and seven assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers routed the Orlando Magic 133-103 on Sunday night. Tobias Harris added 25 points for Philadelphia, which also beat the Magic 107-99 on Friday night. Danuel House Jr. scored 19 points, and fellow reserve Paul Reed had 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Full injury report for James Harden, Sixers for matchup vs. Cavaliers
The Philadelphia 76ers begin a 3-game road trip on Wednesday as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers looking to build off a 3-game winning streak. The Sixers have continued to find a way to pick up some wins despite being so short-handed and, after welcoming Joel Embiid back on Monday, they will look to continue to build.
numberfire.com
Celtics' Al Horford (back) available on Wednesday
Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Horford has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against the Heat. Horford's Wednesday projection includes 10.6 points,...
Joel Embiid returns for Sixers vs. Hawks after missing 4 games with injury
The Philadelphia 76ers will return home on Monday to play host to the Atlanta Hawks for the third time in November and the Sixers will be welcoming back a certain star big man back to the lineup. After missing four games due to a left mid-foot sprain, Joel Embiid will...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Jarrett Allen (back) remains out on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (back) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Allen will be inactive for his third straight contest with a lower back contusion. Expect Dean Wade to see a boost in minutes versus a Philly team allowing a 108.1 defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders'...
numberfire.com
Tyler Herro (ankle) questionable for Miami on Wednesday
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Herro is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to face Boston on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against Boston. Herro's Wednesday projection includes 21.5...
numberfire.com
Rui Hachimura (ankle) out again Sunday evening for Washington
Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. This will now make it a full week sidelined for Hachimura as he deasl with right ankle soreness. It's unclear when he'll be cleared to return to the court. In 16 games this...
numberfire.com
Thomas Bryant to come off Lakers' bench Monday
The Los Angeles Lakers did not list Thomas Bryant in their lineup for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Bryant will take a seat Monday with Anthony Davis (calf) back in the starting five. Bryant has a $4,300 salary on FanDuel and has averaged 20.3 fantasy points per game this...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu to come off bench Monday
The Atlanta Hawks did not list Onyeka Okongwu as a starter for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Okongwu will move to the bench Monday with Clint Capela (dental pain) back in the starting five. Okongwu has a $4,400 salary on FanDuel for tonight's contests and is projected for 17.6...
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (adductor) available Monday night
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (adductor) will play in Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. James was given a probable tag heading into tonight's contest, and was able to get through pre-game warmups without issue. He should be a full go against the Pacers. James has a $10,200 salary...
numberfire.com
Seth Curry available Monday for Nets' second leg
Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry is not on the injury report for Monday versus the Orlando Magic. Curry is set to play in the second leg of a back-to-back for the first time this season. He made 11-of-15 field goals, including 7-of-10 3-pointers, on Sunday and scored a season-best 29 points.
Wichita Eagle
Doc Rivers’ Injury Updates on Tyrese Maxey, James Harden
The Philadelphia 76ers got a key reinforcement back in the mix on Monday night. With a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks approaching, Sixers center Joel Embiid was upgraded from questionable to available, as was the defensive standout Matisse Thybulle. Embiid missed the Sixers’ last four matchups as he dealt with...
numberfire.com
Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (heel) remains out on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (heel) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Porter Jr. will miss his fourth straight contest with a left heel contusion. Expect Bruce Brown Jr. to play an increased role versus a Rockets' team ranked 28th in defensive rating. Brown Jr.'s...
numberfire.com
Lauri Markkanen (knee) available for Jazz Monday night
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen will play Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Markkanen was listed questionable to play due to a right knee contusion. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court versus his former team. Our models project Markkanen...
PJ Tucker opens up on his lack of scoring, focused on helping Sixers win
ORLANDO–The Philadelphia 76ers brought in PJ Tucker at the outset of free agency on a 3-year $33 million deal hoping he would be the missing piece to their championship quest. The veteran out of Texas has a title under his belt with the Milwaukee Bucks and has had success everywhere he’s been.
numberfire.com
Jalen Suggs (ankle) ruled out again for Magic
Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) is out for Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks. Suggs will sit out a third straight game, but Markelle Fultz (toe) will be available for the first time this season and Cole Anthony (oblique) will also be back. Suggs will have a smaller role moving forward, now that the Magic have more bodies in the backcourt.
numberfire.com
Cam Reddish (groin) available Sunday for New York
New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish will play Sunday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Reddish has missed time recently due to a sore right groin. However, on Sunday, he is getting the green light to take the court to close out the week. If Reddish starts, Quentin Grimes would likely revert to the bench.
How to Watch 76ers-Cavaliers Game On Wednesday
The Philadelphia 76ers (12-9) and Cleveland Cavaliers (13-8) will play each other on Wednesday night in Cleveland. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
New mock trade has Sixers acquiring Jae Crowder from Suns in a deal
As the Philadelphia 76ers look to continue to grow as a team, they have begun to turn things around and look like the team many thought they would be after the additions they made in the offseason. After a tough start, they have won seven of their last nine games and are now 12-9 on the season.
numberfire.com
Caleb Houstan starting for Magic Monday in place of injured Mo Bamba
Orlando Magic forward Caleb Houstan will start Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Mo Bamba has been ruled out due to back spasms after entering the day with a questionable tag. As a result, there is now a vacancy in the starting five, one that will go to Houstan for now.
