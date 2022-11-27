ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
76ers place six players in double figures in win over Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Shake Milton had 29 points and seven assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers routed the Orlando Magic 133-103 on Sunday night. Tobias Harris added 25 points for Philadelphia, which also beat the Magic 107-99 on Friday night. Danuel House Jr. scored 19 points, and fellow reserve Paul Reed had 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Celtics' Al Horford (back) available on Wednesday

Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Horford has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against the Heat. Horford's Wednesday projection includes 10.6 points,...
Cleveland's Jarrett Allen (back) remains out on Wednesday

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (back) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Allen will be inactive for his third straight contest with a lower back contusion. Expect Dean Wade to see a boost in minutes versus a Philly team allowing a 108.1 defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders'...
Tyler Herro (ankle) questionable for Miami on Wednesday

Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Herro is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to face Boston on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against Boston. Herro's Wednesday projection includes 21.5...
Rui Hachimura (ankle) out again Sunday evening for Washington

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. This will now make it a full week sidelined for Hachimura as he deasl with right ankle soreness. It's unclear when he'll be cleared to return to the court. In 16 games this...
Thomas Bryant to come off Lakers' bench Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers did not list Thomas Bryant in their lineup for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Bryant will take a seat Monday with Anthony Davis (calf) back in the starting five. Bryant has a $4,300 salary on FanDuel and has averaged 20.3 fantasy points per game this...
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu to come off bench Monday

The Atlanta Hawks did not list Onyeka Okongwu as a starter for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Okongwu will move to the bench Monday with Clint Capela (dental pain) back in the starting five. Okongwu has a $4,400 salary on FanDuel for tonight's contests and is projected for 17.6...
Lakers' LeBron James (adductor) available Monday night

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (adductor) will play in Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. James was given a probable tag heading into tonight's contest, and was able to get through pre-game warmups without issue. He should be a full go against the Pacers. James has a $10,200 salary...
Seth Curry available Monday for Nets' second leg

Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry is not on the injury report for Monday versus the Orlando Magic. Curry is set to play in the second leg of a back-to-back for the first time this season. He made 11-of-15 field goals, including 7-of-10 3-pointers, on Sunday and scored a season-best 29 points.
Doc Rivers’ Injury Updates on Tyrese Maxey, James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers got a key reinforcement back in the mix on Monday night. With a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks approaching, Sixers center Joel Embiid was upgraded from questionable to available, as was the defensive standout Matisse Thybulle. Embiid missed the Sixers’ last four matchups as he dealt with...
Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (heel) remains out on Wednesday

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (heel) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Porter Jr. will miss his fourth straight contest with a left heel contusion. Expect Bruce Brown Jr. to play an increased role versus a Rockets' team ranked 28th in defensive rating. Brown Jr.'s...
Lauri Markkanen (knee) available for Jazz Monday night

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen will play Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Markkanen was listed questionable to play due to a right knee contusion. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court versus his former team. Our models project Markkanen...
Jalen Suggs (ankle) ruled out again for Magic

Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) is out for Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks. Suggs will sit out a third straight game, but Markelle Fultz (toe) will be available for the first time this season and Cole Anthony (oblique) will also be back. Suggs will have a smaller role moving forward, now that the Magic have more bodies in the backcourt.
Cam Reddish (groin) available Sunday for New York

New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish will play Sunday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Reddish has missed time recently due to a sore right groin. However, on Sunday, he is getting the green light to take the court to close out the week. If Reddish starts, Quentin Grimes would likely revert to the bench.
Caleb Houstan starting for Magic Monday in place of injured Mo Bamba

Orlando Magic forward Caleb Houstan will start Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Mo Bamba has been ruled out due to back spasms after entering the day with a questionable tag. As a result, there is now a vacancy in the starting five, one that will go to Houstan for now.

