Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) is out for Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks. Suggs will sit out a third straight game, but Markelle Fultz (toe) will be available for the first time this season and Cole Anthony (oblique) will also be back. Suggs will have a smaller role moving forward, now that the Magic have more bodies in the backcourt.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO