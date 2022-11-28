ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

10-Year Treasury Yield Slides as Traders Weigh Inflation Data, Await Jobs Report

Treasury yields pulled back sharply on Thursday following softer-than-expected inflation data and as investors awaited Friday's jobs data. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell to 3.512%, losing nearly 19 basis points. The 2-year Treasury yield was last at 4.24% after declining by just over 13 basis points. Yield...
NBC Philadelphia

China Signals Slight Covid Policy Easing — But Don't Expect Sweeping Changes Yet

One notable development is official language downplaying the severity of the Omicron variant. Vice Premier Sun Chunlan described the Omicron variant's pathogenic nature as weakening, according to a CNBC translation of a Chinese state media report late last night. "We believe Sun's speech, in addition to the notable easing of...
NBC Philadelphia

Tesla Recalls 435,000 Cars in China Over Rear Light Issue and Will Issue Software Update

Tesla plans to recall more than 435,000 cars in China and issue software updates to fix a rear light issue, the Chinese market regulator said Thursday. A total of 142,277 Model 3 sedans and 292,855 Model Y vehicles could be affected by the issue in which a software defect stops the rear lights on the car from illuminating.
NBC Philadelphia

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Zscaler, Marvell Technology, DoorDash and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Zscaler – The cloud security company's shares dipped 10.7% following its quarterly earnings report, despite Zscaler posting strong results. Earnings and revenue were stronger than analysts' expectations. The company also forecast better-than-expected earnings and revenue for its fiscal second quarter and full year.
NBC Philadelphia

Powell's Inflation Remarks Are a ‘Green Light' to Stay in Stocks, Jim Cramer Says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's inflation remarks the day before confirmed that inventors shouldn't exit the market over recession fears. Nevertheless, reading the "Fed tea leaves" will continue to be critical for determining which areas of the economy will be crushed by the...
NBC Philadelphia

Key Inflation Measure That the Fed Follows Rose 0.2% in October, Less Than Expected

The core personal consumption expenditures price index rose 0.2% in October, slightly below the estimate. The index increased 5% year over year. Personal income jumped 0.7% for the month, well ahead of the 0.4% estimate, and spending rose 0.8%, as expected. Weekly jobless claims totaled 225,000, a decline of 16,000...
NBC Philadelphia

Tech Layoffs May Not Be a Bad Omen for U.S. Economy at Large

Major tech firms like Amazon, Meta and Twitter have announced layoffs in recent weeks. Data suggests the pain hasn't spread to the U.S. labor market more broadly, according to economists. However, things could change as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates and pump the economic brakes. A...
The Guardian

Iran reviewing mandatory headscarf law amid ongoing protests

Iranian authorities said they would review a decades-old law that requires women to cover their heads, as the country struggles to quell more than two months of protests linked to the dress code. “Both parliament and the judiciary are working [on the issue],” of whether the law needs any changes,...
NBC Philadelphia

FDA Pulls Covid Antibody Treatment Because It's Not Effective Against Dominant Omicron Variants

The FDA, in a notice Wednesday, said bebtelovimab is no longer authorized for use because it is not expected to neutralize the omicron BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants. U.S. health officials have warned that people with weak immune systems face a heightened risk from Covid this winter, because omicron subvariants threaten to knock out antibody treatments.
NBC Philadelphia

Where Will Future FIFA World Cups Be Played After Qatar?

Qatar is the site of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Not only is it the first time the World Cup has come to Qatar, but it’s also the mega soccer tournament’s first appearance in the Middle East. But when the Qatar-hosted World Cup wraps up with the final...

Comments / 0

Community Policy