China Tech Stocks Have ‘a Lot of Upside' and Peak Regulation Is Over, Fund Management Firm Says
The Chinese government is unlikely to introduce new regulations for the internet tech sector, according to Jonathan Krane of KraneShares. He said the rules introduced in recent years were meant to create long-term stability in the sector. Ramiz Chelat of Vontobel Asset Management said he is selectively relatively optimistic on...
10-Year Treasury Yield Slides as Traders Weigh Inflation Data, Await Jobs Report
Treasury yields pulled back sharply on Thursday following softer-than-expected inflation data and as investors awaited Friday's jobs data. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell to 3.512%, losing nearly 19 basis points. The 2-year Treasury yield was last at 4.24% after declining by just over 13 basis points. Yield...
Treasury Yields Pull Back as Investors Looked Beyond Hotter-Than-Anticipated Job Report
Treasury yields pulled back from an earlier pop on Friday as investors looked beyond stronger-than-expected labor data. The yield on the 10-year Treasury pulled back by about 3 basis points to 3.488%. At its highest level, the yield was 3.638%. The 2-year Treasury yield gained just over 2 basis points...
China Signals Slight Covid Policy Easing — But Don't Expect Sweeping Changes Yet
One notable development is official language downplaying the severity of the Omicron variant. Vice Premier Sun Chunlan described the Omicron variant's pathogenic nature as weakening, according to a CNBC translation of a Chinese state media report late last night. "We believe Sun's speech, in addition to the notable easing of...
Tesla Recalls 435,000 Cars in China Over Rear Light Issue and Will Issue Software Update
Tesla plans to recall more than 435,000 cars in China and issue software updates to fix a rear light issue, the Chinese market regulator said Thursday. A total of 142,277 Model 3 sedans and 292,855 Model Y vehicles could be affected by the issue in which a software defect stops the rear lights on the car from illuminating.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Zscaler, Marvell Technology, DoorDash and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Zscaler – The cloud security company's shares dipped 10.7% following its quarterly earnings report, despite Zscaler posting strong results. Earnings and revenue were stronger than analysts' expectations. The company also forecast better-than-expected earnings and revenue for its fiscal second quarter and full year.
Powell's Inflation Remarks Are a ‘Green Light' to Stay in Stocks, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's inflation remarks the day before confirmed that inventors shouldn't exit the market over recession fears. Nevertheless, reading the "Fed tea leaves" will continue to be critical for determining which areas of the economy will be crushed by the...
Key Inflation Measure That the Fed Follows Rose 0.2% in October, Less Than Expected
The core personal consumption expenditures price index rose 0.2% in October, slightly below the estimate. The index increased 5% year over year. Personal income jumped 0.7% for the month, well ahead of the 0.4% estimate, and spending rose 0.8%, as expected. Weekly jobless claims totaled 225,000, a decline of 16,000...
Payrolls and Wages Blow Past Expectations, Flying in the Face of Fed Rate Hikes
Nonfarm payrolls increased 263,000 for the month while the unemployment rate was 3.7%, the Labor Department reported Friday. The payrolls number was well above the 200,000 estimate, while the unemployment rate was in line. Average hourly earnings jumped 0.6% for the month, double the estimate, and 5.1% annually versus the...
Tech Layoffs May Not Be a Bad Omen for U.S. Economy at Large
Major tech firms like Amazon, Meta and Twitter have announced layoffs in recent weeks. Data suggests the pain hasn't spread to the U.S. labor market more broadly, according to economists. However, things could change as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates and pump the economic brakes. A...
Iran reviewing mandatory headscarf law amid ongoing protests
Iranian authorities said they would review a decades-old law that requires women to cover their heads, as the country struggles to quell more than two months of protests linked to the dress code. “Both parliament and the judiciary are working [on the issue],” of whether the law needs any changes,...
Russian Warship Deployment Puts Ukraine on High Alert; Belarus Says Army Must Prepare for ‘Defense'
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday night that the country's armed forces are preparing a "countermeasure" to Russia's offensive operations. "We are analyzing the intentions of the occupiers and are preparing a...
FDA Pulls Covid Antibody Treatment Because It's Not Effective Against Dominant Omicron Variants
The FDA, in a notice Wednesday, said bebtelovimab is no longer authorized for use because it is not expected to neutralize the omicron BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants. U.S. health officials have warned that people with weak immune systems face a heightened risk from Covid this winter, because omicron subvariants threaten to knock out antibody treatments.
Where Will Future FIFA World Cups Be Played After Qatar?
Qatar is the site of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Not only is it the first time the World Cup has come to Qatar, but it’s also the mega soccer tournament’s first appearance in the Middle East. But when the Qatar-hosted World Cup wraps up with the final...
