ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Triple murder suspect jailed on pre-trial release violation

By Russ McQuaid
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UhFGw_0jPLnYpV00

INDIANAPOLIS — Accused triple killer Caden Smith turned 18 last Wednesday morning and celebrated with a female friend in her brother’s house, where Indy police detectives served a search warrant and claimed they found marijuana, ammunition and four guns.

Smith was out on bond at the time, wearing a GPS monitor on his ankle, and free pending trial because his attorney convinced a judge the search warrant linking him to the murder weapon was deficient. She threw out the evidence, the prosecutor appealed and now a higher court will need to rule.

Teen suspect in triple murder, previously released on GPS monitoring, arrested again

The teenager is now back inside the Marion County Adult Detention Center and facing a Wednesday hearing and charges of dealing marijuana, visiting a common nuisance, invasion of privacy and violating his pre-trial release conditions.

Smith’s attorney says Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives have a vendetta against his client.

“It’s trumped up. They want him back in jail,” said David Hennessy. “I think they’re a little bitter. They messed up their own case.”

Suspect in triple murder ordered released on GPS monitoring after key evidence suppressed

The mother of one of Smith’s alleged victims said she expected the accused killer would soon be back in jail after his release last month.

“I’m not surprised. This is what I expected because Caden Smith is clearly a criminal,” said Gladys Larsen whose son, Michael James, Jr., 22, was found shot to death in a secluded area near the 4400 block of South Meridian Street. “He is definitely someone who should remain in the Marion County jail.”

IMPD homicide detectives charge that James, Joseph Thomas, 18, and Abdullah Mubarak, 17, were killed over the course of two nights in October of 2021 as they met with Smith to look at or buy a gun.

Investigators said they later found that gun in a search of the relative’s home where Smith was staying on West Thompson Road, across I-465 from the murder scenes.

Hennessy argued that the detectives could not have known the gun would be in Smith’s bedroom in the home and Judge Jennifer Prinz Harrison agreed, dismissing the evidence before prosecutors appealed her ruling and she ordered the defendant released on bail and tethered to a GPS electronic monitoring device with no restrictions beyond typical orders to stay away from witnesses in the case.

“He was released and now I hear he was in a dwelling where there are weapons and drugs, so, I’m not surprised,” said Larsen. “He is a menace to society.”

Victims’ families mystified as evidence is tossed from triple murder trial

Hennessy said his client did not violate the pre-trial release order.

“We haven’t been informed of any protected area. There’s no limitations on the hours. There’s no limitations on his movements,” he said. “The violation is a product of the no-contact orders. When you have a no-contact order, you can’t have any guns. He didn’t have any guns. They said, ‘in the house’. Not his house. Not his guns.”

In the Notice of the Pre-Trial Release Violation, an IMPD detective wrote, “Mr. Smith is not to possess firearms or have firearms in the residence he is staying in. On 11/23/22, IMPD served a search warrant and found (Smith) having firearms in the house, one of which, was reported stolen out of Hamilton County, Indiana.”

“The police did not indicate where they found anything,” argued Hennessy. “On visiting a common nuisance, it has to be more than one time and you have to know what’s in the house.”

Gladys Larsen recently spent her second birthday and Thanksgiving without her son, and thinks Smith is to blame.

“He was actually released on GPS to go home with his family for the holidays and my son Michael James, Joseph Thomas and Abdullah Mubarak are no longer here, and Caden Smith decides to go on his birthday and hang out somewhere where there are guns and drugs so, yes, he is definitely someone who should remain in the Marion County jail.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 37

Darin Johnson
2d ago

"Hennessy argued that the detectives could not have known the gun would be in Smith’s bedroom in the home and Judge Jennifer Prinz Harrison agreed, dismissing the evidence before prosecutors appealed her ruling and she ordered the defendant released on bail and tethered to a GPS electronic monitoring device with no restrictions beyond typical orders to stay away from witnesses in the case."This is how white privilege look like...It doesn't matter if the detective knew or not as long as they received a search warrant of the last place or first place the murderer live is all they need.If they were dumb not to receive a search warrant before entering the residence then they knew what they were doing to make sure this murder was able to be released back on the street.

Reply(8)
13
Merrill Moores
2d ago

patience IMPD.... Hennessy probably has good points. Try and get your case together and don't compound mistakes if that is what they are.

Reply(2)
6
patnancy2
2d ago

If I was one of the parents who’s child was murder by this guy he would not be here today.

Reply(2)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Court declares mistrial in west Indy murder case

INDIANAPOLIS — The trial for a man accused of killing a woman last year in a west side Indy apartment has ended in a mistrial one day after it began. The trial for John Moreno began Monday in Marion County court. On Tuesday the court declared a mistrial for unknown reasons. Moreno faces one murder […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Witnesses claim domestic disturbance led to deadly shooting in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, Ind. — One man is dead following a domestic-related shooting in Cumberland. Around 1:30 Tuesday morning, neighbors at the Elmtree Park Apartments awoke to the sound of a violent argument. “I heard them knocking saying, ‘Come unlock the door. Come outside’,” neighbor Nikki Falconer said. “That’s what I heard. He was asking them to come […]
CUMBERLAND, IN
WLWT 5

Arrest documents unsealed in 2017 killing of 2 Delphi teens

Documents related to a man’s arrest in the 2017 killings of two teenage girls were unsealed Tuesday by an Indiana judge, allowing for the first public disclosure of evidence authorities have against the suspect since he was arrested last month. Court documents were sealed last month at the request...
DELPHI, IN
Fox 19

Records: Bullet found near 2 teens’ bodies came from suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An unspent bullet found between the bodies of two teenage girls slain in 2017 “had been cycled through” a pistol owned by the suspect in their deaths, according to court documents an Indiana judge ordered released Tuesday. Court records were sealed last month at...
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

Attempted traffic stop leads to officer involved pursuit, shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Metro police are investigating after an attempted traffic stop turned into a police pursuit in which an officer fired their weapon. Police say the officer and the suspect were both transported to area hospitals for minor injuries not related to the gunshot. Police say it happened around 11:30 p.m. when the officer attempted […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy man sentenced in 2019 hammer murder along White River

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his involvement in the 2019 death of a man during a robbery near a homeless camp along the White River. Fernando Bornstein, a 21-year-old Indy man, was sentenced Monday on one count of felony murder for the death of Meliton […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Delphi murder documents released, new evidence revealed

Delphi murder documents released, new evidence revealed. Delphi murder documents released, new evidence revealed. 6 displaced following house fire on Indy’s near southwest …. Six people were displaced following a house fire on the near southwest side of Indianapolis. Where is Sherman? Christmas Market Shopping Event. Three local vendors...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Kokomo woman charged in fentanyl overdose death, turns self in

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County woman has turned herself in nearly a month after police say a man died of an overdose from fentanyl that she sold him. The charges against 37-year-old Courtnay Titus stem from a Sept. 29 incident where Kokomo Police found a man dead in a southside apartment complex. An autopsy […]
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Questions remain after release of Delphi murder docs

DELPHI, Ind. — For the first time, investigators have released evidence to implicate Richard Allen in the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams during a kidnapping near the Monon High Bridge east of Delphi on February 13, 2017. In charging information and a Probable Cause Affidavit ordered released by Special Judge Fran Gull, Carroll […]
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis man sentenced on meth charges as investigators seize $160K in cash, 8 firearms

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — An Indianapolis man received a 15-year federal prison sentence in connection to drug and money laundering charges. According to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana, Steven Francis pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, illegal […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

48K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy