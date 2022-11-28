ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Kansas City man charged in double homicide in Jefferson City

 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man was charged in relation to a double-homicide that took place at J. Pfenny’s Sports Grill and Pub in Jefferson City.

Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson confirmed that Damien Davis, 35, from Kansas City, Missouri, has been charged.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

KCPD investigating double homicide near 38th and Garfield

He remains in custody on a no-bond warrant.

The victims of the shooting were identified as Skylar Smock, 26, and Corey Thames, 43. They are both from Jefferson City.

The shooting is still under investigation.

