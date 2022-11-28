On November 16, 2022, Jonathan Alexander, a 49-year-old man from Walker County, was convicted of Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. The evidence presented at trial showed that on February 7, 2022 law enforcement arrived at Jonathan Alexander’s camper residence, located on 511 Cook Road in Walker County with members of the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and Department of Community Supervision. Law enforcement had information that a wanted person, co-defendant Cheyanne Roberts, was staying with Mr. Alexander. As they knocked on the door, Mr. Alexander gave consent for law enforcement to enter the camper to obtain Ms. Roberts. Upon discovering Ms. Roberts, law enforcement also saw felony amounts of marijuana in plain view in the camper. When asked, Mr. Alexander claimed ownership of the marijuana. Based on this information, law enforcement obtained a search warrant for the camper and the shed connected to the camper.

WALKER COUNTY, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO