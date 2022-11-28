Read full article on original website
eastridgenewsonline.com
Rossville Fire Department Awarded Nearly $34K in Lifesaving Equipment
More than 6,000 motor vehicle crashes have been reported in Walker County over the last five years, according to data provided by the Georgia Department of Transportation. Thanks to a $33,525 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, the Rossville Fire Department will be better equipped to save the lives of their fellow citizens in motor vehicle accidents moving forward. The tools will allow first responders to quickly and efficiently remove trapped victims after motor vehicle accidents by limiting the load shift during rescues on nearly any sized vehicle.
wrganews.com
Applications for reviewed Floyd County SPLOST Referendum due Nov 30th
Floyd County announced back in September that online applications for a possible 2023 SPLOST referendum are now available online by visiting floydcountyga.gov – Citizens are encouraged to submit their applications no later than Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Applications submitted by the November 30th deadline will be reviewed by Floyd County and City of Rome staff to present proposed operational costs and recommendations to the Citizens SPLOST Committee. Citizens will be able to submit applications until March 30, 2023, however, applications submitted after the November 30th deadline will not be reviewed by staff. Applications are also available in the County Manager’s office, located at 12 East 4th Avenue, Suite 210, Rome. For more information, please call (706) 291-5111.
allongeorgia.com
Drug Dealer Sentenced in Walker County
On November 16, 2022, Jonathan Alexander, a 49-year-old man from Walker County, was convicted of Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. The evidence presented at trial showed that on February 7, 2022 law enforcement arrived at Jonathan Alexander’s camper residence, located on 511 Cook Road in Walker County with members of the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and Department of Community Supervision. Law enforcement had information that a wanted person, co-defendant Cheyanne Roberts, was staying with Mr. Alexander. As they knocked on the door, Mr. Alexander gave consent for law enforcement to enter the camper to obtain Ms. Roberts. Upon discovering Ms. Roberts, law enforcement also saw felony amounts of marijuana in plain view in the camper. When asked, Mr. Alexander claimed ownership of the marijuana. Based on this information, law enforcement obtained a search warrant for the camper and the shed connected to the camper.
allongeorgia.com
Lafayette Man Convicted of Voter Fraud
On Wednesday November 16, 2022, William Chase, a 62-year-old man from Walker County was convicted by a Walker County jury of Forgery in the First Degree, Illegal Acts Regarding Election Documents, Unlawful Acts Regarding Elector’s Vote, Repeat Voting in Same Election. The trial began Monday, November 14th and concluded with a guilty verdict on November 16th in front of the Honorable Chief Judge Kristina Graham.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Tuesday November 29th
Richard Neese, 37 of Piedmont, was arrested November 29th, at 2:48 AM, charged with DUI by the Leesburg Police Department. Kaley Brown, 29 of Centre, was arrested November 28th at 9:14 AM, charged with revoked bond by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Today, 87 inmates are housed in the...
fox5atlanta.com
Ex-trooper accused in fatal crash now faces new investigation as Buchanan mayor
BUCHANAN, Ga. - The city of Buchanan in Haralson County hired an outside investigator to look into some recent disturbing behavior by the town’s mayor. The incidents involve Mayor A.J. Scott’s actions at a Bremen bar and a second encounter with police late one night in a park behind the Buchanan City Hall.
allongeorgia.com
City of Summerville hiring Interim City Manager
The City of Summerville Mayor and Council is seeking a qualified professional for the position of Interim City Manager. The Interim City Manager will be responsible for planning, organizing, and directing daily operations, programs, and services of all city operations. The applicant must have a bachelor’s degree in Public Administration,...
wrganews.com
South Rome Alliance to offer free family Portraits on December 4th
The South Rome Alliance, in conjunction with Mark Law Photography, will be offering free family portraits to South Rome residents Sunday, December 4, from 12:30 pm to 2 pm, at the South Rome Alliance office, 1 South Broad Street. Convenient parking is available just across Broad below the bridge. “If you need a professional family portrait for a Christmas card or some other purpose or just want a photo of yourself, this is a great opportunity to obtain a professional-quality one at no cost,” says Mary McHenry, chair of the South Rome Alliance Community Advancement Committee.
wrganews.com
Bartow Woman arrested in Rome for Aggravated Assault
A 35-year-old Bartow County woman was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department on Saturday for the charges of aggravated assault and battery (family violence). According to Floyd County Jail Records, Ashley Marie Haynes of a Governors Court Cartersville address was arrested at a residence on Ashley Oaks in Rome after she allegedly attempted to strangle a victim.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday November 26th
Christopher Jackson, 32 of Fort Payne, arrested by the Centre Police Department, Booked into the County Detention Center at 11:43 P.M Friday and released at 1:20 a.m. Saturday with no charges listed. Jeremy Garrison, 39 of Sand Rock, arrested by the Leesburg Police Department, booked into the County Detention Center...
Jacksonville Police Make Effort at Transparency
Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department has shared the weekly stats for the dates of 11/20/2022 -11/27/2022. There were a total of 225 answered calls for service. There were 46 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were two felony arrest made and seven misdemeanor arrests. There were three traffic accidents, 114 traffic stops, and 44 citations/written warnings issued. There were two warrants served. The Jacksonville Police Department is also open 24/7. You can call them at 256-435-6448. They are located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Chief Marcus Wood also encourages residents to reach out with concerns by calling, emailing, or visiting the Jacksonville Police Facebook Page.
When will Lucas Cinemas open in Albertville?
The movies are officially coming back to Marshall County.
wrganews.com
Atrium Health Floyd Generates More Than $1 Billion to Economy
The Atrium Health Floyd system has reported that it has impacted more than $1 billion towards the local and state economies. That figure is based on a report from the Georgia Hospital Association and data supplied by Atrium Health Floyd. The Atrium Health Floyd system includes Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Atrium Heath Floyd Polk Medical Center in Cedartown, and Atrium Health Floyd Cherokee Medical Center in Centre. The system is the largest employer and an economic catalyst in the region.
Rome officials install new traffic cameras, warning period for drivers begins
ROME, Ga. — The Rome Police Department began a thirty-day warning period Monday to help drivers adjust to the new traffic cameras in school zones. Officials said that new traffic cameras were installed at the school zone for Main Elementary on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd to ensure pedestrians’ safety.
Cobb County man loses control of car, dies in crash
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An Acworth man died in a crash in Cobb County on Sunday. At 7:27 a.m., police say Amarjeet S. Ranhotra, 23, was driving eastbound on Due West Road near Lanesborough Drive. Investigators say he lost control of his car while traveling through a left curve.
wrganews.com
Rome Christmas Parade Postponed until Thursday
Due to the threat of inclement weather, the Downtown Rome Christmas Parade will now start Thursday night at 6:30 PM. Mary Hardin Thornton has been awarded the title of Grand Marshal this year and will be leading the “Joys of Christmas” themed parade. The parade committee stated this year’s event drew a record number of application entries, and that this year may be the biggest Christmas parade ever. Rome’s Christmas parade has continued to be one of the oldest and largest in Georgia and has delighted citizens of Rome and Northwest Georgia for over 60 years.
wrganews.com
FCPD Reports on Fatal Wreck in Silver Creek
The Floyd County Police Department released information regarding a fatal wreck that occurred last weekend in the Silver Creek area. Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher reported to WRGA news that Sunday at 6 PM an Equinox traveling South on GA 101 attempted to turn left into the Silver Creek mini mart and struck a northbound Camry. 25-year-old Justin Little of Summerville was a front-seat passenger in the Camry. He was killed as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The crash is still under investigation at this time.
Community rallies behind Ga. family involved in deadly Thanksgiving crash
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A family is mourning the loss of two of their own, but has the community rallying behind them. The Mynes family, a father, mother and their two daughters, were riding down Knox Bridge Road in Canton on Thanksgiving morning when deputies say a Ford F-150 truck crossed the center line and crashed into the car.
wrganews.com
Rome Man Arrested for Child Molestation
A 33-year-old Floyd County man was booked into the Floyd County Jail on Saturday for child molestation charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Juan Antonio Quiroz Zamorano of an East 10th Street Rome address allegedly molested a victim in the area of Garden Lakes from 2016 to 2019. Zamorano is being charged with two counts of sexual battery and child molestation.
