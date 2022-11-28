ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Tri-City Herald

Chemistry Between Bam Adebayo And Tyler Herro At An All-Time High

View the original article to see embedded media. They often choose to share the postgame interview podium when both have solid performances. Miami Heat starters Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, who both played at Kentucky, were already close before the season began. This year, they've gotten even closer. It's played...
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

Another Vote For The Miami Heat As The NBA’s Most Puzzling Team

During their last road trip, the Miami Heat lost four straight games that disappointed the locker room. Last week they rebounded by winning three straight entering Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. The up and down season makes the Heat the most puzzling team according to SI.com writer Chris Herring.
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

Warriors vs. Mavericks Injury Report Revealed

In a rematch of last year's Western Conference Finals, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are set to take on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. The Mavericks shocked the world last season by destroying the Phoenix Suns in Game Seven of the Western Conference Semi-Finals, but were overmatched by a Warriors team that would go on to win the title.
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

What is Wrong with the Atlanta Hawks?

The Atlanta Hawks have blown double-digit leads in the last three games, resulting in a three-game losing streak. Atlanta's offense has lacked creativity and been stale at times, reminding Hawks fans of last year’s struggles. Of course, the organization made significant changes over the summer. Landry Fields and Travis...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

OFFICIAL: Mavs Sign Kemba Walker; Can He Help Luka Doncic?

DALLAS - Kemba Walker, once the the apple of the Dallas Mavericks' free agency eye, has officially signed a one-year, non-guaranteed deal to join Luka Doncic and company as of Tuesday afternoon, per Mavs PR. The 11-year veteran point guard will wear No. 34 for the Mavs. Although the signing...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
PORTLAND, OR
Tri-City Herald

Dolphins Defense Trending in Right Direction

The Miami Dolphins offense gets a lot of credit for the team’s 8-3 record this season, but the defense quietly has found its stride in recent weeks. That could loom large as we head into the final six weeks of the regular season. The Dolphins allowed 15 points Sunday...
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Young, Hawks set for matchup with the 76ers

Atlanta Hawks (11-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (11-9, sixth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: 76ers -1; over/under is 219. BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks face the Philadelphia 76ers. Young ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 28.2 points per game. The...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Smart dishes 15, scores 22, Celtics crush Hornets 140-105

BOSTON (AP) — The reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year showed he can do it on offense, too. Celtics point guard Marcus Smart had a career-high 15 assists on Monday night, adding 22 points to help Boston beat the Charlotte Hornets 140-105 and give the defending Eastern Conference champions their 13th win in 14 games.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Mitchell, Cavaliers set for matchup with the Raptors

Cleveland Cavaliers (13-7, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (10-9, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Raptors -1; over/under is 219. BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Toronto Raptors. Mitchell is sixth in the NBA scoring 30.1 points per game. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland,...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Brady Likens Bucs’ Division Standing to Tyson Biting Holyfield

Despite the Buccaneers having a 5–6 record, the team still sits on top of the NFC South standings and would make the NFL playoffs if the season ended today. Quarterback Tom Brady recently spoke about his team’s odd division standings situation on this week’s episode of his podcast Let’s Go!, while also making a surprising cross-sport comparison.
TAMPA, FL
Tri-City Herald

Report: Broncos Ink CB Lamar Jackson to Practice Squad

The Denver Broncos have acquired Lamar Jackson ahead of their Week 12 road game at Baltimore. No, not that Lamar Jackson, the Ravens' superstar quarterback. This Lamar Jackson, whom Denver reportedly signed to its practice squad Tuesday, is a third-year former undrafted free agent cornerback who's made 26 solo tackles and two pass deflections across 19 NFL games — 14 with the New York Jets (2020-21), five with the Chicago Bears (2022).
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Burns Sets New Career High in Panthers Win

Records - both single-season and career - were set during the Panthers' 23-10 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Long snapper JJ Jansen tied John Kasay for the most games played in a Panthers uniform (221) and defensive end Brian Burns notched two sacks on the day, giving him a new career high for sacks in a single season (10).
KANSAS STATE
Tri-City Herald

Watch: Hayden Hurst Caps Best Bengals Outing With Huge Block

CINCINNATI — Former NFL offensive lineman AQ Shipley loved what he saw from tight end Hayden Hurst in the Bengals' run game during Sunday's 20-16 win over Tennessee. Hurst was a key outlet for Joe Burrow throughout the game and went down the line in the fourth quarter to lay the smack down while run-blocking Titans defensive end Bud Dupree.
CINCINNATI, OH

