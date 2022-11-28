ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

Stop light taken down after crash in Daviess County

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Indiana Sheriff’s Office has issued a “traffic alert” Sunday evening after an accident.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., officers announced that the stop lights on SR57 South at the Pike County line have been removed for the evening.

Christmas classics coming to a screen near you

The lights, which were up for ongoing construction, needed to be taken down after a crash. Deputies did not go into detail as to why this accident caused them to need removal. We’re told both lanes of traffic are open.

WEHT/WTVW

