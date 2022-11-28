Stop light taken down after crash in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Indiana Sheriff’s Office has issued a “traffic alert” Sunday evening after an accident.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., officers announced that the stop lights on SR57 South at the Pike County line have been removed for the evening.

The lights, which were up for ongoing construction, needed to be taken down after a crash. Deputies did not go into detail as to why this accident caused them to need removal. We’re told both lanes of traffic are open.

