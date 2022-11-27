ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers RB Elijah Mitchell ruled OUT vs. Saints

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The 49ers may have to play the rest of their Week 12 game against the Saints without running back Elijah Mitchell. Mitchell has a knee injury and is questionable to return early in the third quarter.

It’s unclear when Mitchell got hurt, but the 49ers are taking a beating at home. Mitchell had injury issues that limited him to only 11 games in 2021. This year a knee injury in Week 1 left him on IR until Week 10. Now he’s banged up again and the onus will be on Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Jordan Mason to close this game on the ground for San Francisco if Mitchell can’t return. Third-round pick Tyrion Davis-Price is a healthy scratch and unavailable.

Mitchell has been downgraded to OUT.

