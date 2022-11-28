The Los Angeles Rams’ season is in complete disarray, and now it looks as if they’re inflicting more wounds upon themselves. During the first half in Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Rams tight end Rogert Carter Jr. inadvertently crashed into head coach Sean McVay while preparing to run onto the field. In what looked like a painful collision, McVay took Carter’s helmet straight to the face, and appeared a bit worse for the wear in the aftermath.

