10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The 1887 historic Queen Anne designed home built for sisters, Mollie and Josephine HughesCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Built in 1840, the historic Lewis Jones house in Independence, Missouri won't be tested by timeCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic Bingham-Waggoner Home and Estate from 1850 is open to the public and hosts events including weddingsCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Chiefs Have Signed Former Star SEC Wide Receiver
Along with adding Melvin Gordon to their practice squad, the Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed another familiar name. Per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus on NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Kansas City signed wide receiver Bryan Edwards to the practice squad. Though the transaction wire listed the moves, the team hasn't confirmed signing Edwards or Gordon yet.
Chiefs Are Reportedly Making Special Teams Change
The Kansas City Chiefs are making a change at the punt returner position. Wide receiver Skyy Moore was returning punts earlier in the season before some fumbling issues came up and he was then removed from the role. Kadarius Toney then returned punts before getting hurt in Week 11, so the team had to go back to Moore.
Rams' red zone defense was ridiculously good vs. Chiefs
Even though the scoreboard says Sunday’s game between the Rams and Chiefs was a complete blowout, it was actually much closer than it could’ve been. If not for the Rams’ red zone defense, the Chiefs would’ve won by much more than just 16 points. It was...
Chiefs Sign Notable Pro Bowl Defensive Tackle
The Chiefs are reportedly adding some reinforcements to their already stout defensive line. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "Longtime former Ravens’ DT Brandon Williams, who had been waiting for the right opportunity like Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh, is signing with the Chiefs practice squad with the idea of going to the active roster, per sources."
Tri-City Herald
Christmas Day Disaster: Free Tickets for Broncos at Rams at Empty SoFi?
It was, at the time, an NFL schedule-maker’s dream. The star-studded Super Bowl champ Los Angeles Rams. The headline-stealing Denver Broncos featuring trade get Russell Wilson. What could go wrong at SoFi Stadium?. Well, maybe nobody showing up. Both teams are now well below .500. Rams stars like Matthew...
Yardbarker
Rams Ready to 'Ride' with QB Bryce Perkins Despite Loss vs. Chiefs
With a 3-8 record and multiple injured stars, Los Angeles Rams might as well look toward next season after Sunday’s 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. But looking too far ahead could prevent the Rams from realizing the raw potential that lies in front of them with quarterback Bryce Perkins, who made his first-career start against MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the loss.
Week 12: Chiefs-Rams Live Blog
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams at home in Week 12 of the NFL season. Here is the live blog for the game. 1st Quarter The Rams have won the toss and they choose to defer, Chiefs will receive to start the game Aaron Donald makes […]
NFL betting: Point spread, over/under for Chargers vs. Raiders in Week 13
-113 Las Vegas Raiders +1.5 +120. The Chargers are coming off a 25-24 come-from-behind victory over the Cardinals. Justin Herbert threw a one-yard touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler with 15 seconds left, then hit Gerald Everett for the two-point conversion to seal the deal. Meanwhile, the Raiders are coming off...
Tri-City Herald
Dolphins Defense Trending in Right Direction
The Miami Dolphins offense gets a lot of credit for the team’s 8-3 record this season, but the defense quietly has found its stride in recent weeks. That could loom large as we head into the final six weeks of the regular season. The Dolphins allowed 15 points Sunday...
Yardbarker
Rams' Opportune Red Zone Defense Deserves Credit
Doomed by a lifeless offense that was missing three of its best players in Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Allen Robinson, the Los Angeles Rams held their own in a Week 12 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Granted the scoreboard suggests Sunday’s game was a complete blowout, but...
NFL Week 13 schedule, television information: How to watch Week 13 NFL games
NFL Week 13 begins with an AFC East showdown between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football and it concludes with a Monday Night Football game between NFC South rivals in the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Check out our rundown of games from Thursday through Monday...
FOX Sports
Chiefs lament more special teams blunders in win over Rams
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs moved the ball well against the Los Angeles Rams between the 20s, though drives too often fizzled in the red zone, and their defense shut down a team missing most of its offensive playmakers. All good things from Sunday's 26-10...
Tri-City Herald
‘I’ll Play Through It!’ Bills BREAKING: Von Miller Announces Target Date
Injured Buffalo Bills star Von Miller has a flair for the dramatic and a penchant for playing big in the biggest games. So why not combine both traits and set his sights set on returning to the field just in time for a pivotal AFC East showdown against the New York Jets?
Rams McVay Not Ready to Name A Starting QB vs. Seahawks
The Los Angeles Rams are keeping their cards close to the vest on who will be starting at quarterback Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.
Rams’ season is going so bad Sean McVay just got destroyed by his own player
The Los Angeles Rams’ season is in complete disarray, and now it looks as if they’re inflicting more wounds upon themselves. During the first half in Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Rams tight end Rogert Carter Jr. inadvertently crashed into head coach Sean McVay while preparing to run onto the field. In what looked like a painful collision, McVay took Carter’s helmet straight to the face, and appeared a bit worse for the wear in the aftermath.
NBC Sports
Grading 49ers' offense, defense in shutout of Saints
SANTA CLARA — Unlike the 49ers’ Week 11 victory in which everyone on both sides of the ball made a contribution, this one was all about the defense. The 49ers pitched a shutout Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in a 13-0 victory at Levi’s Stadium, which had a completely different look than their victory a week earlier against the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City.
