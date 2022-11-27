49ers 2nd-half shutout streak continues after forced fumble at 1

The Saints were knocking on the door of a touchdown Sunday that would’ve gotten them right back into the game by cutting into the 49ers’ 13-0 lead. It would’ve also ended the 49ers’ second-half shutout streak that started in Week 8. However, when Saints RB Alvin Kamara made a reception at the 3, he was wrapped up by 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw. Kamara then reached for the goal line where 49ers SS Talanoa Hufanga flew down to hit the ball and knock it into the air. Greenlaw recovered the fumble after a wild scramble. That’s their second takeaway of the game and Kamara’s second fumble.