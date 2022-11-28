ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

wrganews.com

Rome man charged with Battery, Simple Assault, and Theft

A 38-year-old Floyd County man was booked into the Floyd County Jail on Sunday on the charges of simple assault, four counts of 3rd-degree battery, theft by taking, and cruelty to children. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Dawonn Ryan Scott of a Woodward Street Rome address, allegedly “fish-hooked” a victim by placing his finger into their mouth and pulling away in a violent manner (which placed the victim in fear of their wellbeing). Police stated that the incident occurred in front of 4 children. Scott also apparently stole the victim’s phone during the incident.
ROME, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia police officer arrested on drug conspiracy charges

A Georgia police officer has been arrested by the GBI on drug conspiracy charges. Cave Spring Police Department Officer Marvin James Armstrong, age 35, of Chattooga County, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess fentanyl, conspiracy to possess methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess Percocet and use of a communication facility during the commission of a felony.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia police officer arrested on charges of possession of fentanyl, meth and Percocet, GBI says

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia police officer has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess fentanyl, methamphetamine and Percocet, among other charges. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 35-year-old Marvin James Armstrong was arrested Tuesday in Floyd County. Armstrong was an officer with the Cave Spring Police Department.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Bartow Woman arrested in Rome for Aggravated Assault

A 35-year-old Bartow County woman was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department on Saturday for the charges of aggravated assault and battery (family violence). According to Floyd County Jail Records, Ashley Marie Haynes of a Governors Court Cartersville address was arrested at a residence on Ashley Oaks in Rome after she allegedly attempted to strangle a victim.
ROME, GA
WTVC

Walker County drug dealer sentenced to 30 years in prison, DA says

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A Walker County drug dealer has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to District Attorney Chris Arnt. On February 7th police went to the camper of 49-year-old Jonathan Alexander on Cook Road to inquire about a wanted woman, Cheyanne Roberts, who was staying there, the DA says.
wrganews.com

New York man arrested for Motor Vehicle Theft, Battery, & Obstruction

A 28-year-old Albany New York man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department on Sunday for the charges of theft by taking a motor vehicle, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, and simple battery family violence. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Calvin Williams Jr of a West Street address was arrested after he allegedly physically hit and shoved a victim when he stole a vehicle from the Villas on Dodd Blvd. When Floyd County Officers arrived at the scene, Williams allegedly fought with officers by disobeying their commands to exit the vehicle.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Tuesday, November 29, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Tuesday, November 29, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Calhoun Journal

November 29, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
atlantanewsfirst.com

Parents allegedly use children to shoplift from Coweta County Kohl’s

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A couple allegedly used their children to shoplift from a Kohl’s in Coweta County Oct. 6. The couple and their three children entered the Sephora section and stole approximately $1,500 worth of merchandise, according to police. The couple were seen driving a silver Chrysler Town & Country minivan.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Douglasville police offering reward for info on suspect

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Police are asking for help locating a suspect in connection to an aggravated assault in Douglasville. They said information that leads to his arrest may be worth a $5000 reward. The pictured suspect was last seen walking away from Budgetel Inn on Waterway Circle on Nov. 22...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday November 26th

Christopher Jackson, 32 of Fort Payne, arrested by the Centre Police Department, Booked into the County Detention Center at 11:43 P.M Friday and released at 1:20 a.m. Saturday with no charges listed. Jeremy Garrison, 39 of Sand Rock, arrested by the Leesburg Police Department, booked into the County Detention Center...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

FCPD Reports on Fatal Wreck in Silver Creek

The Floyd County Police Department released information regarding a fatal wreck that occurred last weekend in the Silver Creek area. Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher reported to WRGA news that Sunday at 6 PM an Equinox traveling South on GA 101 attempted to turn left into the Silver Creek mini mart and struck a northbound Camry. 25-year-old Justin Little of Summerville was a front-seat passenger in the Camry. He was killed as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The crash is still under investigation at this time.
SILVER CREEK, GA
wrganews.com

Applications for reviewed Floyd County SPLOST Referendum due Nov 30th

Floyd County announced back in September that online applications for a possible 2023 SPLOST referendum are now available online by visiting floydcountyga.gov – Citizens are encouraged to submit their applications no later than Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Applications submitted by the November 30th deadline will be reviewed by Floyd County and City of Rome staff to present proposed operational costs and recommendations to the Citizens SPLOST Committee. Citizens will be able to submit applications until March 30, 2023, however, applications submitted after the November 30th deadline will not be reviewed by staff. Applications are also available in the County Manager’s office, located at 12 East 4th Avenue, Suite 210, Rome. For more information, please call (706) 291-5111.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA

