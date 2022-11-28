ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia police officer arrested on drug conspiracy charges

A Georgia police officer has been arrested by the GBI on drug conspiracy charges. Cave Spring Police Department Officer Marvin James Armstrong, age 35, of Chattooga County, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess fentanyl, conspiracy to possess methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess Percocet and use of a communication facility during the commission of a felony.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia police officer arrested on charges of possession of fentanyl, meth and Percocet, GBI says

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia police officer has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess fentanyl, methamphetamine and Percocet, among other charges. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 35-year-old Marvin James Armstrong was arrested Tuesday in Floyd County. Armstrong was an officer with the Cave Spring Police Department.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Rome man charged with Battery, Simple Assault, and Theft

A 38-year-old Floyd County man was booked into the Floyd County Jail on Sunday on the charges of simple assault, four counts of 3rd-degree battery, theft by taking, and cruelty to children. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Dawonn Ryan Scott of a Woodward Street Rome address, allegedly “fish-hooked” a victim by placing his finger into their mouth and pulling away in a violent manner (which placed the victim in fear of their wellbeing). Police stated that the incident occurred in front of 4 children. Scott also apparently stole the victim’s phone during the incident.
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Rome Man Arrested for Child Molestation

A 33-year-old Floyd County man was booked into the Floyd County Jail on Saturday for child molestation charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Juan Antonio Quiroz Zamorano of an East 10th Street Rome address allegedly molested a victim in the area of Garden Lakes from 2016 to 2019. Zamorano is being charged with two counts of sexual battery and child molestation.
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Prowler testing doorknobs arrested in Kennesaw

KENNESAW, Ga. - Kennesaw and Cobb County police worked together to take a suspected potential burglar off the streets of Kennesaw. On Nov. 10, Kennesaw police were alerted to a neighbor who said they caught a man on camera around 2 a.m. trying to open the door to their home.
KENNESAW, GA
accesswdun.com

Police: Flowery Branch woman shot in dispute over barking dogs

The suspect in Tuesday morning’s shooting on Chattahoochee Street in Flowery Branch faces a list of charges. Fonda Spratt, 56, is charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, two counts of aggravated assault, home invasion, reckless conduct, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, an 8:30 p.m. update from Flowery Branch Police Department states.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
WTVC

Walker County drug dealer sentenced to 30 years in prison, DA says

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A Walker County drug dealer has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to District Attorney Chris Arnt. On February 7th police went to the camper of 49-year-old Jonathan Alexander on Cook Road to inquire about a wanted woman, Cheyanne Roberts, who was staying there, the DA says.
Calhoun Journal

November 29, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Douglasville police offering reward for info on suspect

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Police are asking for help locating a suspect in connection to an aggravated assault in Douglasville. They said information that leads to his arrest may be worth a $5000 reward. The pictured suspect was last seen walking away from Budgetel Inn on Waterway Circle on Nov. 22...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
wrganews.com

New York man arrested for Motor Vehicle Theft, Battery, & Obstruction

A 28-year-old Albany New York man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department on Sunday for the charges of theft by taking a motor vehicle, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, and simple battery family violence. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Calvin Williams Jr of a West Street address was arrested after he allegedly physically hit and shoved a victim when he stole a vehicle from the Villas on Dodd Blvd. When Floyd County Officers arrived at the scene, Williams allegedly fought with officers by disobeying their commands to exit the vehicle.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gwinnett County teacher left bloodied after being attacked by student, cellphone footage shows

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Cellphone video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows a teacher being repeatedly punched inside a Gwinnett County classroom Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened just before noon at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, according to the wife of the teacher attacked. It left him with a bloodied mouth and head injuries along with a feeling of dizziness, she said.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Tuesday, November 29, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Tuesday, November 29, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.

