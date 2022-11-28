Read full article on original website
Georgia police officer arrested on drug conspiracy charges
A Georgia police officer has been arrested by the GBI on drug conspiracy charges. Cave Spring Police Department Officer Marvin James Armstrong, age 35, of Chattooga County, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess fentanyl, conspiracy to possess methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess Percocet and use of a communication facility during the commission of a felony.
Rome man charged with Battery, Simple Assault, and Theft
A 38-year-old Floyd County man was booked into the Floyd County Jail on Sunday on the charges of simple assault, four counts of 3rd-degree battery, theft by taking, and cruelty to children. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Dawonn Ryan Scott of a Woodward Street Rome address, allegedly “fish-hooked” a victim by placing his finger into their mouth and pulling away in a violent manner (which placed the victim in fear of their wellbeing). Police stated that the incident occurred in front of 4 children. Scott also apparently stole the victim’s phone during the incident.
Ex-trooper accused in fatal crash now faces new investigation as Buchanan mayor
BUCHANAN, Ga. - The city of Buchanan in Haralson County hired an outside investigator to look into some recent disturbing behavior by the town’s mayor. The incidents involve Mayor A.J. Scott’s actions at a Bremen bar and a second encounter with police late one night in a park behind the Buchanan City Hall.
Inmate dies after struggle with Clayton County officers, GBI says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a Clayton County Jail inmate died Monday night. GBI officials said 38-year-old inmate Terry lee Thurmond of Hapeville attempted to jump from the second floor of the jail when other inmates and officers attempted to stop him. [DOWNLOAD:...
Rome Man Arrested for Child Molestation
A 33-year-old Floyd County man was booked into the Floyd County Jail on Saturday for child molestation charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Juan Antonio Quiroz Zamorano of an East 10th Street Rome address allegedly molested a victim in the area of Garden Lakes from 2016 to 2019. Zamorano is being charged with two counts of sexual battery and child molestation.
Prowler testing doorknobs arrested in Kennesaw
KENNESAW, Ga. - Kennesaw and Cobb County police worked together to take a suspected potential burglar off the streets of Kennesaw. On Nov. 10, Kennesaw police were alerted to a neighbor who said they caught a man on camera around 2 a.m. trying to open the door to their home.
Police: Flowery Branch woman shot in dispute over barking dogs
The suspect in Tuesday morning’s shooting on Chattahoochee Street in Flowery Branch faces a list of charges. Fonda Spratt, 56, is charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, two counts of aggravated assault, home invasion, reckless conduct, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, an 8:30 p.m. update from Flowery Branch Police Department states.
Walker County drug dealer sentenced to 30 years in prison, DA says
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A Walker County drug dealer has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to District Attorney Chris Arnt. On February 7th police went to the camper of 49-year-old Jonathan Alexander on Cook Road to inquire about a wanted woman, Cheyanne Roberts, who was staying there, the DA says.
November 29, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Man arrested, charged with DUI after 3-car injury crash in Marietta
One man was arrested and a second was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a three-car crash in Marietta on Saturday evening, authorities said.
Douglasville police offering reward for info on suspect
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Police are asking for help locating a suspect in connection to an aggravated assault in Douglasville. They said information that leads to his arrest may be worth a $5000 reward. The pictured suspect was last seen walking away from Budgetel Inn on Waterway Circle on Nov. 22...
Rapper Asian Doll sentenced to pre-trial diversion program after October arrest in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Metro Atlanta police arrested 25-year-old Misharron Allen, also known as the rapper Asian Doll, in Douglas County last month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Allen was arrested after she reportedly drove close to 20 mph over the speed limit, officials...
‘Problem with parental supervision:’ Half of Georgia’s youth in custody say they’re in gangs
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis wants to crack down even harder on gangs after a shooting she believes to be gang-related claimed the life of a 12-year-old over the weekend. Zyion Charles was shot and killed on Saturday night on the 17th Street bridge...
New York man arrested for Motor Vehicle Theft, Battery, & Obstruction
A 28-year-old Albany New York man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department on Sunday for the charges of theft by taking a motor vehicle, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, and simple battery family violence. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Calvin Williams Jr of a West Street address was arrested after he allegedly physically hit and shoved a victim when he stole a vehicle from the Villas on Dodd Blvd. When Floyd County Officers arrived at the scene, Williams allegedly fought with officers by disobeying their commands to exit the vehicle.
Fulton County judge throws out indictment against 6 jail deputies in inmate’s death
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County judge voided an indictment against six Fulton County Sheriff’s deputies in connection to the death of an inmate. Fulton County Judge Robert C.I. McBurney quashed the indictment Monday, according to court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Gwinnett County teacher left bloodied after being attacked by student, cellphone footage shows
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Cellphone video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows a teacher being repeatedly punched inside a Gwinnett County classroom Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened just before noon at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, according to the wife of the teacher attacked. It left him with a bloodied mouth and head injuries along with a feeling of dizziness, she said.
Polk Jail report – Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Tuesday, November 29, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Tuesday, November 29, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Man found shot at Lithonia home, police investigating
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting after they found a man with a gunshot wound near the 800 block of Susannah Court. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said when they got to the scene, they found a man...
