Tony Khan “Would Love” WWE Hall Of Famer Back In AEW
Tony Khan has admitted that he would love to welcome back a WWE Hall of Famer to AEW after they debuted for the company earlier in 2022. As part of a cross-promotion, the 17th of August edition of AEW Dynamite was subtitled House of the Dragon after the HBO series of the same name. The American Dragon Bryan Danielson defeated The Dragon Slayer Daniel Garcia in a two-out-of-three falls match on the show with Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat as guest timekeeper.
Absent Ex-WWE Women’s Champion Teases Return
A former WWE Women’s Champion that has not been seen in quite some time has teased that she might be on her way back to television. Charlotte Flair is one of the most successful women’s wrestlers in WWE history. She is a six-time Raw Women’s Champion, and a six-time Smackdown Women’s Champion, she was the last woman to hold the Divas Title and also held the NXT Women’s Title twice. In addition to that, she was part of the first women’s WrestleMania main event in 2019 along with Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey.
The Usos Set To Defend Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles On Next Week’s Raw
On the December 5, 2022 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Matt Riddle and Elias. During the November 28, 2022 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Matt Riddle and Elias spoke about their new tag team during an interview backstage. Riddle noted how the duo won their first bout together on the November 21, 2022 episode of Raw, where they took out Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis). Elias mentioned that he’s more of a solo artist, but that him and Riddle manage well together. Riddle then brought up the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, and that’s when The Bloodline (Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) showed up.
WWE Official Apologises For “Silly Reactions” On SmackDown
One WWE official apologized for an over-the-top performance on the most recent episode of SmackDown. The Black Friday edition of SmackDown saw Charles Robinson referee the main event bout as The Usos took on Drew McIntyre and Sheamus for a chance to secure the WarGames advantage for their respective teams. In the end, Sheamus and McIntyre were victorious, ensuring that their team had the advantage when they took on The Bloodline at Survivor Series.
AEW Veteran Says The Art Of Selling Is Missing In Today’s Wrestling
An AEW veteran has lamented the lost art of selling in modern wrestling as they reflect on learning the skill from one of the masters. The wrestling business is a family concern for Dustin Rhodes as he grew up the son of The American Dream Dusty Rhodes. Breaking into WCW in the early nineties, Dustin Rhodes was around some of the most iconic names in wrestling history, including Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat.
Damian Priest Recalls His Reaction When Told He Was Teaming With Bad Bunny
The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest has reflected on his reaction to finding out he was going to be teaming up with rap superstar Bad Bunny at WrestleMania. At WrestleMania 37, it was a surprising name people were left talking about afterwards as rap star Bad Bunny stole the show with his impressive performance in a tag team match. Bunny teamed with Damian Priest with the duo defeating former WWE Tag Team Champions, The Miz and John Morrison.
Roman Reigns-Kevin Owens WarGames Update: No Lingering Issue
Roman Reigns wasn’t happy about something Kevin Owens did during the WarGames match, but a new report suggests there is no lingering issue. Earlier on Monday, there was a report we wrote about that was credited to Fightful Select that Roman Reigns was heated after the Survivor Series Men’s WarGames match that saw The Bloodline defeat The Brawling Brutes team.
Austin Theory Reveals 10-Year Body Transformation
Austin Theory has had an impressive 2022. Back in April, Theory won his very first WWE United States Championship after taking out Finn Balor, however, he would go on to lose title at Money in the Bank to Bobby Lashley. Then, some luck would strike when he became a surprise...
Original Line-Up For WWE Faction Revealed
A current WWE Superstar has discussed the original line-up for the faction they are now in that was first pitched several years ago. At SummerSlam 2022 Bayley made her first appearance on WWE television after spending over a year on the shelf due to injury. But The Role Model did not come alone. She was accompanied by Dakota Kai – who was re-debuting for the company after being released – and IYO SKY – formerly known as Io Shirai in NXT.
Zelina Vega Explains What’s Great About Ronda Rousey
Although they haven’t shared a ring to this point, Zelina Vega has plenty of reasons why she’s a fan of Ronda Rousey. After making the transition from UFC to being a professional wrestler, Ronda Rousey has drawn criticism from areas of the crowd for her attitude towards the business. One of the most prominent of these was when she mentioned wrestling being fake in the build-up to her WrestleMania 35 match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.
Sean “X-Pac” Waltman Joining Legends On WWE NXT
The fourth WWE Hall of Famer to help out Shawn Michaels with picking the competitors for the upcoming Iron Series Challenge has been revealed: X-Pac. Over the weekend, WWE announced that NXT will feature WWE Hall of Famers Brian “Road Dogg” James (who is currently WWE’s Senior Vice President of Live Events), Molly Holly (who is currently a WWE producer) and Alundra Blayze (better known as Madusa) that will be assisting the “Heartbreak Kid” in picking professional wrestlers for the Iron Series Challenge bouts that will take place December 10, 2022 at NXT Deadline. WWE also teased a fourth Hall of Famer to be announced.
Why Roman Reigns Passed On Wearing Red At Survivor Series Explained
Although Roman Reigns didn’t match the rest of The Bloodline as he entered War Games at Survivor Series, it’s not because the gear wasn’t made for him. The team led by ‘The Head Of The Table’ came out victorious against Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens and The Brawling Brutes, however whilst the rest of The Bloodline were dressed in red, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion wore black.
Ex-WWE Writer Calls Out Seth Rollins For “Wearing Women’s Clothing”
Seth Rollins’ choice of wardrobe has been questioned by an ex-WWE writer who suggests the star shouldn’t have been ready to fight on Raw in what he was wearing. Seth Rollins did not have the greatest night at Survivor Series as he lost his WWE United States Championship in a Triple Threat match. While Rollins attempted to deal with Austin Theory by way of a falcon arrow, his other opponent Bobby Lashley nailed Rollins with a spear allowing Theory to fall into a cover and pin the champion.
The John Report: WWE NXT 11/29/22 Review
This week’s WWE NXT featured a big six-woman tag, plus some Hall of Famers on hand to announce the Iron Survivor Challenge match competitors. The NXT Deadline Premium Live Event takes place on December 10th, so we’ll see how they continue to build the card. I am doing my usual NXT review with a summary style for most of the show and play-by-play for the main event.
Why Brian Kendrick Returned To WWE At Survivor Series Revealed
Former WWE star Brian Kendrick returned to the company at Survivor Series in a backstage role and it has now emerged who was behind his comeback. Brian Kendrick previously competed in WWE in several different spells that saw him win the WWE Tag Team Championship as well as the Cruiserweight Title. His last match in WWE came in October 2020 and he then transitioned to a backstage role which came to an end when he was released from his contract in February 2022.
William Regal’s AEW Contract Situation “In Play”
The future of William Regal might not be as cut and dry as previously thought with a new report stating that the contract situation with him is “in play.”. At Full Gear, William Regal betrayed Jon Moxley in shocking fashion to help MJF become AEW World Champion. With the referee laid out late on in the bout and with them having missed MJF tapping out, Regal told Moxley to wake the official up. With his back turned, William Regal then slid his trusty brass knucks to MJF who struck Moxley with a knockout blow to become AEW World Champion for the very first time.
Mickie James, Conrad Thompson & Nick Aldis Announce Oceania 2023 Wrestling Event
Wrestling fans Down Under have some good news with Mickie James, Nick Aldis, and Conrad Thompson working on a huge wrestling event for Oceania in 2023. Former WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James and her husband, former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis have been named as co-executive producers for what is being called a “new mega wrestling event and fan festival targeted for late 2023, in Oceania.”
Potential Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s Opponent At Royal Rumble
A potential spoiler has been revealed regarding Ronda Rousey’s next challenger for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Title. Ronda Rousey successfully defended the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Shotzi last Saturday, November 26th at Survivor Series. It was an easy win for Rousey, who won the Smackdown Women’s Title for the second time at Extreme Rules in October.
WWE Star Blasted For Being “Disrespectful Ripoff”
A WWE Superstar has been accused of being a “disrespectful ripoff” by a fellow wrestler who thinks they have borrowed a little too much from another star. Sarah Logan returned to WWE television in November 2022 by the side of her husband Erik and his tag team partner Ivar, The Viking Raiders. Logan had a new look compared to what fans had seen during her last stint in the company and a new name to boot as she will now be known as Valhalla.
Mick Foley Names His Greatest Contribution To Pro Wrestling
Mick Foley has recently revealed what he thinks is the greatest contribution that he’s ever made to professional wrestling. Both inside and outside of the ring, Mick Foley has done a lot for people. Mick Foley has done revolutionary acts in the squared circle and he’s helped out dozens with his charity, and it’s contributed to how wrestlers are viewed with both their art form and how they’re generally perceived.
