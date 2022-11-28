ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

NFL World Was Concerned About Patrick Mahomes' Wife Today

The NFL World was concerned about Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, on Sunday afternoon. Brittany Mahomes, who typically tweets up a storm during Chiefs games, was surprisingly quiet during Sunday afternoon's contest against the Rams. NFL fans were a bit concerned for Brittany, wondering if she was in labor or...
Wichita Eagle

Report: Chiefs Sign Veteran Defensive Tackle

As the Kansas City Chiefs gear up for the final stretch of the 2022 NFL regular season, they'll be getting some reinforcements from the open market. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the team is signing former Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams to the practice squad. Longtime former Ravens’ DT...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Ravens Lose to Jaguars, Boost Bengals AFC North Chances

CINCINNATI — The Baltimore Ravens fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-27 on Sunday, opening up another door in the AFC playoff race. Jaguars' QB Trevor Lawrence led a magical game-winning TD drive and stamped it with a go-ahead two-point try for a win. The Bengals' path to a division...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Texans Week 12 Game

Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted the traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins'30-15 victory against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium. Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:. -- The first question relates to the NFL Network report suggesting that Terron Armstead sustained...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

The Reeducation of Trevor Lawrence Is Paying Dividends

We’re at the two-thirds pole (yeah, I know that’s not a real term), let’s go …. • Here’s a word that wasn’t often used to describe Trevor Lawrence over his three years at Clemson. Raw. So it’s at least interesting that, as a rookie, NFL...
CLEMSON, SC
Wichita Eagle

Broncos Rookie WR Brandon Johnson Helps Make NFL History

Brandon Johnson's rookie season has been a wild ride. As a college free-agent signing by the Denver Broncos, Johnson established great momentum during OTAs and training camp before an injury nipped it in the bud. The Broncos waived him in August. Johnson languished a bit, but it allowed him the...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Jaguars 28, Ravens 27: Game Balls

Each week during the 2022 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most. Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player. In this edition, we take a look at the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

49ers Sign Cornerback Janoris Jenkins to the Practice Squad

A little added depth never hurts. The San Francisco 49ers are signing veteran cornerback Janoris "Jackrabbit" Jenkins to their practice squad. A bit of a random signing to the team, but if the 49ers have the space, why not look to add depth just in case?. The 49ers are in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

