10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The 1887 historic Queen Anne designed home built for sisters, Mollie and Josephine HughesCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Built in 1840, the historic Lewis Jones house in Independence, Missouri won't be tested by timeCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic Bingham-Waggoner Home and Estate from 1850 is open to the public and hosts events including weddingsCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
NFL World Was Concerned About Patrick Mahomes' Wife Today
The NFL World was concerned about Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, on Sunday afternoon. Brittany Mahomes, who typically tweets up a storm during Chiefs games, was surprisingly quiet during Sunday afternoon's contest against the Rams. NFL fans were a bit concerned for Brittany, wondering if she was in labor or...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and wife welcome son
Mahomes' 7-pound, 8-ounce namesake, nicknamed "Bronze," is his second child with his wife, Brittany.
Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes issues challenge to young fans
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes challenged students to join his "Read for 15" team through his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.
KMBC.com
Kansas City and the world congratulate Patrick and Brittany Mahomes on the birth of their son
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced the birth of his son on Twitter Monday night. Mahomes used the announcement to reveal his son's name, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. The baby boy will grow the Mahomes family to four, joining mom Brittany Mahomes and...
KCTV 5
Chiefs quarterback, wife announce arrival of Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have welcomed their second child into the world!. In a tweet, QB Mahomes said that Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III was born on Nov. 28. Baby Patrick weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.
Wichita Eagle
Here’s how Chiefs rookie Isiah Pacheco has improved since the beginning of the season
Kansas City Chiefs rookie Isiah Pacheco seems to have fully gained coach Andy Reid’s trust, as the running back had 23 touches in KC’s 26-10 home victory over the Los Angeles Rams. In this video, Kansas City Star reporter Jesse Newell and Brett Taveau — author of the...
Patrick Mahomes meets #1 fan actor Henry Winkler
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Before the Kansas City Chiefs played the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes got to meet one of his biggest fans.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Chiefs Sign Veteran Defensive Tackle
As the Kansas City Chiefs gear up for the final stretch of the 2022 NFL regular season, they'll be getting some reinforcements from the open market. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the team is signing former Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams to the practice squad. Longtime former Ravens’ DT...
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Lose to Jaguars, Boost Bengals AFC North Chances
CINCINNATI — The Baltimore Ravens fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-27 on Sunday, opening up another door in the AFC playoff race. Jaguars' QB Trevor Lawrence led a magical game-winning TD drive and stamped it with a go-ahead two-point try for a win. The Bengals' path to a division...
Wichita Eagle
McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Texans Week 12 Game
Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted the traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins'30-15 victory against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium. Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:. -- The first question relates to the NFL Network report suggesting that Terron Armstead sustained...
Wichita Eagle
Justin Jefferson Leads All Players in Pro Bowl Fan Voting. Does He Have an MVP Case?
As of Monday, no player in the NFL has more fan votes for the Pro Bowl than Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. He's at 90,313, roughly 3,000 ahead of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and over 6,000 ahead of the next closest receiver, Miami's Tyreek Hill. That says two things. One,...
Wichita Eagle
The Reeducation of Trevor Lawrence Is Paying Dividends
We’re at the two-thirds pole (yeah, I know that’s not a real term), let’s go …. • Here’s a word that wasn’t often used to describe Trevor Lawrence over his three years at Clemson. Raw. So it’s at least interesting that, as a rookie, NFL...
Wichita Eagle
Eagles, Vikings Enter Week 13 With Opportunity to Clinch Playoff Spots
View the original article to see embedded media. As NFL teams gear up for the stretch run of the 2022 season, a pair of NFC favorites will enter Week 13 with an early opportunity to clinch a coveted spot in the playoffs. After ruling over the conference for the majority...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos Rookie WR Brandon Johnson Helps Make NFL History
Brandon Johnson's rookie season has been a wild ride. As a college free-agent signing by the Denver Broncos, Johnson established great momentum during OTAs and training camp before an injury nipped it in the bud. The Broncos waived him in August. Johnson languished a bit, but it allowed him the...
Kansas City Chiefs’ Justin Reid reveals custom cleats at school he plans to help
Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid revealed the custom cleats he'll wear in the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats game against the Bengals Sunday.
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars 28, Ravens 27: Game Balls
Each week during the 2022 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most. Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player. In this edition, we take a look at the...
Wichita Eagle
Bengals’ Samaje Perine Earns ‘Angry Run’ Status From Major Outlet
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Samaje Perine whipped out a nasty stiff arm on the first play of the game in Sunday's 20-16 win over Tennessee. It was strong enough to earn one of the three angry run spots on Good Morning Football. Perine took down Titans' linebacker David...
Wichita Eagle
49ers Sign Cornerback Janoris Jenkins to the Practice Squad
A little added depth never hurts. The San Francisco 49ers are signing veteran cornerback Janoris "Jackrabbit" Jenkins to their practice squad. A bit of a random signing to the team, but if the 49ers have the space, why not look to add depth just in case?. The 49ers are in...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Andy Vujnovich, Punter, Wisconsin Badgers
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By Darin Alexander Baydoun Sports Illustrated Las Vegas Raiders News, Analysis and More.
Wichita Eagle
Texans ‘Overmatched The Moment We Stepped Out There’: Dolphins Win 30-15 - Live Blog
Coach Lovie Smith officially announced Friday morning Kyle Allen as the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans ahead of their Week 12 match against the 7-3 Miami Dolphins. Would that mean a change in the balance of power?. "From the moment we came out," Brandin Cooks said after the 30-15...
