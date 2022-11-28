ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Family game night ends with shooting in Oklahoma

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — A family game night in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ended with a fight and shooting.

According to KOKI, Tulsa Police Department officers were called out to a house on East 4th Place after reports of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police learned that the family was playing a game of Monopoly and people were drinking alcohol when a fight occurred between John Armstrong and his stepfather. According to KOKI, the game board was knocked over and furniture got turned over. A family member reportedly told them to take the fight outside.

Armstrong was injured with a cut to the head. According to KOKI, police said that Armstrong allegedly pulled out his pistol and chased his stepfather and his stepsister down the street.

Armstrong allegedly told police he fired the pistol at the ground once in order to keep away from his mother, police said, according to KOKI.

TPD said they searched the house for the pistol but were unable to locate it, according to KOKI.

According to KOKI, Armstrong has been arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

No further information has been released.

