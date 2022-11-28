Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What they are saying nationally about the Saints' loss to the 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Saints lost an ugly game to the San Francisco 49ers 13-0 on the road Sunday. Despite multiple red zone trips, New Orleans couldn't muster up any points - and was shut out for the first time since the 2001 season. Here's what sports writers...
NBC Sports
Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 12
With their 13-0 win on Sunday, combined with other results around the NFL, the 49ers solidified their hold on the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The 49ers shut down the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, improving to 7-4 this season. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Browns.
Yardbarker
Why did the 49ers Offense Play Poorly Against Competitive Saints?
In week 12 of the NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the New Orleans Saints 13-0. The San Francisco defense held the Saints to zero points, which is fantastic, but the 49ers offense struggled. The offense was only able to score one touchdown against the Saints, which will need to improve moving forward. San Francisco now has a 7-4 record leading the NFC West, but what went wrong with the 49ers offense against the Saints?
NBC Sports
49ers sign former Pro Bowl corner Jenkins to practice squad
The 49ers added veteran depth to the cornerback position on Monday. San Francisco announced the signing of former Pro Bowl corner Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins to the team’s practice squad. The 34-year-old Jenkins is a 10-year NFL veteran and a former second-round pick by the then-St. Louis Rams...
click orlando
MONDAY HUDDLE: After taking advantage of weaker opponents, schedule about to get tougher for Dolphins
Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. All certainly is great for the Dolphins at the moment. Miami won its fifth straight game...
Surrender Index grades Saints' early punt vs. 49ers among NFL's most-cowardly
Well that’s not what you want to hear. The Surrender Index Twitter account examines decision to punt in every game each week based on the specific situation, factoring in down and distance to go as well as the score and time left on the clock. It’s a unique tool, and it really disagreed with Dennis Allen’s decision to punt on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.
click orlando
Chubb's TD run in OT powers Browns past Brady, Bucs 23-17
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) scores a touchdown in overtime of the team's NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. The Browns won 23-17. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Three 49ers lead their positions in NFC Pro Bowl voting
According to an NFL press release, the following three San Francisco 49ers players lead their respective positions in Pro Bowl votes for the NFC. For those wondering where some other 49ers players stand, ESPN's Nick Wagoner states that Christian McCaffrey is the second running back in the voting for the NFC, behind Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants. In addition, George Kittle is second among NFC tight ends, behind T.J. Hockenson of the Minnesota Vikings.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G among 49ers Hall of Fame QBs with win over Saints
Jimmy Garoppolo's success as an NFL quarterback continues to produce eye-popping stats. After the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Garoppolo found himself on a list with two Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Montana, Young and ... Garoppolo? The holy trinity of 49ers quarterbacks.
Yardbarker
49ers' Jimmie Ward praises Jimmy Garoppolo as locker-room favorite
Defensive back Jimmie Ward has explained why quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is so popular inside the San Francisco 49ers' locker room. "Because everybody sees kind of what goes on," Ward said during a Tuesday appearance on San Francisco sports radio station KNBR, per David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone. "Everybody always hears the outside noise when it comes to Jimmy G. We see the adversity that he has [faced], the perseverance through each year."
click orlando
Orlando Magic suffer tight loss to Brooklyn Nets
NEW YORK – The Orlando Magic suffered a close 109-102 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night after the Nets’ Kevin Durant scored a season-high 45 points. Kevin Durant shot 19 of 24 from the field and added seven rebounds and five assists, playing 39 minutes on the second night of back-to-back games.
Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. The Seahawks are a 5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Seahawks are -230 on the moneyline in the game. The Rams are +195. The over/under for the game is set...
