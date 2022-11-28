Holiday travels wraps up in Rhode Island

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — As of 6:00 p.m. Sunday, over 4,000 flights within, into, or out of the United States had been delayed, according to FlightAware.

Several flights leaving T.F. Green Intenational Airport were also delayed or cancelled Sunday, disrupting plans for several people leaving the Ocean State.

“It could have been better; I was delayed three times now on my flight,” said Wyatt Bartlett, who was on his way back to Michigan. “I was supposed to make it back at like 7:30 and now I’m back at 8:15 and now I have to catch a bus to make it back to my actual college”

Other travelers 12 News spoke with say they had more trouble returning to Rhode Island as opposed to when they left the state.

“It was actually pretty simple going there (Florida), but it was way busier coming back here,” said Peter Nicoletta.

AAA estimates that 54 million people traveled this holiday weekend and over 4 million of those people took a plane to their destination.

For more information on delays and cancellations in your area, visit FlightAware’s website.

