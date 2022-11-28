C.J. Mosley gets Jets' first INT by a linebacker since 2020

When C.J. Mosley intercepted Trevor Siemien inside the Jets’ five-yard line ate in the fourth quarter Sunday, he basically ended the game (and the offensive day for the Bears), as Gang Green was able to run out the final five minutes on the clock.

He also made a little recent history, as that was the first interception by a Jets linebacker since Oct. 11, 2020, a span of 39 games and two full calendar years and change.

“It was a great moment; when you look back once yure done you look back at those little things, like reading the quarterback and making a great play,” Mosley said. “I didn’t even know I dove like that! I told the guys I don’t even jump the route like that in practice, so to be able to do it live in the game and basically seal the deal for the defense, was good.”

That last pick came from former frequent Joe & Evan guest Avery Williamson in a 30-10 loss to Arizona, which dropped the Jets to 0-5 in a year they started 0-13 and finished 2-14 with the No. 2 pick in the Draft – so you can understand Mosley running all the way down the field with the ball, even if he had to poke fun at himself for doing it the “wrong way,” as in not towards the shorter end zone.

“I have to call myself out because every time one of those guys got an interception and ran about 20 yards, I let them celebrate because I Was a little tired,” he laughed, “but then I decided to run the opposite way! But it was cool.”

That No. 2 pick, Zach Wilson, wasn’t on the field Sunday, but the now 7-4 Jets are in a much better place and had a great day with Mike White, who threw no INTs, as the helm.

“I’d say he was electric, but he did his job,” Mosley said of White. “He didn’t try to do too much or make special plays, he just got the ball to his player, and the running game complemented it. We executed the game plan on offense very well.”

