East Lansing, MI

247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Kur Teng recaps Michigan State official visit

Bradford Christian Academy shooting guard Kur Teng took his first official visit to Michigan State in mid October. The 6-foot-4, 185 pound four-star has also taken a host of unofficials as he starts his junior year. “The recruitment process has been fun,” he said. “It’s been interesting to see these...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State’s Bryce Baringer named Big Ten Punter of the Year

Michigan State’s Bryce Baringer was named the Big Ten’s Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year on Tuesday. The sixth-year senior is the first Spartan to win the award, which began in 2011. The coaches named Baringer first team All-Big Ten while Rutgers punter Adam Korsak was second team and Iowa’s Tory Taylor third. The media selected Taylor first team, Baringer second and Korsak third.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

College Football World Not Happy With Coach Tom Izzo

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo made it known that he's not happy with the Big Ten's response to the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium. The Big Ten issued a $100,000 fine to Michigan State for its role in the Oct. 29 brawl. Izzo doesn't understand why Michigan State received...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan State football: Freshman K Jack Stone to transfer

EAST LANSING — The trek to the transfer portal has started for Michigan State football. Jack Stone became the latest as he announced via Twitter on Monday night he plans to “transfer after this semester.” That comes three days after the freshman kicker booted the longest field goal of the season for the Spartans, a 51-yarder at the end of the first half in an eventual 35-16 loss at No. 7 Penn State on Saturday.
EAST LANSING, MI
Centre Daily

Michigan Commit Flips To 5-7 Team

The recruiting trail is a cutthroat, intense and sometimes confusing place, as evidenced by what Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic athlete Collins Acheampong just did. Acheampong, who had been committed to Michigan since early-July, announced on Twitter that he has flipped his commitment to Miami. Yes, 5-7, underperforming...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Big Ten fines Michigan State $100K for tunnel incidents

A month after violent postgame incidents led to assault charges being brought against seven Michigan State football players for their roles following an Oct. 29 loss at Michigan, the Big Ten announced discipline. Michigan State is fined a $100,000, the conference announced on Monday afternoon while publicly reprimanding Michigan for...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Former Ann Arbor Pioneer baseball standout commits to Michigan State

Sam Bassett-Kennedy has chosen to take his talents to East Lansing. The former Ann Arbor Pioneer baseball standout and Kellogg Community College left-handed pitcher committed to Michigan State on Tuesday via his Twitter account. After a successful prep career with the Pioneers, Bassett-Kennedy spent the previous year at KCC in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022

Despite an awful 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity to clinch a bowl game on Saturday, when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, for the Spartans and their fans, the team looked like it had very little energy, and they ended up dropping the game 35-16. With the loss, MSU dropped to 5-7, and despite not getting to six wins, they were still in the mix for a bowl game berth, depending on what happened during the remainder of the night.
EAST LANSING, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Top Ohio OT Luke Hamilton decides between Michigan and Michigan State

We all know what the Michigan football team did to Ohio State on Saturday afternoon as the No. 3 Wolverines went into Columbus and stomped out the No. 2 Buckeyes by the score of 45-23. With the win, the Wolverines moved to 12-0 on the season, and they earned a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game for the second year in a row. One person who attended The Game was the top-ranked offensive lineman in the entire state of Ohio, Luke Hamilton.
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

What’s next for Khary Crump and other Michigan State players charged in tunnel incidents

Warrants were issued on Monday for seven Michigan State football players facing assault charges for their roles in postgame incidents following an Oct. 29 loss at Michigan. Online records for the 15th District Court in Ann Arbor show defensive back Khary Crump is facing felonious assault, linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon is charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, and defensive backs Angelo Grose and Justin White, defensive ends Zion Young and Brandon Wright and linebacker Itayvion “Tank” Brown are facing misdemeanor aggravated assault and battery.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Heisman Trophy odds updated: Caleb Williams now favored over Blake Corum

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Heading into the season, there were a plethora of Heisman Trophy candidates, and Michigan RB Blake Corum had odds as short as +400...
ANN ARBOR, MI

