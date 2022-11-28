Seahawks lose in overtime against Raiders, fall to second in NFC West

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks lost to the Las Vegas Raiders 40-34 in overtime, falling to second in the NFC West.

Coming off their Week 11 bye, the Hawks returned to United States following a 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany. The loss put them tied with the San Francisco 49ers on top of the NFC West standings.

READ: Seahawks fall to Tom Brady, Buccaneers in Germany

Knowing how tight of a race it is at top, the Hawks were looking to bounce back and return to winning ways. The Hawks defense got off to a hot start when safety Quandre Diggs intercepted Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on the first play of the game. Two plays later, Kenneth Walker III scored a 12-yard-run, giving the Hawks the early advantage.

The rest of the game was back and forth, as teams were scoring left and right. Tied at 27 a piece, Geno Smith would find Travis Homer in the endzone, giving the Hawks a 34-27 lead. The Raiders responded with a touchdown of their own, as Carr would find tight end Foster Moreau in the back of the end zone, tying the game at 34-34.

In overtime, Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson missed a field goal that would have given them a three-point lead. Only needing a field goal to win, the Seahawks were forced to give the ball back to the Raiders. The next series, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs would end the game with an 86-yard touchdown run, giving the Raiders the 40-34 win.

The Seahawks will look to bounce back next week against the Los Angeles Rams in LA.

