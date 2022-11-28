ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Miami Heat Dominate Atlanta Hawks 106-98

By Pat Benson
All Hawks
All Hawks
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YEbMp_0jPLkotc00

Summary, stats, and highlights from the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat.

Summary

Tonight the Miami Heat defeated the Atlanta Hawks x-x. Miami has now beaten Atlanta in eight out of the last nine games the two teams faced off. There is plenty of blame to go around, but one thing is clear: Heat coach Erik Spoelstra keeps outmaneuvering Hawks coach Nate McMillan.

Atlanta was without Clint Capela, so McMillan tried a whole new rotation. Trent Forrest and Frank Kaminsky replaced the Holiday brothers, and the results went about as well as you would expect.

After trailing by nine points at halftime, Miami emphasized attacking early in the shot clock and getting the ball in the paint. Bam Adebayo took over, tallying 32 points and eight rebounds.

John Collins led Atlanta with 23 points and 14 rebounds. His counterpart, Trae Young, got off to a hot start before going cold. During the second half, Young shot 12.5% from the field, and the team shot 15.8% from deep.

After tonight's disappointing loss, Atlanta flies to Philadelphia for a matchup against the 76ers tomorrow night. Stay locked into Allhawks.com for news, highlights, and analysis.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

John Collins - 23 PTS, 14 REB

Trae Young - 22 PTS, 14 AST

De'Andre Hunter - 18 PTS, 3 REB

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo - 32 PTS, 8 REB

Caleb Martin - 20 PTS, 9 REB

Max Strus - 16 PTS, 3 REB

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SB Nation

NBA trade rumors update: Russell Westbrook, John Collins and Jae Crowder all could be on the move

The NBA is part unbelievable skill, part Hollywood drama, and many parts gossip channel. That is no more evident than the daily rumors that fly around social media and sports talk shows. Even with the trade deadline over three months, we have seen reports on almost every team concerning a trade. The Los Angeles Lakers, of course, have dominated the rumor mill but are hardly the only team rumored to be looking to improve their team.
INDIANA STATE
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Nuggets Trade Features Jimmy Butler

In some respects, NBA offense has been reduced to a simple equation. Get an elite playmaker, and surround them with shooters. It’s a good strategy. That elite playmaker draws defensive attention that, when surrounded by shooters, defenses can’t afford to give him. It forces the opposing team to pick their poison.
Yardbarker

Julius Randle, Knicks manhandle Pistons 140-110

Julius Randle erupted for a season-high 36 points in just three quarters and the visiting New York Knicks pounded the Detroit Pistons 140-110 on Tuesday night. Randle added seven rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes. Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson had 16 points apiece while Immanuel Quickley tossed in 15 points for New York, which won for just the second time in six games.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Young, Hawks set for matchup with the 76ers

Atlanta Hawks (11-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (11-9, sixth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: 76ers -1; over/under is 219. BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks face the Philadelphia 76ers. Young ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 28.2 points per game. The...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Detroit hosts Dallas after Doncic's 41-point game

Dallas Mavericks (10-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-18, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Detroit Pistons after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 116-113 win against the Golden State Warriors. The Pistons are 3-7 in home games. Detroit is 1-1...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Kings’ Kempe Failing to Match Last Season’s Production

This edition of the Los Angeles Kings will never be confused with the most dynamic offensive team. They lack the firepower upfront of the best teams in the league. They overcame this last season and made the playoffs, albeit they averaged the second-fewest goals per game of any team to participate in the postseason. The Kings came to rely on Adrian Kempe to pot some goals, and he netted 35 last year in a breakout season. He’s currently going through a slump, and we need to figure out why that is the case.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hockey Writers

Hurricanes’ Kochetkov Making Case For Starter Job

As a somewhat tumultuous month of November comes to a close, the Carolina Hurricanes are hoping their recent win over the Calgary Flames was a righting of a ship that had been in free-fall for weeks beforehand. The goals dried up, the power play looked dysfunctional, a handful of multi-goal leads turned into gut-wrenching losses, and injuries to key players were mounting. There were not many positives to take from the stretch, during which the team went 2-4-4 between Nov. 6 and Nov. 25.
RALEIGH, NC
All Hawks

All Hawks

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest Atlanta Hawks news with AllHawks

 https://www.si.com/nba/hawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy