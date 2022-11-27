EDITORIAL: 'The Hate State' has a new reputation

Colorado had a near public relations crisis in the 1990s. It became “The Hate State.” A nationwide movement urged businesses and tourists to boycott Colorado.

“The Hate State” resulted from voters passing Amendment 2 by a 7-point margin. A Talmey-Drake survey before the election indicated the measure would fail by at least 10 points. It seemed a likely outcome and few felt the need for a serious opposition or education campaign.

When ballots were counted, the country was shocked. Colorado had codified discrimination against LGBTQIA-plus individuals — amending the state constitution, no less.

Amendment 2 was an unjust and unconstitutional law by federal standards.

A group of four men, led by a former car dealer, led a petition drive to put the measure on the ballot. Back then, nearly all votes were cast and counted on election day.

Amendment 2 authors cleverly worded the measure. At first glance — the only glance for too many voters — the measure appeared to prevent a new variety of affirmative action based on sexual orientation. It said passage would prevent state and local governments from establishing sexual orientation as grounds to “claim any minority status, quota preferences, protected status or claim of discrimination.”

Only after it passed did serious discussions take place throughout the water-cooler circuit. Post-election voters debated whether the law would A: prohibit a new cause for affirmative action; or B: render non-heterosexuals helpless against hate and discrimination.

God forgive us, the answer was "B." Most voters lack legal acumen, and many spoke of feeling deceived after further review.

No doubt our state contained hateful bigots on the margins who knowingly voted for flagrant discrimination. We hope deception and confusion, not conscious hatred, explain most of the “yes” votes. We cannot find data to answer the question.

Amendment 2 came about precisely because Colorado — where live-and-let-live libertarianism pervades the political spectrum — was increasingly welcoming the LGBTQIA-plus community. Aspen, Boulder and Denver had enacted laws prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation. Others planned similar laws. That's why the four men with extreme views wrote Amendment 2.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled the law unconstitutional for an obvious reason (Romer v. Evans, 1992). It violated the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution. So did state laws against same-sex marriage, as explained by Gazette editorials long before the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court concurred.

Amendment 2 took a disproportionate toll on the reputation of Colorado Springs and the rest of El Paso County, even though 13 other counties approved the measure by higher margins. The Democratic stronghold of Pueblo County passed Amendment 2 by nearly 60%.

Twenty-seven years after “The Hate State” caught on, voters elected former U.S. Rep. Jared Polis as the country’s first openly gay governor in a landslide. Aside from a handful of extremists, no one made issue of his sexual orientation or his same-sex marriage. Legendary conservative Columnist George Will wrote an article extolling how Colorado seemed uninterested in the governor’s sexual orientation.

When a maniac shot up an LGBTQIA-plus club in Colorado Springs this month (Club Q), Coloradans reacted with immediate and sustained compassion, concern and charity. Churches held prayer vigils. Clergy wrote letters to The Gazette expressing unconditional love and concern for everyone harmed by the massacre. All lives matter and all crimes matter. Yet, all rational people hope this wasn't a crime based in hatred of a minority demographic. We want people of every identity to feel safe in Colorado.

“We all want to ensure our community is not defined by this tragedy but by our response to it,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, a former U.S. attorney and state’s attorney general who ranks among Colorado’s more revered center-right Republicans.

Hatred has no place in Colorado. Let’s continue proving it with all our thoughts, prayers, actions and deeds.