Read full article on original website
Related
prestigeonline.com
Donald Trump: Net worth and all the properties he owns
It is widely known that former US President Donald Trump is a rich man and has a net worth of a few billions. However, media reports have often hinted at Trump exaggerating his wealth. On 15 November, the Republican leader announced that he will contest the US presidential elections in...
MSNBC Cancels 'The Cross Connection' After Tucker Carlson Verbally Attacks Host
“Political violence is increasing, and it’s becoming inherently more dangerous to speak the truth,” former host Tiffany Cross said in a statement.
Daily Beast
MSNBC Staffers Worry They Just Handed Tucker Carlson a Win
This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here. Regardless of whether it actually had to do anything with Tucker Carlson, MSNBC’s abrupt firing...
Donald Trump Issues Bizarre Statement Taking Credit For Twitter, Facebook & Fox News' Success, Demands CNN Spin-Off
Though former President Donald Trump’s long-rumored plans of launching a Trump News Network never came to fruition, it seems he’s set his sights on yet another target — longtime foe CNN. Days after Republicans’ made headlines with their mediocre midterm performance, The Apprentice alum issued a statement...
Fox News Star Shannon Bream's Political Affiliation Is a Point of Conversation for Fans
It goes without saying that Fox News is one of the most watched news broadcasts in the U.S. nowadays. The network commands millions of viewers daily, and outside of its reporting also produces some of the biggest shows on television. It's also well-known that Fox has a right-leaning political bias, but how far does that extend?
MSNBC's Joy Reid blasts 'the myth' of Thanksgiving: 'Our birth was violent'
MSNBC host Joy Reid attacked what she referred to as “the myth” of Thanksgiving the day before the holiday while attacking America for its gun violence.
Trump campaign increasing screening after Nick Fuentes dinner
Former President Trump’s campaign is increasing its vetting protocols following his widely criticized dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, sources told The Associated Press. A senior campaign official will be present with Trump at all times, one of the sources said. Fuentes attended a dinner at Mar-a-Lago last week...
Early Addition: Pet sitting in a rich person's home is one way to have a cheap but fancy vacation
Because the cats barely need your attention, here are your early links: NYC's speedwalking scene, the new Museum of Broadway, the Pink Sauce is for sale (and it's orange), and more. [ more › ]
Magic Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
420
Followers
0
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT
This is the official Magic 95.9 fan page. Follow us on IG and twitter @MagicBaltimore. Home of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show!https://magicbaltimore.com
Comments / 0